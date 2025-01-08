Arts & Culture

-
The Jan. 30 event will stream live and raise money for those impacted by the wildfires.
Plowright brought stage and screen characters to vibrant life for more than six decades in such works as A Taste of Honey, Tea with Mussolini and Enchanted April.
Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, now a feature film, is based on a notorious Florida reform school where boys were beaten and sexually abused. Originally broadcast July 16, 2019.
The Apple TV+ series emerged as an engrossing puzzle box of a show when it first debuted three years ago. And it just got even more surreal.
The Australian Open's animated tennis livestreams are making a splash. U.S. leagues have used similar technology to put Simpsons on the football field and superheroes on ice skates.
There's an upside to the lack of snow in much of New England -- great skating. We head out on a couple of Maine's lakes to explore the burgeoning sport of "wild ice skating."
During pandemic lockdowns, two actors decided to try to stage a Shakespeare play entirely inside the game Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Hamlet tells the story.
His sinister, surreal vision of America made him a leading counterculture auteur — with movies such as Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart and Mulholland Drive, and the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks.
Rape kits were widely known as "Vitullo Kits" after a Chicago police sergeant. But a new book tells the story of Marty Goddard, a community activist who worked with runaway teenagers in the 1970s.
Set in the lawless Utah territory of 1857, Netflix's six-part series features chaotic violence, endearing characters and some sights and performances you'll not soon forget.
"I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot," O'Brien said in a release from The Kennedy Center.
Vidiots and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater teamed up to provide an escape from reality for families facing trauma and loss from the Los Angeles wildfires.