2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium review

Toyota 4Runner lovers have waited 15 years for a new model to take off-road and bash around muddy or rocky trails with their Jeep buddies.

That wait ended in 2025 with the first new design for 4Runner after years of tiny upgrades. Most noticeable is that 4Runner has grown a bit and its interior no longer looks like it was crafted by interior designers who earned their degrees in the 1970s.

Outside, the nose is still masculine with squared off grille and Fu Manchu cladding over the lower nose air intakes, bumper and trail-lights. The rest remains blocky with black plastic cladding protecting all the wheel wells, plus a solid running board/step on each side, and a sturdy black roof rack up top. The spare tire hides underneath the tail.

No one will mistake this ride for that of a pretend weekend off-roader, especially if you splash some mud up on the sides as soon as you take delivery.

1 of 9 — 4runner overall.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 9 — 4runner profile.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 9 — 4runner grille.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 9 — 4runner left front.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 9 — 4runner right rear.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 9 — 4runner left rear.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 9 — 4runner roof rack.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium roof rack Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 9 — 4runner tail.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 9 of 9 — 4runner hatch.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

That’ll show especially well on the tested 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium edition that was bathed in a handsome Heritage Blue (blue-gray) paint scheme. This is the penultimate trim of six levels that can create a 4Runner for around town or serious off-roading. Think Jeep Wrangler Ultimate or Ford Bronco for competitors, along with Toyota’s own off-road beast, the Land Cruiser.

The new 4Runner is built on the Tacoma pickup platform and grows by about 3.5 inches in length and a similar amount of wheelbase. Naturally, it gains some weight too, now topping 5,000 pounds.

Along with its new looks inside and out, the 4Runner touts a new powertrain. Gone is the 4.0-liter V6 that has powered this off-roader forever. In its place is a more fuel-efficient 2.4-liter i-Force turbo 4-cylinder that actually makes a smidge more power and is a bit quieter. The turbo is rated at 278 horsepower, 8 more than the old V6, and delivers 317 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota also upgrades to an 8-speed automatic transmission from an older 5-speed model.

The benefit of both is better fuel economy and 1,000 pounds more towing power, now up to 6,000 pounds. On the gas front, 4Runner is rated 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway by the EPA. That’s up three mpg city and six mpg highway. I managed 20.7 mpg, up from 18.8 in the previous model, so about a two-mpg gain.

For the record a hybrid model is also available with 326 horsepower and even better fuel numbers. I’ll hope to test a hybrid version sometime in the coming year to compare powerplants. Beyond power and efficiency, the new 4Runner handles better, too. Steering has been upgraded and feels more responsive than past models. While the truck still feels heavy, the steering effort remains fairly light so it’s easy to control and park, despite its size and heft.

Ride, well that’s another story. I think the older model was more comfortable on our crumbling Midwest roads. I’d call this ride punishing and way too bouncy. There’s more rebound after a big jolt as per cracked pavement or potholes. Of course, this is an off-road trim, and TRD (Toyota Racing Development), so spring rates and dampers may not be set for maximum on-road comfort.

For the record, there are three drive modes plus high and low off-road settings via the knobs on the console. If serious off-roading is in your future one could option for disconnecting stabilizer bars (allows more vertical wheel movement), a locking rear differential and off-road cruise control function.

Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 is standard and includes all the regular features one expects today, but also adds a multi-terrain monitor for those times crushing the trails.

1 of 2 — 4runner dash.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — 4runner interior1.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, Toyota has updated the 4Runner interior by basically using the Tacoma pickup’s interior. Makes sense. The 4Runner is built on the Tacoma platform.

The big leap forward starts with a 14-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 14-speaker JBL stereo with subwoofer. Then add in a heated steering wheel and heated and cooled front seats. Oh, and now there’s a wireless phone charger too. Welcome to 2025 4Runner.

This blue beauty also featured well-formed perforated SofTex fake leather seats, power up front and with a couple memory functions each. Very comfy, as were the rear seats, which offer plenty of leg and headroom, plus fold forward for increased cargo storage. Even before that there’s plenty of cargo room in back, and rubber mats, a $248 option.

4Runner is roomy to be sure, and a third-row seat is optional. Standard though, 4Runner continues to offer a power rear hatch window, something you either love or probably never use.

Seats here were black as were the door panels with gray stitching and a textured dash with matte silver trim across its face. Doors include sturdy plastic bins, two per front door and rear doors include large water bottle holders.

Overhead the test truck added a small sunroof, something unavailable in the past. Price is $850. However, it is just a small sunroof, not one of the panoramic monsters found in many crossovers and SUVS.

1 of 2 — 4runner interior2.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — 4runner rear seat.jpg 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Running boards are standard, and needed, as this would be a tall climb-in without them.

Like other SUVs, the 4Runner features giant A-pillars with mirrors snug up against them to partially block side views when at intersections. Thank goodness for all the other safety sensors that help warn of oncoming traffic.

Not much I’d add, or that you really need to add to a fancy upscale 4Runner, but a flat-bottom steering wheel would be welcome to help increase knee room when exiting or entering the SUV. Otherwise, one might want to power up the power tilt/telescope steering wheel before sliding out.

Know too that there are a lot of buttons on this steering wheel hub, so take a few minutes to figure all those out before starting a drive.

Pricing has gone up about $2 grand on 4Runner for the 2025 model year, with the base SR5 with front-drive starting at $42,220 and $2,000 more for 4WD. There are four models between that and the top-end Limited that lists at $57,395 with delivery.

Our test truck, started at $56,420 with delivery and a variety of small options and the sunroof pushed it to $59,631. This model is made in Japan, so may have its price impacted by tariffs.

Others to consider are the Land Cruiser, also from Toyota, along with Jeep’s Wrangler Unlimited and Ford’s Bronco, which has an equally rough ride, but much noisier interior.

Off-roaders will likely welcome the upgraded and modernized 4Runner, but for those looking for comfortable on-road transport, other street-oriented SUVs may be a more logical choice. For instance, Toyota offers the Highlander and 3-row Grand Highlander.

FAST STATS: 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium

Hits: Macho styling, big roomy SUV that’ll haul, tow and do serious off-roading. Strong turbo engine, good safety equipment, three drive modes, running boards, heat/cool front seats, heated steering wheel, power rear window, big cargo area with rubber mats, easy-to-use touchscreen, small sunroof, and 4WD engagement knob.

Misses: Punishing ride, giant A-pillar/mirror combo blocks side view, needs flat-bottom steering wheel, too many wheel hub buttons, sunroof is small.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo I-Force 4, 278 hp/317 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 5,111 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112 in.

Length: 194.9 in.

Cargo: 45-84 cu.ft.

Tow: 6,000 lbs.

MPG: 19/25

MPG: 20.7 (tested)

Base Price: $56,420 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $52,023

Major Options:

Power moonroof, $850

Roof rail crossbars, gloss black, $420

Cargo tray, $130

Cargo lights, interior, $375

Connected services trial pkg., $325

Dash cam, $499

All-weather floor mats, $248

Mud guards, $160

Bronze badge overlays, $139

Bronze badge inserts, $65

Test vehicle: $59,631

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com