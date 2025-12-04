History of the American Supper Club

Once a staple on both coasts and across the country, the American Supper Club had it's heyday in post World War II, creating iconic cuisine, cocktails and entertainment along the way.

Join host Kyle Johnson Cherek and author, filmmaker and supper club history expert Ron Faiola for their conversation about the origins and heritage of the American Supper Club.

Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek is created and hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, and co-produced by a'point productions and WUWM. Executive producers are Kyle Johnson Cherek and Rob Schoonover. Audio editing and engineering by Brian Arkta and John Rymaszewski. Additional production by Valeria Navarro Villegas, Michelle Maternowski and Rob Larry.

