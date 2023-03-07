© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM: Race & Ethnicity Reporting
WUWM's Teran Powell reports on race and ethnicity in southeastern Wisconsin.

'It's your space.' Therapy at Milwaukee Art Museum opens access to art for Black & Brown residents

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST
Copy of Black Space_2021-02-06-06.jpg
FreakishNerd
/
Black Space
Black Space is a community organization that provides free group therapeutic experiences for Black and Brown communities.

Since March of 2022, the community organization, Black Space, and the Milwaukee Art Museum have partnered to provide free and accessible therapy tailored to Black and Brown communities in the Milwaukee area.

Black Space emerged in 2020 in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, and in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, more focus was being put on the mental health of Black and Brown communities, highlighting concerns that existed for generations due to systemic racism.

Image from iOS.jpg
Teran Powell
/
Dr. Lia Knox (left) is a mental wellness expert and co-founder of Black Space. Dr. Kantara Souffrant is the Curator of Community Dialogue at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Black Space provides free group therapeutic experiences for Black and Brown people and makes it accessible in an effort to destigmatize mental wellness. And offering these experiences in beautiful and safe spaces is paramount to the organization’s mission.

Extended conversation with Dr. Lia Knox, Mental Wellness Expert and co-founder of Black Space, and Dr. Kantara Souffrant the Curator of Community Dialogue at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

_

