New 'Do For Self' Exhibit chronicles the Black Cross Nurses in Milwaukee

In the 1920s amidst an international pandemic, rising rates of tuberculosis and smallpox, and racial disparities in health outcomes — the Black Cross Nurses were founded. The Black Cross Nurses trained Black people to become traveling nurses that met the needs of Black residents across the Western hemisphere that were ignored by establishment public health institutions.

“Do For Self: The story of Milwaukee’s Black Cross Nurses” is a new exhibit at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society that chronicles the foundation of the Black Cross Nurses in Milwaukee.

The Black Cross Nurses were an offset of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) established by Marcus Garvey in the early 1920's. Starting in Garvey's home country of Jamaica, the long-term goals of the UNIA centered on political and economic autonomy for the black diaspora and encouraged self-reliant black nationalism. This is where the exhibit's "Do For Self" title comes from.

When the association was established, public health institutions like the American Red Cross were in place to aid in medical emergencies like tuberculosis, measles, and smallpox, but Black people did not receive the same level of care as white people from these types of establishment institutions. The first chapter of Black Cross Nurses was established in 1921, and many international chapters followed soon after. Milwaukee's chapter was founded in 1921 and operated heavily until around the 1950s when the Red Scare was in full swing.

"Across the health sector, the disparities are through the roof, and it's important to know the history, to know all of the pioneers who came before us so that we can continue to do this work," says Jameela Benson of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. "There's a quote that says, 'We are our ancestors wildest dreams.' And so we can't give up. We have to keep going."