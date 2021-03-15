Black & White Race Relations in Milwaukee

-
Devah Pager died late last week. The Harvard University sociologist did groundbreaking work on the intersection of race, incarceration and employability.…
Parklawn Assembly of God Church in Sherman Park welcomed the neighborhood's young people into the Sanctuary on Friday night to share their thoughts,…
Effects of long term discrimination in Milwaukee rose to a boiling point in the 1960s. The period included a nearly decades long push for fair housing.…
A 2013 ranking reaffirms Milwaukee's place as the overall most segregated metropolitan area in the United States. The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis…
Two members of Milwaukee's African-American community say the George Zimmerman verdict has a stark takeaway for black male teens.Members of Milwaukee's…
A Madison writer helps a remarkable Milwaukee woman tell her story of a lifetime’s search for justice.On a February night in 1958, Milwaukee police tried…
WUWM's Project Milwaukee: Black and White forum took place on Wednesday, June 17th, 2009 at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory - The Domes.The…
The third section of our "Project Milwaukee: Black & White" forum on race relations, returned to the panel to hear their reactions to the audience’s…
