How skin, hair and nail exams may detect major health problems — a Milwaukee doctor explains

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:07 AM CST
Dermatologist Shola Vaughn of Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
Photo provided by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
Dermatologist Shola Vaughn of Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin

A doctor’s examination of a person’s skin, hair and nails can help detect early signs of skin cancer or other problems. And for people without regular access to health care, an early look can be even more important.

An annual, free screening by a team of dermatologists will take place this Saturday, Feb. 17 morning at Gee’s Clippers on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.

Dr. Shola Vaughn of the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network will lead the event.

Vaughn told WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach about her work. Take a listen above.

