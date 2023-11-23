Top WUWM stories of 2023
This week’s Bubbler Talk goes to the Grohmann Museum on the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s campus. The roof of the building is lined with bronze statues of workers, which sometimes face inward and other times look out towards the street. We'll learn about the museum's history and why the statues were designed to turn.
After achieving success as an actress, Jane Kaczmarek speaks on returning to Milwaukee to perform along with Theatre Gigante founder and joint artistic director, Isabelle Kralj.
Battlebox is a Black-owned, family business that is operated by Bryant Wilcox. It includes a video game buy-sell-trade store, cafe and lounge, and a warehouse. Bryant talks about the origins of the storefront, its current struggles and future plans.
WUWM’s Rafael Muñoz and Lina Tran went to the El Rey off Cesar Chavez Drive on a busy afternoon. They talked to workers and customers about the beloved grocery store.
The new word recognition test tackles a stubborn disparity in healthcare: As the Hmong population ages, hearing loss is becoming a big problem. But few clinics are equipped to treat Hmong-speaking patients.
Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski & WUWM education reporter Emily Files speak with faculty, including Stritch University President Dr. Dan Scholz, and students about the upcoming closure of the university.
In an average year, about one in 10 Wisconsin teachers leaves for a different school district or different job. That number shot up last school year — to about one in six teachers leaving their classrooms.
College education in prisons is about to expand. Here's what's currently available for incarcerated studentsThree Wisconsin technical colleges offer online associates degrees in prisons, and some four-year universities offer in-person classes.
A nonprofit organization is partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools to help students of color and increase representation in the field of education.
A plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed Milwaukee on Tuesday, where the Air Quality Index was in the purple or “very unhealthy" for everyone.
Amtrak's Hiawatha and Empire Builder will soon be joined by the TCMC and maybe, eventually, others in Milwaukee.
A Bubbler Talk question-asker wondered what kinds of fish are seen leaping in the Milwaukee River. We set out to learn the answer.
A Bubbler Talk listener asks how Lake Michigan often has several shades of blue at once.
"Deep Lake Future" is an immersive art experience going on now at Var Gallery in Walker's Point in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It takes visitors on a data collection mission in a futuristic world overrun with invasive species and musical fish.
Spring is a thrilling season for people who love spotting migrating birds. At a recent bird banding event in central Wisconsin, more than two dozen species were identified in a single day.
Several Bubbler Talk listeners are curious about cemeteries in their neighborhoods, like St. Adalbert Cemetery and Union Cemetery.
Marquette University project aims to improve social studies instruction using local Milwaukee historyMilwaukee Roots: The Democratizing Local History Project will engage students in the local histories of Milwaukee’s people of color.
You may know about Milwaukee's historic nickname – Cream City – but what made those bricks cream-colored, and how did they become so ingrained in the city's identity?
The restaurant has long been a dream for chef Bryce Stevenson, who grew up on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation and is part of a growing movement to redefine and center Indigenous cuisine.
Emerging leader says Indigenous knowledge is needed, Western science alone won't solve climate changeMassive storms and eradicating temperature shifts are just two of the sometimes devastating symptoms of climate issues we face. What’s also clear is that it’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to mitigate climate change and adapt to sustain life.
Quilting has long been a way of telling stories. Milwaukee artist Grace Rother is building on that tradition by exploring her identity as a queer person through quilts.
Since the pandemic, there's been a shortage of care-givers to address the needs of seniors. Find out why the crisis affects LGBTQ+ seniors the hardest on the first installment of WIGAYZ.
After gaining an international following, the Milwaukee Public Library on Instagram and TikTok is inspiring people around the world to visit Milwaukee and support their local libraries as well.
The queer, trans handyman and artist assistant offers a variety of services in an industry dominated by straight, cis men.
Ari Brown, a senior research associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, discusses a report on how Wisconsinites are being affected by the evolving landscape of legalized marijuana in border states.
There are four referendums on the 2023 spring election ballot in Milwaukee County — two binding referendums and one advisory measure for statewide voters and one advisory measure for Milwaukee County voters.
Members of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges have made dozens of visits to homes in the area to answer questions about voting and to tell people what’s at stake in the April 4 election.
Kristi Johnston, national press secretary for NextGen America and current Hinge dater, explains how her organization is using dating apps to check the political pulse in Wisconsin ahead of the state Supreme Court race.
For this month's Wandering Wisconsin segment, we travel to Hayward, WI to explore an annual outdoor skiing event with historic roots that are centuries old.