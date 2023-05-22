Reckless driving or speeding a problem where you live? There’s something you can do about it

What is the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program?

The Neighborhood Traffic Management Program offers engineering solutions to traffic safety concerns, primarily in residential side streets.

Engineering solutions include non-physical changes, like appropriate signage, pavement markings, temporary digital speed trailer, targeted traffic enforcement, and physical changes, like speed humps, speed tables, and traffic circles.

Who can file a request?

Any resident can make a request. This includes renters and property owners.

Carolyn Franks / Stock Adobe The Neighborhood Traffic Management Program offers residents a chance to try and mitigate reckless driving in their own neighborhoods.



Eligible Streets

Currently, the program is geared towards residential neighborhood streets.

However, the department is internally reconsidering its approach to include more, different types of streets.



How to file a request

Mail

1. Fill out the Neighborhood Traffic Management Request form.

2. Use the Neighborhood Signature Sheet to collect signatures from impacted residents.

3. Print and mail the forms to the following address:

City of Milwaukee Traffic Engineering

841 N. Broadway, Room 920

Milwaukee, WI 53202



Email

1. Fill out the Neighborhood Traffic Management Request form.

2. Use the Neighborhood Signature Sheet to collect signatures from impacted residents.

3. Email the completed forms to gabriel.ikpeme@milwaukee.gov



Phone

Call the general city hotline 414-286-2489. They will help direct you to the right person to access the program.

Teresa Melcer / Stock Adobe Speed humps are one solution the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program offers.



Process after Request

Survey

A postcard is sent out to all the property owners of the affected street(s).

The postcard provides estimated costs and a notice of a hearing before the Public Works Committee. Property owners vote yes or no on the suggested improvements.

The Department of Public Works provides this feedback to the Public Works Committee of the Common Council.



Public Hearing

The Public Works Committee of the Common Council holds a public hearing on the suggested improvements.

Residents can attend virtually or in person to provide feedback.

The Public Works Committee then makes a decision on the improvements.



How long will this take?

The length of the process depends on the time of year.

Construction season occurs during the summer and fall months, so if the request and approval happen after mid to late spring, the construction of the improvement will likely not happen until the following year.



How much will it cost and who pays?

Property owners pay for the improvements.

The cost can vary because it depends on what is happening with the contracting industry. Property owners are assessed per linear foot of their property frontage, so the width of your property lot determines the cost assessment.

Property owners can elect to spread the charge over 10 years, which is assessed on their property tax bill.



Major Takeaways

Yes, renters can submit requests to access the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

If you can, file your request and required paperwork ahead of spring to anticipate construction season.

The Public Works Committee has a calendar that includes the date, time, location, and agenda for their scheduled meetings.