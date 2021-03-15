racial disparities

-
The state of Wisconsin is spelling out who will tentatively be eligible next for the COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps around March 1. Meanwhile, local officials…
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women in the United States. But your odds of dying from the disease vary greatly based on your race…
New data illustrate how deeply entrenched the racial wealth gap is. The reasons traverse the historical and deliberate exclusion of people of color from economic institutions and government programs.
For more than a decade, the level of racial disparity in Wisconsin has been a serious concern. Whether it’s education, income or general quality of life,…
It might surprise you that Wisconsin schools hand out suspensions to black students at the highest rate in the country. If so, you've probably never lived in Milwaukee.
Several troubling reports were released this year about the overall health of Wisconsin’s black residents. One study found Wisconsin to be the only state…
There was discouraging news this week about the health of Wisconsin’s black residents, especially women.The journal Health Affairs published a report…