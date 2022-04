Rafael joined WUWM as the Community Engagement Coordinator in March 2022.

Prior to joining WUWM, he worked as an Organizer for the Restaurant Opportunities Center in Minneapolis, where he supported food service workers. He also worked for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in the city of Milwaukee.

Rafael grew up in Kenosha, WI and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Email: munozec2@uwm.edu