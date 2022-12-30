What’s got you scratching your head about Milwaukee and the region? Bubbler Talk is a series that puts your curiosity front and center.
Top 8 Bubbler Talk stories of 2022
How it works: You ask, we investigate, and together we unveil the answers. Here are the top eight stories of 2022.
Art? Landing site for aliens? The story behind the giant metal circle at Milwaukee's Cupertino Park
Ravine Road wove motorists through Milwaukee's Lake Park for over a century. When will it reopen?
The story behind Fox Point's name and historical street signs
Circulating the county: Who's behind the magic of Milwaukee's interlibrary loans?
Milwaukee's contribution to auto manufacturing includes a century-old factory in Bay View
Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee is the result of 'healing' after a military past
ZIP files changed the way we use computers and they started in Wisconsin
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
