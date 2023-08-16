Invasive species and musical fish: Inside the world of 'Deep Lake Future'

Imagine a world overrun with invasive species from the Great Lakes. Now imagine that world with a little creative license from 25 Milwaukee-area artists.

We’re talking giant zebra mussels, radioactive seaweed and fish that double as musical instruments.

FuzzPop Workshop brings this world to life through Deep Lake Future , an immersive art experience going on now at Var Gallery in Walker’s Point. In this world they’ve created, your mission is to collect data to study invasive species, while also playing synthesizer sturgeons and making rainbow shadow puppets.

FuzzPop Workshop founder and creative director Daniel Murray described the exhibit as a cross between multiple influences.

“It’s kind of like Beyond Van Gogh meets Streets of Old Milwaukee meets Alice in Wonderland,” Murray says.

Lake Effect producer Sam Woods recently toured the exhibition, meeting some of the artists who brought it to life.