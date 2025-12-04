© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Classic Eats

History of the American Supper Club

By Kyle Johnson Cherek
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:01 AM CST
Ron Faiola
The sign for Dreamland Supper Club,

Once a staple on both coasts and across the country, the American Supper Club had it's heyday in post World War II, creating iconic cuisine, cocktails and entertainment along the way.

Join host Kyle Johnson Cherek and author, filmmaker and supper club history expert Ron Faiola for their conversation about the origins and heritage of the American Supper Club.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry.

Kyle Johnson Cherek
Kyle Johnson Cherek is a culinary historian and food essayist. He was the former host of Wisconsin Foodie on PBS, and for over a decade he has chronicled regional food stories, exploring where our food comes from, and how it shapes who we are. His signature wit and keen observations have made him a sought-after keynote speaker, media contributor, and culinary storyteller. Kyle has been awarded the Wisconsin Broadcast Association Award twice for his compelling essays on food culture.
