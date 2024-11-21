Drivers alert: The diverging diamond interchange comes to southeastern Wisconsin

After being tested for a few years in other parts of the state, a roadway design called the “diverging diamond” is coming to southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. That’s when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the new type of interchange will open where Brown Deer Road crosses I-43 in northern Milwaukee County.

The old “cloverleaf” interchange, which featured looping on-ramps, has been removed.

For a closer look, WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach spoke with WisDOT project manager Steve Hoff near the Park-and-Ride lot at the southwest corner of I-43 and Brown Deer Road.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM DOT Project Manager Steve Hoff stands near the new interchange at I-43 and Brown Deer Rd.

Driving Through Diverging Diamond Interchanges

Following the signage, signals and pavement markings, motorists go through the first set of traffic signals and then cross over to the left side of the roadway. Traffic appears as if on a one-way street.



By being on the left side of the roadway, all left turns onto the interstate are now free flow, meaning vehicles do not stop to access the ramp.



Vehicles going straight simply proceed through a second set of traffic signals and cross back to the right side of the road.



Drivers looking to make a right turn onto the interstate will approach the interchange as they normally would.



Bicycles and pedestrians safely cross traffic to a center pathway protected by concrete barriers.

For more about the Wisconsin DOT plan, click here.