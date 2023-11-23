© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Top WUWM stories of 2023

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published November 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
The word recognition test helps doctors identify the severity and type of hearing loss and come up with a treatment plan.
Wisconsin researchers develop first hearing test for Hmong community
Lina Tran
The new word recognition test tackles a stubborn disparity in healthcare: As the Hmong population ages, hearing loss is becoming a big problem. But few clinics are equipped to treat Hmong-speaking patients.

Valeria Navarro Villegas
/
WUWM
The history behind some of Milwaukee-area's lesser-known cemeteries
Eddie Morales
Several Bubbler Talk listeners are curious about cemeteries in their neighborhoods, like St. Adalbert Cemetery and Union Cemetery.
Patrons enjoying a pull tab game
Matt Hass
/
Milwaukee Magazine
The history and legality behind pull-tabs in Wisconsin tavern culture
Joy Powers
This 1932 photo shows the Kilbourn Reservoir when it was open.
Courtesy
/
Milwaukee Water Works
Kilbourn Reservoir Park was once a key piece of Milwaukee’s drinking water system
Emily Files

Skiers prepare to embark on the Birkebeiner race trail
Bob Pearl
/
American Birkebeiner marketing
The American Birkebeiner: The celebrated annual skiing festival in Hayward, WI
Becky Mortensen
For this month's Wandering Wisconsin segment, we travel to Hayward, WI to explore an annual outdoor skiing event with historic roots that are centuries old.
Strong Falls in Marinette County
Marinette County Tourism
/
WUWM
Spring is the perfect time to visit the rushing waterfalls in Marinette County
Becky Mortensen
Rooted in Red at Dempze Cranberry Farm
Wisconsin’s cranberry season is ripe with fall colors and activities
Becky Mortensen

Valeria Navarro Villegas
Valeria is WUWM's digital editor.
