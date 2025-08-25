2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive review

Forget muscle cars, those are so 1960s.

Mid-century modern is shrinking in the rearview mirror and us Boomers need to realize, like the rest of the automotive world, that SUVs and crossovers are cool beans today.

So, if you’re a gray-hair like me, just get used to it and embrace muscle trucks. That’s what I did with the right-size BMW X3 M50i xDrive as I rocketed around area freeways. You can be sure the Ute wasn’t shiny either. Gloss is out, matte is in.

1 of 6 — X3 profile.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — X3 nose (1).jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — X3 wheel.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive wheel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — X3 right rear (1).jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — X3 rear.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — X3 cargo.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive cargo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

This compact SUV was Deep Frozen Gray, meaning a matte dark gray that looks all hip and trendy, but is not car-wash friendly. Nope, little known fact, matte finishes (this one cost $3,600 extra) prefer to be hand washed or at least a touch-less automatic car wash to not leave residue on, or in, the finish.

But paint is just the top layer here. It’s the silky, yet aggressive, twin-turbo I6 with 48-volt mild hybrid system that elevates this ride up to muscle truck standards. Translation? Consider its 393 horsepower. Shucks, let’s just call that 400. What’s seven ponies between friends?

Burying the X3’s accelerator delivers a growling jolt that could loosen a denture or will definitely splash your uncovered steaming mocha latte into the twin cupholders. Dare I call it savage power? Definitely muscular, and three drive modes to engage, including Sport.

Face it, those BMW initials on the nose signify power and sporty handling, that and an elevated price tag. Steering is direct and responsive, cornering keen and athletic.

Ride, is firm, but family friendly enough for a long-distance jaunt. Great seats help (more in a sec). All-wheel drive is standard now too, so traction is first-rate. Standard too are R21 Goodyear Eagle F1 tires to increase grip. Had this during our historic flood season. No problems.

Note too that the X3 continues to grow, overall length up 1.3 inches from its predecessor, translating to comfy rear seat dimensions and now about four cubic feet of additional cargo space. That makes the interior more practical to go along with its stylish, if sometimes odd, looks.

1 of 3 — X3 dash.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — X3 interior2.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — X3 interior (1).jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

First, the wonderfully styled and comfortable leather seats are superb. Great support and adjustable bolsters and a lower cushion extension to aid long-legged drivers. This top-end M50i version, one of just two X3 models, added Merino leather upholstery made of apparently fashion-conscious cattle. These were gray mostly, but with orange (BMW prefers amber) trim.

They look sharp, and that orange matches the plastic trim on the dash and doors that lights up at night. During daylight hours, the trim glowed red.

Dash and door panel tops are black leather, as is the M-style steering wheel with a red stripe at 12 o’clock, complemented by red and blue stitching. There’s brushed plastic chrome trim on the console and around the large dual info and driver instrument screens.

The funkiness for looks and functionality are thick plastic panels housed at the front top portions of the doors, surrounded by the glowing plastic trim, which I like. These panels look cheap, and their function is awkward, housing the seat memory settings and outlying dash air vent fan speeds.

For the fan to pump air from the vents on either dash end, one must slide a finger on this plastic panel to light a fan speed setting between zero and one. That’s an odd numbering system since there are at least four settings.

Add to that the well-hidden vent directional controls below the vents, offset a bit toward the SUV’s center. One must flick that little plastic lever up, down or sideways. But it’s so tiny, it’s hard to grasp and move with precision. This also is how the dash’s center air vents are controlled, including the odd 0-to-1 fan adjustments. I found no overall fan control that would set them all to the same speed. Weird!

Everything else as far as controls and dual-screen functionality was easy to understand and operate. This is a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the info portion, but there’s an unnecessary redundant dial on the console that allows choices for radio stations and other apps there.

The plush seats were heated and cooled, the latter being a $500 option. Overhead is the obligatory panoramic sunroof, while the X3 also delivers a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, power hatch and full suite of safety equipment and warning systems.

Added to the tester was the $2,700 premium package that upgrades to a Harmon Kardon surround sound system. Bingo! Plus, it includes an interior camera, parking assistant and active driving assistant feature, and the dual curved display screen with a HUD.

Sharp looking 21-inch M Jet black bi-color wheels really enhance a sporty profile for the X3 and add just $600 to the bottom line.

1 of 3 — X3 rear seat n sunroof.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — X3 air vent.jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — X3 door panel (1).jpg 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Meanwhile, an M Sport Pro package adds LED lights that include a cornering function to help see around corners on extremely dark roads. That’s $600 extra. Note though that the plastic covered dual kidney grille openings already are lit, and that’s gratis, well, part of the starting price. And that is?

I thought you’d never ask.

The M50i version lists at $65,275 and with all the add-ons here hit $76,675. I’d call that mid-level luxury pricing now that the going rate for an average vehicle is nearly $50k. This one is made in Spartanburg, S.C., but its engine is made in Austria, so tariffs might affect it over time. Check your local dealer.

Issues? Other than the ugly door panel insert and awkward air vents my main concern would be the super thick A-pillar/mirror combo that plague all SUVs. Oh, and the BMW, naturally, prefers premium fuel.

The good news, (yes there’s more of that), is gas mileage for such a peppy SUV. I got 28.4 mpg in a solid mix of city and highway driving, and some aggressive on-ramp acceleration. The EPA rates this at 25 mpg city and 30 highway.

If the high-horse X3 M50i crimps your budget, consider the entry-level (sort of) X3 xDrive 30 that’s powered by a turbo I4 with mild hybrid. That delivers 255 horsepower and better fuel economy. It starts at $51,125 and a test a few years back showed it to be nearly as sporty, just not as rambunctious as this new M50i model.

Consider too, the price may be high, but driving excitement has always cost extra, whether a 1960s Mustang, Camaro, Javelin or Mopar machine, or today’s muscle trucks. At least this one has a luxury interior and oodles of cargo space, while still being compact enough to fit in tight parking spots.

FAST STATS: 2025 BMW X3 M50i xDrive

Hits: Excellent power, handling, AWD, 3 drive modes, and stylish interior. Comfy supportive seats w/lower cushion extension, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats/steering wheel, good dual screen digital dash, wireless phone charger, fine radio, flat-bottom wheel, plus power hatch and full safety equipment suite.

Misses: Super thick A-pillar/mirror combo, awkward air vent controls, cheap plastic look door trim, redundant tuning knob on console and prefers premium fuel. High price too!

Made in: Spartanburg, S.C.

Engine: 3.0-liter twin turbo I6 w/mild hybrid, 393 hp

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic

Weight: 4,246 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.8 in.

Length: 187.2 in.

Cargo: 32-67 cu.ft.

MPG: 25/30

MPG: 28.4 (tested)

Base Price: $65,275 (includes delivery)

Options:

Frozen Deep Gray (matte) paint, $3,600

Amber/Atlas Gray Marino leather interior, $1,500

Driver assistance pkg., $1,700

Premium pkg. (Interior camera, parking assistant, active driving assistant, Harmon Kardon surround sound, curved display screen w/HUD), $2,700

M Sport Pro pkg. (LED lights w/cornering), $600

Parking assistance pkg., $200

21-inch M Jet Black bi-color wheels, $600

Cooled front seats, $500

Test vehicle: $76,675

Sources: BMW, www.kbb.com