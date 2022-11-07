Leaders of Kenosha educates the community ahead of the midterm elections

The midterm elections are here, and there is an organization in Kenosha working to engage Black and Brown voters.

Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) aims to be a conduit for transformative social justice. They do this by empowering and engaging Black Americans and their communities.

The organization emerged two years ago in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. And after two years, LOK engages the community through several programs.

Leaders of Kenosha Tanya McLean, Executive Director and Founder of Leaders of Kenosha, protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

LOK launched a Kenosha Community Bail Fund earlier this year to offer immediate assistance to people of color who are indigent and cannot afford to post bail/bond, while working on the long term goal to end cash bail.

Leading up to the midterm elections, LOK has hosted voter registration drives, block parties, and other community events to engage and educate community members.

WUWM's Community Engagement Coordinator Rafael Muñoz spoke with Tanya McLean, Executive Director & Founder of Leaders of Kenosha and Erica Ness, Director of Community Engagement and Operations. Here is the full conversation:

