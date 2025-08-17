2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic review

Sliding behind the leather-wrapped flat-bottomed wheel in the luxurious leather laden Mercedes-Benz flagship SUV was a wonderful welcome back.

I’d been off reviews for about 9 weeks recovering from a broken right (naturally) driving leg. So, the Mercedes GLS 580 was a treat, even though the climb up was still a tall order. Thankfully though, this Mercedes comes with a satin chrome running board with black rubber nubs for grip.

For years, Mercedes’ premium offering was a sedan, its S Class. It’s still around, but there’s no denying that SUVs own the market and, therefore, the 3-row GLS becomes the halo vehicle in the German luxury brand’s lineup, minus any AMG initialing from its performance arm.

1 of 6 — GLS front left.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic front left Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — GLS profile.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — GLS nose.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — GLS left rear.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — GLS rear.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — GLS cargo.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic cargo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Not surprisingly, the GLS’s interior is the epitome of luxury in looks, feel and function, while the underpinnings are performance and comfort oriented. Here that takes the shape of a capable AWD system that would allow one to take it off-road, however unlikely that seems with an SUV with a starting price of $115,950, including delivery,

Power is exceptional due to Mercedes wedging a bodacious biturbo V8 with mild hybrid system, under the hood. Juice is 510 horsepower with a torque rating of 538. A quick (literally) highway entry ramp test showed 101 mph before whoaing the nearly 5,900-pound SUV down to legal limits. Reportedly, the GLS 580 will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. That’s believable.

For perspective, a new Ford Mustang GT with a 5.0-liter V8 and performance package will do the same run in 4.3 seconds, but it weighs just short of 2,000 pounds less. Certainly, the Mustang handles better, but for power, well, the heavy-duty Mercedes is darn fast.

Remember, too, that the GLS has three rows of seats, this one with second row captain’s chairs so will haul six folks, while one with a bench would haul seven. Again, that’s a lot of performance for what passes as a country club family hauler.

Note, too, that the third row here is inhabitable by adults with decent legroom in row three. Convenience and luxury? Sure, there are two sets of buttons inside the power rear hatch. On the right are buttons to power down, or up, the split third row seats individually. On the left, the same for the second row.

Ride and handling are family friendly, too. Even with the choice of four drive modes (you’ll likely stick with Comfort if the family’s aboard), the SUV’s adaptable air suspension and 123.4-inch wheelbase soak up most potholes like you’re being carted around on soft pillows. Speaking of which, there are soft pillows on each powered front seat headrest.

Handling is light and easy as in most luxury utes of this size. Power assist to the steering is pretty high, so you won’t feel like you’re in a BMW, for instance. The Mercedes aims for a relaxed luxury feel, although Sport mode will firm steering feel considerably.

Outside, the tester was an extremely comely Ireland Mid-Green Metallic that got raves from a lot of neighborhood observers. But be forewarned that this special color adds $6,500 to the price tag. Ouch, but on par with what some competitors are charging these days.

1 of 3 — GLS dash.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — GLS interior2.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — GLS interior.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Yet, it was the interior that most impressed. This one decked out in two-tone leather that must have set observant cattle herds into apoplexy. Seats were medium brown with the upper door panels and dash black, all well textured and featuring light brown stitching. That textured leather is a $350 add-on. Classy though!

All buttons and the console feature satin chrome while the dash and console’s roll-top cover are trimmed in real brown walnut, just $160 extra, and why not?

Seats were well shaped and firm, with adjustable side bolsters, heat and cooling, along with a massaging system that was easily found and activated via a giant dash info screen, part of a twin duo that merge into one. One half is for driver controls and gauges, the other for info where 11 icons will compete for your attention. While that’s a lot, one could slide through those easily, three at a time. The seat massage being properly found under Comfort.

Other icons included Off-road, Info, Media, Store (you can buy things), Phones, Radio, Navigation, Settings, Apps, and Devices. All those could easily be tuned or accessed via the screen, but there’s a touchpad on the console too, if you’d rather use that, but probably not.

Below the screen are 10 climate control toggles, including dual temperature settings. You’ll also find four air vents mid-dash, and one more on either end of the dash to keep air moving easily throughout. Of course there are more vents in back. Likewise, the two captain’s chairs are heated.

Overhead is a huge panoramic sunroof with shade, plus the front portion opens to the sky. Best if Canadian wildfire smoke isn’t discouraging open-air fun.

One feature most folks probably won’t use much is a big toggle on the console, just before the covered storage box. That will raise and lower the vehicle a bit for easier access or loading. I left it at the lower setting, which even with my partially gimpy leg allowed me to exit easily, even without using the running board, which is more needed for entry.

A 13-speaker Burmester surround sound stereo is standard with a 26-speaker option available for audiophiles.

1 of 3 — GLS seat n sunroof.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — GLS rear rows.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic rear rows Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — GLS sunroof.jpg 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

All the safety tech a person would need is here too, plus a self-parking system. Of course, if you know how to drive, the latter system is not really needed.

Naturally, there were add-ons to help boost the already substantial starting price up to $126,610.

Those included a $1,100 acoustic comfort package with acoustic glass to help make this interior pin-drop quiet while also reflecting heat, a biggie in warmer climates, and as climate change warms our summers.

Fancy folks will want the Pinnacle trim too that perks up the headlights with LEDs with projection capabilities, a HUD, interior air balance system, heated and cooled front cupholders (definitely posh), a projected Mercedes star pattern interior and the MBUX assistant so one can say, “Hey Mercedes.” Like Siri, that allows one to get answers, but not to Every question. This feature costs $1,800.

The relatively inexpensive Magic Vision Control, just $350, is a fancy name for windshield wipers that squirt out cleaning fluid vs. spray nozzles as most cars have. Some GM cars have had a similar system for years.

A modest Night package for $400 gives the GLS fancy AMG black finish wheels and body kit, plus the pano sunroof and blackout exterior trim. For looks, this works.

Negatives? Not many and there shouldn’t be at this price point. Like most big SUVs the A-pillars are massive, and the bi-turbo V8 drinks a lot of premium fuel. I got between 18.4 and 18.9 mpg, the later in mostly highway driving. Oh, and that beautiful paint job is mighty pricey.

No doubt about it, the GLS is a delight that will turn heads at the country club or ritzy neighborhoods.

For those wanting to sneak in at a little lower investment, consider the GLS 450 with a 375-horse turbo I6 that starts at $90,350 with delivery. Luxurious, and gets better gas mileage too.

FAST STATS: 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4Matic

Hits: Luxury ladled to the max, power laden too yet luxury ride and looks. 3 rows can seat 7 adults, giant sunroof, massaging seats, power side bolsters, leather lined interior, big screen, fine Burmester stereo, 4 drive modes, walnut trim, AWD and all the safety tech one needs.

Misses: Monster A-pillar, info screen features 11 icons, so can take a while to sort out. Drinks a lot of premium fuel and pricey paint job.

Made in: Vance, Ala.

Engine: 4.0-liter Biturbo V8, mild hybrid, 510 hp/538 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 5,875 lbs.

Wheelbase: 123.4 in.

Length: 205.2 in.

Cargo: 17.4-84.7 cu.ft.

MPG: 14/19 (mpg)

MPG: 18.4-18.9 (tested)

Base Price: $115,950 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Ireland Mid-Green Metallic, $6,500

Natural grain brown walnut trim, $160

Textured upper dash/door trim, $350

Magic Vision Control, $350

Night pkg. (blackout trim, black finish AMG wheels, AMG body kit, panoramic sunroof), $400

Acoustic comfort pkg. (acoustic glass that reflects heat), $1,100

Pinnacle trim (LED headlights w/projections, HUD, MBUX interior assistant (Hey Mercedes), interior air balance system, heat/cool front cupholders, projected MB star pattern interior), $1,800

Test vehicle: $126,610

Sources: Mercedes-Benz, www.kbb.com