New Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin says he's open to players' social activism

The new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Adrian Griffin, says he's open to the idea of his players speaking out on social issues.

You may remember several members of the Bucks marching in June 2020, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a WUWM story reported by Marti Mikkelson, Bucks player Sterling Brown spoke before one march.

"We're making something great happen. We're making something positive happen that's heard, you know, around the world. You got different countries coming together," Brown said.

Later that summer, the Bucks refused to take the floor for a playoff game to protest a Kenosha police officer severely wounding a Black man, Jacob Blake, Jr.

WUWM asked the new Bucks head coach Griffin, who is Black and used to be an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, for his general thoughts about Bucks players getting involved in issues of the day.

"I'm open to supporting the players. You know, these players are very smart. They're very intelligent, they're very passionate. And, if there's something they feel strongly about, I'm going to listen. I'm going to support them. We did our best to support the players in Toronto during Black Lives Matter. So, it's about respecting the players and as a coach, I think that's so important," Griffin replied.

Chuck Quirmbach / Bucks General Manager Jon Horst discusses why he hired Adrian Griffin as Head Coach.

The Bucks introduced Griffin to the news media at a Tuesday press conference. Team General Manager Jon Horst says Griffin scored well on analytics of coaching profiles.

Analytics or systemic analysis of data or statistics is now common for players in baseball and basketball. Horst says Griffin played or coached for coaches who did well on variability.

"These guys have all approached the game in very unique creative ways, and those show up in their analytical profiles. It could be their willingness to offensive rebound against a smaller opponent. It could be their willingness to switch or double against an individual player who's having a great series. So, we really look for those trends that we think translate to winning in the playoffs," Horst told reporters.

Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer, who coached the Bucks to the best record in the NBA during the regular season, but was fired after the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in April in the first round of the playoffs.

The team, with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo says it wants another NBA Championship after winning the title in 2021.

Now the Bucks will try to win the next title with Adrian Griffin as Head Coach.