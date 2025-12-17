© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The history of holiday breads, explained

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Audrey Nowakowski,
Kyle Johnson CherekGraham Thomas
Published December 17, 2025 at 2:08 PM CST
Christmas lights and a holiday fruitcake.
Lynne Ann Mitchell
/
Fotolia
WUWM culinary contributor and "Classic Eats" host Kyle Johnson Cherek shares a bit about the history of holiday breads.

For many of us, the holiday season is a time to dust off our special recipes. Whether they're written on a notecard and passed down through the generations, or borrowed from the WE Energies cookie cookbook, many of our favorite holiday recipes only get to shine once a year.

Now is also the time for holiday breads — fruitcakes, spiceloafs, and stollens that have a long history going back centuries. Traditionally, they served as a festive variation on breads made throughout the year. To learn more, Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski spoke with Kyle Johnson Cherek. He's a culinary historian, food essayist and the host WUWM's new food history podcast, Classic Eats.

"During the year, you would bake bread, and then at Christmas time — which is the very decadent time — you would add in the trifecta of sugar, butter, and eggs," he says.

Although many holiday loaves have a polarizing reputation, Cherek encourages folks to keep an open mind. Because a true, well-made cake made without highly processed ingredients are truly delicious.

"They're a little rich, but that's what the season's about," he says. "And I think if more people will give an actual Christmas cake — stollen, Twelfth Night cake — a chance, they would say, 'Wow.' With a cup of coffee? One slice is all I need, but it's really good.'"

Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Kyle Johnson Cherek
Kyle Johnson Cherek is a culinary historian and food essayist. He was the former host of Wisconsin Foodie on PBS, and for over a decade he has chronicled regional food stories, exploring where our food comes from, and how it shapes who we are. His signature wit and keen observations have made him a sought-after keynote speaker, media contributor, and culinary storyteller. Kyle has been awarded the Wisconsin Broadcast Association Award twice for his compelling essays on food culture.
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
