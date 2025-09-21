2025 Volkswagen Taos SEL review

Simplicity is its own reward.

It’s as simple as that, and Volkswagen apparently realizes the truth of the statement as its new Taos is a simple, straightforward crossover that checks all the right boxes, including low price.

Taos, for the uninitiated, is VW’s entry-level vehicle, a small crossover that seems roomier inside than many of its competitors. Maybe it’s the seating, the boxy interior dimensions, or whatever, but four adults can fit here. This easily could be a person’s first car.

And while it’s easy to call Taos an econobox, it’s not so plain, just simple in its design and execution.

Taos has been around for seven years, so it’s a known quantity. But for 2025 VW upped its power by 16 horses to 174 horsepower. That comes from a turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 hooked up to a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the former 7-speed. Power delivery is somewhat smoother now, but there’s still a slight hesitation or turbo lag at times. Best to not pussyfoot the throttle.

Add to that 4 on-road, and 4 off-road drive modes because this is the top level Taos SEL with 4Motion, VW’s all-wheel-drive setup. For modestly quicker acceleration be sure to tap the adjuster on the console to put Taos into Sport mode. And if you get into mud or such, a quick rotating of the knob will engage various off-road modes. Simple!

1 of 6 — taos profile.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — taos overall.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — taos right front.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL right front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — taos nose.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — taos tilt.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL tilt Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — taos left rear.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

For those less likely to need AWD, VW simply offers three trim levels, each allowing the buyer to choose either FWD or AWD. AWD adds about $1,700 extra.

Handling is nimble, something VW has long been known for, and Taos reflects. That, to be honest, is what makes this crossover a bit more fun to drive than some competitors. Quick steering, always a winner.

Plus, there’s a light feel to Taos, which weighs in at a bit above 3,400 pounds. It corners well too and the 4Motion provides good traction, wet or dry.

Ride, well, it’s firm. Some might call it stiff despite the multi-link rear suspension on the AWD models. I know I’ve been pampered of late by testing large and LONG SUVs, but still, there was some chatter over crumbling cement streets and railroad track crossings.

On the plus side, VW provides a good selection of safety equipment for an entry-level model. That includes VW’s IQ. Drive suite with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, forward collision warning, pedestrian monitoring, rear traffic alert and blind spot assist. There’s even a road sign reading system to monitor speed limits and automatic high beam system.

Inside, well even a few riders commented on the comfy seats while also noting the simple stylings. Not Giorgio Armani, but slim and trim.

1 of 4 — taos interior.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — taos dash.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL dash Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — taos rear seat.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — taos door panel.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

This being a top trim the seats are what VW calls Vienna leather, not a soft smooth surface as one might wish for in a luxury brand. This is more textured and with a feel that these will last the lifetime of the vehicle. Seats here were a medium blue with gray trim, the same color combo as the dash and door panel trim. Seat stitching was gray.

Plastic trim on dash and doors was a matte gray with a hint of chrome tint while the steering wheel hub was the same with a bit of gloss black. There’s more of that around the new larger touchscreen, an 8-incher, plus on the console. Below that easy-to-use screen is a climate control touchpad. All are simple to see, and use, and they responded well to the first tap, although I’m still no fan of sliding my finger along a control panel to adjust the climate’s fan speed. I was constantly futzing with that. Not so simple.

In front of the driver is a leatherette-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, which is heated, and overhead a bigger than expected panoramic sunroof. There’s also a wireless phone charger and the driver’s instrument panel can be adjusted to show the individual info that the driver currently wants to see.

Head and legroom are good front and rear, again, better than expected while the front seats are extremely well shaped and supportive. The rear seat, however, is more traditional and flatter. Great that the driver’s seat is powered, but the passenger’s seat is manually adjusted. That keeps it simple and less costly, but most folks expect power to both front seats these days.

Yet both front seats are heated and cooled, a win in the economy segment.

1 of 2 — taos hatch.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — taos rear.jpg 2025 VW Taos SEL rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

In back is a generous cargo area, plus spare tire under the floor. However, the hatch itself is not powered. There is a rear window wiper though and the rear seats are split and fold flat.

Interestingly, despite the new Taos gaining a tad more power, the gas mileage figures increase by 1 mpg across the board. The EPA rating this at 25 mpg city and 33 highway. I managed roughly one more mpg too, compared with an earlier review. I got 29.5 mpg for the week.

Pricing may surprise if you’ve been shopping showrooms lately.

The base Taos S with FWD lists at $26,420 including delivery and the 4Motion-equipped model starts at $28,120. There also are SE and SE 4Motion trims going for $29,320 and $31,020, respectively.

The tested SEL with 4Motion lists at $36,120 and going with just FWD it starts at $31,570. The Monument Gray (very light blue gray that women seemed to love), adds $455 and 19-inch black painted aluminum wheels added another $395 to put the out-the-door price at $36,970.

That’s more than $10,000 below the average new vehicle price these days. Yet the Taos is made in Puebla, Mexico, so will be impacted by the newly imposed tariffs. Time will tell how much that may add to the bottom line.

Still, for now, Taos is simply a bargain.

FAST STATS: 2025 VW Taos SEL

Hits: Nimble handling, good torque, AWD, 4 off-road,4 on-road drive modes, panoramic sunroof, roomy interior, heated and cooled well-shaped front seats, flat-bottom heated steering wheel, power driver’s seat, substantial cargo area, wireless charger, value pricing, good gas mileage.

Misses: Stiff ride, mild overall power with some turbo lag, no power hatch, manual passenger’s seat.

Made in: Puebla, Mexico

Engine: 1.5-liter turbo I4, 174 hp/184 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic w/4Motion

Weight: 3,441 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.5 in.

Length: 175.8 in.

Cargo: 25/60.2 cu.ft.

MPG: 25/33

MPG: 29.5 (tested)

Base Price: $36,120

Invoice: $34,732

Major Option:

Monument Gray paint, $455

19-inch black painted alloy wheels w/all-season tires, $395

Test vehicle: $36,970

Sources: VW, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage