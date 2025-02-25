© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Unity Award honorees talk about how their work unites the community in divisive times

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:47 PM CST
Milwaukee Magazine's "Unity Award" recognizes five Milwaukee figures and organizations for their work to make Milwaukee more inclusive for all people.

Milwaukee Magazine’s Unity Award recognizes Milwaukee figures and organizations who make the city more inclusive. Five people are receiving the award this week.

Those honorees include Venice Williams, Mary Joy Hickey and Damian Buchman

Williams is the executive director of Alice’s Garden, a community garden, and the founder of The Table. The Table is described as a first-century-style community in the 21st century, bringing people together to share knowledge, health and wellness, worship, and other resources over nourishment.

Hickey is the executive director of Girls Rock MKE, a music education and leadership development nonprofit serving girls and gender-expansive youth and adults.

And Buchman is the founder of The Ability Center, a nonprofit aimed at providing people impacted by disabilities with the daily opportunity to be fit, active, healthy and to play.
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
