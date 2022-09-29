Milwaukee's south side sisters provide books for la comunidad

Milwaukee has seen a resurgence of locally owned bookstores, like Niche Book Bar, Rooted MKE, and Lion’s Tooth.

And for over a year, Milwaukee's south side has seen La Revo Books.

La Revo Books is owned and operated by two South Side sisters, Barbara and Valeria Cerda. On their website, they note that their selection is “relevant and a reflejo of nuestra comunidad,” which means a reflection of our community. They offer a selection of books in English, Spanish, Spanglish, and other languages.

La Revo is short for la revolución, which means the revolution in Spanish. They have sparked a revolution of sorts by unapologetically highlighting books authored by and for Black, brown and indigenous folks.

La Revo Books La Revo Books sign.

You can catch La Revo Books at community events, pop ups, markets, and different places out in the community. They do not currently operate out of a brick-and-mortar storefront, but you can place orders directly on their website.

The two south side sisters joined WUWM’s Community Engagement Coordinator Rafael Muñoz-Echavarria via WUWM’s Instagram Live to discuss La Revo Books. Here is the full conversation:

When they aren't entre la comunidad at local markets, they work in political and community organizing for progressive national and local organizations. They couldn't do this without their extended team and faithful volunteers, Xitlali, Nathalie and Arely, and of course, their parents Sylvia and Refugio.



More Information and Resources

The Midwest Independent Booksellers Association can help you find your local, independent bookstore.

La Revo's Instagram provides updates on future events and more.