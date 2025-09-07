2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD review

Is bigger necessarily better?

No, and with the largest SUVs on the road constantly growing one can only wonder when they’ll become articulated or require a commercial truck driver’s license.

This week’s monster truck is Infiniti’s luxury liner, the QX80. This, the premier Autograph edition. Read that as top priced with all the gewgaws and whoopty doo one expects beyond $100 grand.

I’ve now had three of these Queen Mary’s of the road in the past month — starting with Mercedes’ GLS 580, then Lincoln’s Navigator Black Label and now the QX80 Autograph. There’s no denying all coddle inside offering features that could make a fine health spa wonder where it went wrong.

Massaging seats, scent sprayers, panoramic digital screens with audio/video relaxation programs. Can saunas or hot rocks be far behind?

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury branch — which has been playing catchup since its near simultaneous launch alongside Toyota’s Lexus — takes aim at the tippy top of the market with its all-new QX80. That’s the rarified segment beyond $100k where the likes of the previously mentioned SUVs along with BMW’s X7, Cadillac Escalade, Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer and the Lexus TX550h live.

The new QX gains length, width, weight and power in its new form.

That’s an inch longer, 4 inches wider, 630 pounds heavier, and a whopping 50 more horsepower and 102 pound-feet of torque. The latter is thanks to its new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. That pumps out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Thank goodness for the power increase after that weight gain.

More good news is that for those wanting to carry 7 or 8 people the three-row SUV gains interior room. While knee room is still tight in row 3 the QX80 gains much space in the cargo bay. The 2024 model offered 16 cubic feet behind row 3, and 49 behind row 2, and 95 cu.ft. with the rear two rows of seats down. Those numbers jump to 22, 59, and 101 cubic feet for 2025, putting it near the segment’s top tier for storage.

Outside the QX80 touts a muscular but distinctive look and adapts the tall grille and hoodline that competitors, especially Cadillac, Lincoln, and Lexus favor. Folks notice, although with its size it’s hard to imagine pedestrians and onlookers NOT noticing.

1 of 5 — qx80 profile.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — qx80 nose.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — qx80 nose angle.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD nose angle Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — qx80 hatch.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — qx80 cargo.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD cargo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The tester was Coulis Red, dark metallic red and a nice changeup form all the gray ghosts running our streets. The roof was black.

Infiniti offers two colors, dark gray and burgundy, at no extra cost. Many luxury makes now offer but one no-charge color. This sparkling paint job added just $695 to the sticker, a bargain compared with the $6,500 Mercedes added for special paint on the GLS. Others often charge several thousand extra for desirable colors.

The power from the new twin-turbo feels as strong, or stronger than any of the previously tested land yachts. In fact, QX80 will tow 8,500 pounds, again among the segment’s leaders.

Power is smooth, but you hear it a bit more than in the recently tested competitors as the Infiniti works its way through the 9-speed automatic transmission. Still, the interior remains quiet once cruising.

Handling and ride too feel more connected and responsive than in the Navigator or previously tested Wagoneer. That means a bit more feel to the wheel and heavier steering input. The others are more relaxed. Six drive modes can change that up some too, but I enjoyed this SUV’s handling aspects.

The Infiniti’s firm ride though is not as luxury-leaning as I’d expected. Rough city streets upset the ride causing some rocking motion and in certain circumstances I felt the QX’s side to side motion off-putting.

Braking was super though and naturally there’s a 4-wheel-drive system to allow for off-roading or better snow or muck traction. Off-roaders will be happy to learn the ground clearance is up .4 inches to 9.6 in the 2025 model. No talk of skid plates here.

Thankfully there are stationary running boards to help us non NBA-types climb aboard.

Once inside it’ll be hard for even the most curmudgeonly to not feel comfy. Black leather seats and door panel padding, both with contrasting gray stitching welcome and accommodate derrieres of all sizes. Power seat controls are on the lower cushion sides and give ample adjustment to all cushions and lumber support regions.

Again, front and row 2 captain’s chairs offer heating and cooling along with massage and the rear seats have both controls on the back of the front seat’s giant console and atop their own rear seat console’s screen.

Dash design along with door panels is exceptional with black ash open-pore trim sporting metal stripe inlays. Classy! Some gloss black plastic trim finds its way onto the dash and around the console-mounted digital control screen that adjusts all climate and seat settings.

Across the dash are dual 14.3-inch display screens and adjustments there are all fairly simple to figure out. I’m still looking for a trip odometer though.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD dash

Kudos for Infiniti moving to a slightly oval leather-wrapped steering wheel, although Lincoln’s is even thinner. I like the shape and as with others it creates a little more leg clearance. This is a power tilt/telescope unit.

It and the seat settings can be stored in the two buttons on the driver’s door panel, easy to find and set, unlike the Lincoln’s. However, on the test SUV there was a hiccup in that the No. 1 driver’s setting did not reactivate each time the ignition was turned on. It went to some previous setting and I had to actually (first world problem) press the No. 1 button to regain my proper seating position to see over the hood.

Overhead is a panoramic sunroof, the front panel which will open to let in fresh air or sunlight, plus the headliner is a handsome and quieting graphite suede.

Other goodies include a HUD, superb Klipsch stereo system with 24 speakers, and of course wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a wireless charger inside a covered console compartment next to the driver’s elbow. Note that it’s best to close that lid while driving, otherwise your elbow can bump the open lid.

Both rear rows of seats also can be powered down via buttons inside the cargo area once the power hatch is open. Additionally, second row seatbacks have buttons the third row occupants can press to power the second row forward and tilt the seatbacks for easy entry and exit.

Infiniti loads up QX80 with all the safety equipment now expected in luxury makes, from blind-spot warning to Trailer blind-spot warning, a 3D surround view, rear automatic braking and predictive forward collision warning. Cruise control is a semi-self-driving ProPilot system that prefers you keep your hands on the wheel and will warn you if you forget.

The tester added a $1,020 interior lighting package to enhance its look especially when getting in and out, plus a premium cargo package with cargo blocks and nets in back, helpful when tooling around with grocery bags or boxes. It cost $880.

For those who can forget they have a collapsible umbrella under the seat there’s also a $355 umbrella cozy, er holder, on the bottom edge of the driver’s seat.

1 of 2 — qx80 interior.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — qx80 console.jpg 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD console Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Bugaboos? Always a few, leading with the usual complaint of any SUV, an enormous A-pillar/side mirror combo that often blocks side views. All the cameras and warning systems help, but sight lines still matter.

Then there’s the electronic digital touch surfaces on the lower climate screen. I found myself often tapping the heated/cooled seat buttons or temperature adjustments multiple times to get them to respond. Likewise, I am not a fan of the automatic transmission push buttons being spread across the console’s front edge. Just seems awkward and one must be doubly sure they engage before accelerating.

Punching the ignition On/Off button is the easiest way to put this, and many vehicles nowadays, into Park.

Finally, the mundane gas mileage figures that matter little seemingly to large SUV owners. The Infiniti is rated 16 mpg city and 19 highway. I leaned a little heavy on highway driving this week, and hit the 19 mpg figure, despite hauling several passengers around much of the week.

Lastly there’s the price, already alluded too.

A base Pure rear-drive QX80 lists at $84,445 and the Luxe model for $91,545. If you want AWD, add $3,100 to those trims.

The Sensory model with AWD lists at $102,640 while the tested Autograph edition starts at $111,895 with delivery. Minor options here pushed this one to $114,849, about $12k less than last week’s Lincoln Navigator and the Mercedes GLS.

Ironically, an Infiniti ad popped up on my computer once it learned I had searched for QX80 info. It claims a 36-month lease goes for $919 a month with a $10,559 cash payment, up front.

You may want to work that into your next compensation package.

FAST STATS: 2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph 4WD

Hits: Muscular looks, roomy 3-row interior, stout power, 6 drive modes, AWD, mild oval steering wheel, solid safety equipment plus quiet, stylish luxury leather/suede interior. Heated/cooled/massaging front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-down back two row seats. Big instrument display, HUD, and easy-to-use info screen, power tilt/telescope wheel and fine Klipsch stereo.

Misses: Ride is firm with some bounce on rough streets and sideways motion, driver’s seat didn’t return to preset position on restart, enormous A-pillar/mirror sight blocker, console climate and heat/cool seat buttons did not always respond on first touch, console-mounted push-button transmission takes getting used to.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, 450 hp / 516 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 6,491 lbs.

Wheelbase: 121 in.

Length: 211.2 in.

Cargo: 22/59/101 cu.ft.

Tow: 8,500 lbs.

MPG: 16/19

MPG: 19.0 (tested)

Base Price: $111,895 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Premium paint, $695

Interior lighting pkg. (Radiant black illuminated cargo scuff plates, panoramic illuminated headliner), $1,020

Premium cargo pkg. (carpeted cargo area protector, cargo blocks/stabilizers, console net, cargo net, cargo shelf/barrier), $880

Umbrella holder (lower front edge of driver’s seat), $355

Test vehicle: $114,849

Sources: Infiniti, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage

