2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD review

A Corolla-based crossover touting the Corolla name, as in this week’s Corolla Cross, seems like a surefire winner for Toyota.

Corolla has been selling well in the U.S. market since introduced in 1973, never selling less than 100,000 units a year and nearly hitting 233,000 units in 2024.

So how smart is Toyota to add a crossover version?

In theory, brilliant.

1 of 7 — corolla left front.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — corolla overall.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — corolla profile.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — corolla nose.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — corolla left rear.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — corolla rear.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD rear Mark Savage / Savage on Wheels 7 of 7 — corolla hatch.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

I must admit I was pretty pleased with the last Corolla Cross I tested, but it was a hybrid, so both more efficient, and more powerful than this gas-only model. Those are two giant pluses for an economy minded subcompact crossover.

For instance, that hybrid model managed 38 mpg while this 2.0-liter I4 gas version delivered just 26.4 in a week’s drive. Granted the EPA rates this AWD model at 29 mpg city and 31 highway, so there could be more upside in warmer weather. I had this in snow and cold.

The hybrid though, while also having a small I4 but with hybrid help, delivered a robust 196 horsepower in a car weighing roughly 3,300 pounds, while the gas only version eeks out just 169 horsepower and a less impressive 150 pound-feet of torque. To be honest, this Corolla Cross XLE AWD, the top trim, seemed slow and methodical even during heavy acceleration to climb an uphill highway entry ramp.

Noise from the engine growl is reminiscent of a garbage disposal churning a heavy load. While acceleration was better in the hybrid, it too growled, just for shorter periods and with less verbosity as it hit the highway quicker.

That said, the gas-only Corolla Cross calms down at highway speeds and cruises nicely at 65 to 70 mph with moderate road noise from the tires. I could still hear the radio, so that’s a good measure.

Handling is light and easy as one expects from a Corolla, making this easy to move about the freeway and simple to park in holiday-crowded parking lots. Its bright Soul Red Crystal metallic color also made it easy to spy among the gray masses in lots. The snazzy color is $475 extra, actually $25 cheaper than on previous models. Amazing, something going down in cost!

AWD gave the little Corolla Cross good traction in snow, although one needn’t dream of rock crawling despite the car’s 8.1 inches of ground clearance. I got the tail end to slip a bit in a couple inches of snow, but was mashing the gas pedal at the time. For city driving, the AWD system adds surety and confidence.

As our streets crumble further during wintery weather the ride can become abrupt if one can’t dodge the potholes quickly enough or if they are more than a couple inches deep. Highway drives on better pavement reduced ride harshness. Note too that the AWD models come with a better multi-link rear suspension than FWD models, so if you go FWD to save cash, expect a worse ride.

1 of 3 — corolla dash.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — corolla interior1.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — corolla screen.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the Corolla Cross will win no beauty contests, but typical of Toyota the controls are easy to see and reach, plus there’s a 10.2-inch touchscreen in the XLE trim making it easy to use.

This red crossover featured a black and brown interior with fake leather brown seats and door arm rests. The dash and door tops were a textured black material, and the console top a matte black to avoid reflections. Door and dash trim is matte silver.

Seats deserve a callout as Toyota has created well-shaped buckets up front that were on a par with recent Nissan Zero Gravity seats. The days of flat uncomfortable basic mostly flat seats in value-oriented subcompacts seems to be fading, thank goodness.

In the top-trim XLE the driver also gets a 10-way powered seat with lumbar support, plus front seats are both heated with high and low settings. The steering wheel also is heated, but just partially, the top and bottom remain cool which isn’t a huge problem but heating the wheel’s top would improve comfort as hands often shift toward the top in turns or when parking. A flat-bottomed wheel also would benefit knee room. The recently tested Nissan Kicks offers both features.

Corolla Cross delivers good interior room up front and decent headroom in back, although legroom is tight, especially if a front seat rider is taller than 5-9. Cargo space under the power rear hatch is good though and of course those rear seats split and fold flat. Note that FWD models have more cargo room than the AWD-equipped models, but it’s not a dramatic drop. You aren’t planning to move furniture in a subcompact crossover.

Note the XLE also comes standard with dual climate controls, the power driver’s seat, a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, the larger info screen, and seven inch digital instrument cluster along with 18-inch aluminum wheels. Of lesser import, possibly, the XLE comes with six cupholders vs. four in lower trims, plus a rear seat fold-down armrest and rear cargo cover.

Also, standard here and on the mid-level LE trim is a wireless phone charger under the center dash air vents along with rear USB ports. There’s also one USB on the console and it charges much faster than the wireless charger. Just sayin!

The power hatch and a small sunroof are part of a $1,250 convenience package and the test car added an $800 JBL premium audio upgrade with 9 speakers a subwoofer and amp. Maybe that’s why I could hear it while highway driving.

Biggest complaint for the interior are the itsy-bitsy climate control buttons that are exceedingly difficult to engage when the driver is wearing gloves. Won’t be an issue in summer, but in Wisconsin this is an issue for at least a third of the year.

1 of 2 — corolla sunroof n rear seat.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD sunroof and rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — corolla door panel.jpg 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Two other issues, first a high brake pedal. This was a pre-production model, so one can hope this isn’t an issue in the final product, but watch for it. The brake pedal here was higher than the accelerator so not as easy to slide a right foot over to brake as in most vehicles.

Second, Toyota still uses an inside gas door release lever to allow access to the gas cap. That has become passe as most fuel doors require just a tap to open. Also, many now feature capless filler necks, so no gas cap. That’s particularly convenient in winter. Time for an upgrade here.

Corolla Cross wisely comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, so solid safety equipment, including rear cross-traffic alert (when there’s no snow on the sensors) pre-collision systems, and automatic braking. Bravo!

This one listed at $32,460 with delivery, so definitely value-level pricing. It added a few options to hit $35,404, still in the reasonable range for a small family vehicle. But note you can save the $20 for a key fob glove, an unnecessary fob koozie.

Good news, the Corolla Cross is assembled in Huntsville, Ala., so should not be impacted much by tariffs.

Even better news, if one is shopping on a much tighter budget, the front-drive L model lists at $26,085 and is just $27,385 for the L AWD. The LE lists at $28,415 and $29,715, respectively, for FWD and AWD models.

Note too that there are a lot of competitors in this market, so one could consider a Subaru CrossTrek, Mazda CX-30, or Honda HR-V. Also, last week’s new AWD Nissan Kicks is another fine choice. And if you simply like the Corolla Cross and Toyota’s bullet-proof reputation, go for the hybrid model.

Fast Stats: 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD

Hits: Easy handling and AWD, good interior room and cargo space, plus extremely comfy supportive and heated front seats. Value pricing, solid safety equipment, sunroof, wireless charger, 10.2-inch touchscreen w/volume & tuning knobs, power driver’s seat, visors w/extenders, power rear hatch, partially heated steering wheel. More powerful and efficient hybrid available.

Misses: Slow methodical acceleration and major engine growl when accelerating, abrupt ride on rough streets, tiny climate control directional buttons, high brake pedal, inside gas cap release not a tap to open release, small sunroof.

Made in: Huntsville, Ala.

Engine: 2.0-liter I4, 169 horsepower/150 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,170 lbs.

Length: 175.6 in.

Wheelbase: 103.9 in.

Ground clearance: 8.1 in.

Cargo: 26.5 – 46.9 cu.ft. FWD, slightly less for AWD

MPG: 29/31

MPG: 26.4 (tested)

Base Price: $32,460 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $30,444

Major Option: Convenience pkg. (power sunroof, power hatch), $1,250

JBL premium audio w/ 9 speakers, subwoofer, amp, $800

Premium paint (Soul Red Crystal), $475

Key gloves, $20

Alloy wheel locks, $90

Carpet floor mats/cargo mat, $309

Test vehicle: $35,404

Sources: Toyota, kbb.com