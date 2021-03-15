-
People have been talking for years about Asian carp and how the invasive fish might impact the Great Lakes.In 2002, Asian carp were detected 60 miles from…
-
The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a plan to stop silver and bighead carp moving from the Mississippi River basin into the Great Lakes.Cheryl Nenn…
-
Congress ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to find a way to prevent aquatic invasive species from passing from the Mississippi River to the Great Lakes…
-
Dogs are extremely good at sniffing things out. Mequon Nature Preserve decided to take advantage of the canine skill and brought on Tilia, the first…
-
Researchers who work in wetlands in Michigan are taking a new approach to invasive plants. Instead of removing plants like phragmites and switchgrass,…
-
Roy Norton is Consul General of Canada in Chicago. Wisconsin is one of three states, along with Illinois and Missouri, in his purview.This week the Consul…
-
A species of earthworms that is known to "act crazy, jump and thrash" is jumping and thrashing its way across the state.The worm goes by many names,…
-
Silver carp DNA was discovered in the Fox River, a tributary of Lake Michigan.The Wisconsin DNR was quick to say that it was a single positive sample that…
-
Great Lakes advocates have been fretting for years, about the potential invasion of Asian carp. This week the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee…
-
Daniel P. Molloy took on “out of control” flies, invasive mussels, and now at-risk oysters.Today he teaches and carries out research at the State…