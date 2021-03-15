-
Updated at 3:45 p.m. Highway safety advocates are urging Wisconsin, other states, and the federal government to pass laws that the advocates say would…
After a difficult year for rail travel in Wisconsin, passenger groups and government officials are hoping for a better 2021. One bright spot is that the…
The list of possible future state highway projects continues to change, as transportation officials discuss shifting costs and needs. Things to consider…
Updated Thursday at 12:56 p.m. CTWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he plans to seek federal approval to restart a long-stalled project to…
Officials at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport say airline passengers are slowly returning to the skies. They also say travelers should have a mask…
With social distancing recommended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Milwaukee is one step closer to closing certain streets to through traffic,…
Concerns over the coronavirus have prompted the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to close the Department of Motor Vehicle service centers. The state…
The automotive industry is talking about a major shift to electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicles over the next 20 years.To see if drivers are ready for…
The Evers administration has started asking the public for advice on how and where to spend up to $10 million for electric vehicle charging stations in…
The transportation sector — that's people driving gasoline-fueled cars and using other vehicles — has become the single largest source of carbon dioxide…