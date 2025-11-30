2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD review

Just five years ago I named Kia’s then new Telluride mid-size 3-row SUV as my Zoomie Vehicle of the Year because it was darn near perfect.

Not much has changed, and it didn’t need to.

Then two years ago, I tested the top-shelf SX-Prestige X-Pro off-road intending trim with AWD. Yet while it had increased in price, it was still in the near-luxury SUV price range, starting at $54,350. Now, here we are in 2025 and that price has amazingly crept up less than $1,000 to only $55,100. That alone is worthy of a headline or two as vehicle prices have been skyrocketing since 2020.

Good news too, this is built in Georgia so shouldn’t be impacted by the yo-yoing tariff scene.

1 of 6 — telluride overall.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — telluride profile.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — telluride nose.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — telluride right rear.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — telluride rear.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — telluride cargo.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD cargo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Before I start lathering on the praise, again, for Telluride, know that there will be no 2026 models. Say what?

No, Kia isn’t dropping its award-winner, it’s releasing its 2027 models early, reportedly by spring of 2026. The big news, it’ll be available as a hybrid, the one knock I, and other auto writers, have had on Telluride for a couple years now. Oh, and of course it’ll be somewhat bigger. No figures yet.

For now, Telluride remains the same size and only offers its standard 3.8-liter V6 linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission, as it has since 2020.

That means it’s still plenty muscular, looks great, is elegant inside and out, and above all functions, simply so is easy to drive and enjoy for a family of seven or eight, depending on seat choices. The top-line tester came with comfy captain’s chairs in row two, so seats seven. Go with a middle row bench and it seats eight.

Horsepower doesn’t change, still 291 with a torque rating of 262, and a towing ability of 5,500 pounds. Five drive modes are available via a dial on the console. Those are Eco, Comfort, Sport, Smart, and Snow. Comfort is what you’ll want mostly, except in winter, when Snow mode will assist traction.

I managed just 18.2 mpg this time but have gotten up to 25 mpg in my first drive and 20+ a couple years ago. Telluride drinks regular and the EPA rates it at 18 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.

Ride is fine with the Telluride handling severe bumps and road imperfections with ease. Not as much bounce in the suspension here as with some other mid-size and large SUVs, so not as trucky feeling.

As insinuated, the acceleration is excellent with the V6, and the engine sounds good too, if you’re into that. I nearly hit triple digits when accelerating hard on a freeway ramp. Plenty of oomph.

Handling is good too, not much lean in hard fast turns and moderate steering effort. Slip into Sport and everything firms up, in fact, too much as far as heavy steering feel. Stick with Comfort, the family will appreciate the less firm ride.

These types of vehicles usually require more steering input to keep them centered in a lane. Not Telluride, which also touts an impressive 8.4 inches of ground clearance on this top-end model. Lower-level trims will just clear 8 inches.

That’s right, the X-Pro and X-Line trims are more expensive and aimed more at off-roading. Seems the more you spend the more likely you are to rock crawl and scratch up your paint job among the brambles and mud bogs. Whatever!

For this purpose, the X-Pro loads on 18-inch all-terrain tires (a bit of road noise, but not bad), heavy-duty cooling, 500 more pounds of towing power, self-leveling rear suspension, a 110-volt inverter outlet, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The later are just for looks.

Note that AWD, an off-road necessity, is optional at lower trim levels, but standard on this top-shelf model. It costs about $2,000 extra on other trims.

1 of 3 — telluride dash.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — telluride interior.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — telluride door panel.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the Midnight Lake Blue (moderately dark blue-gray and just $495 extra) Telluride was extremely quiet, a little less so with both sunroof shades open. But bravo there are two sunroofs here so third row folks can have a little extra daylight on a road trip.

The infotainment screen is 12.3 inches, and the instrument panel and info screen are one slightly curved unit. There’s also a standard 10-inch Head-Up Display, that’s HUD to the car makers.

All those screens are easy to see and read, and the test truck’s Terracotta colored Nappa leather interior is gorgeous, costing just $295 extra. Seats are powered, heated and cooled, wide, and well-shaped while row two’s captain’s chairs are heated and cooled. They also slide back and forth (with power down buttons) to allow reasonable legroom for rear passengers in row three, and for easy exits.

Row three folds down to create a huge cargo area if only four of you are traveling. Yet that row is split so one or two more could fit there while allowing for additional luggage.

Buttons under the power hatch allow quick fold-down of row two seats while row three must be lowered manually, but that’s easy.

Buttons below the info screen are big and well labeled and toggles control the heated and cooled seats, no need to play with the info screen. That infotainment system can now be updated over the air too, and WiFi is standard. You also can program your smartphone as a digital key and the steering wheel here is heated.

Turn signals activate cameras to show you the lane’s beside and behind you up on the dash to avoid blind-spot issues and there’s a wireless phone charger in the bin under the dash’s center stack.

1 of 3 — telluride 3 rows.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD 3 rows Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — telluride rear2.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD row 2 Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — telluride rear seat.jpg 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Get this: If your kids in row three seem to not hear you, Kia offers Driver Talk. That directs the driver’s voice into the fancy Harman-Kardon stereo speakers so they pipe up in back to enable easy conversation with wee ones or digitally distracted teens.

Like to question Alexa? That’s available too. Telluride is Google Assistant capable.

Basically, you name it, the Telluride has it at this level, including a full suite of digital safety features. On more plus, the Kia comes with a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

For the record, the tester added the handsome paint job and Terracotta interior, along with carpeted floor mats for $225, and carpeted cargo mat for $125. Final total? $56,240, about what it was two years ago.

One can bet the 2027 coming soon will cost more, so this 2025 version may be a best buy for a near-luxury 3-row SUV, at least for a few more months.

FAST STATS: 2025 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD

Hits: Sharp looking SUV inside and out, good power, ride and handling, plus AWD and 5 drive modes. Loaded with Harman/Kardon stereo, super center stack/console design, big screens, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, turn-signal activated cameras, power hatch, useful third row, wireless charger, solid safety suite.

Misses: No hybrid yet but coming for 2027.

Made in: West Point, Georgia

Engine: 3.8-liter V6, 291hp/262 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,455 lbs.

Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Length: 196.9 in.

Cargo: 21, 46, 87 cu.ft.

Tow: 5,500 lbs.

MPG: 18/23

MPG: 18.2 (tested)

Base Price: $55,100 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $52,952

Major Options:

Carpeted floor mats, $225

Midnight Lake Blue paint, $495

Terracotta interior color package, $295

Carpeted cargo mat w/seatback protection, $125

Test vehicle: $56,240

Sources: Kia, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage