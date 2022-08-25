African American Roundtable: Community members deserve direct power over public resources

Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee will adopt budgets for 2023 in the upcoming months. According to the city of Milwaukee's website, the statutory deadline for budget adoption is Nov. 14.

Local group African American Roundtable (AART) advocate for a community-centered and community-focused approach to budget deliberations.

city.milwaukee.gov How the city of Milwaukee's budget works (2021).

AART believes in a participatory budget process. This framework began in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and is a democratic process that allows community members to decide how to spend public dollars.

Devin Anderson is an organizer for AART and coordinates the LiberateMKE campaign. The campaign’s goal is to divest money from the police department and fund community needs.

liberatemke.com Milwaukee 2021 general fund budget comparison

Anderson joined WUWM's Community Engagement Coordinator Rafael Muñoz-Echavarria via WUWM's Instagram Live to discuss the AART and the LiberateMKE campaign. Here's the conversation:

