2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 review

Folks who binge Futurama could feel comfortable with the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV tucked in their driveway. The luxurious new Ioniq 9 3-row EV looks like an amorous coupling of a current day large SUV and a sleek Roomba-like futuristic car as seen in an old Popular Science.

First, it’s cavernous, like all 3-row SUVs, a full 199.2 inches long and rides on a 123-inch wheelbase. Think Ford Explorer in length with a Toyota Sequoia wheelbase. It will easily seat six or seven.

Outside it doesn’t look as dominating or threatening as most other masculine squarish SUVs thanks to a roofline that slants downhill from front to rear. The Hyundai looks more svelte, James Bond in a tux, that is if he were wearing an Ionosphere Green tux. The color a sparkling green somewhere perfectly blended between mint and emerald.

Yet in any color the Ioniq 9 would garner stares (and it did) with its distinctive square pattern of lights front and rear. Hyundai calls this parametric jewel lighting. That’s a mouthful for a cool computer-graphic design. Parametrics officially are hidden lighting that here blends into the grille and running lights yet seem to almost disappear in daylight. At night they glow with a jeweled pattern. These are reminiscent of pixels forming an expressive high-tech pattern.

1 of 4 — Ioniq9 nose.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 4 — Ioniq9 left front.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 4 — Ioniq9 rear.jpg Mark Savage 4 of 4 — Ioniq9 right profile.jpg Mark Savage

More than anything I’ve driven this year, the Ioniq 9 got raves from neighbors, passersby and others who praised my outstanding style and taste.

Such folks also were impressed that the high-end Hyundai boasts 300+ miles of EV range and fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes. On a 240-volt charger that could be done in a 10-hour overnight charge. My 1950s era garage has but 110 volts in its teeny weenie wires, but that netted anywhere from a 12-18% charge overnight, depending on plug-in time.

Ioniq 9’s dash told me I was getting roughly 3.5 miles per kilowatt, so even my puny charging netted between 42 and 63 miles of charge overnight. That will do most of us for daily use. There’s more good news as the Ioniq 9 comes with a NACS port that makes it compatible with Tesla Superchargers, meaning you can charge at roughly 20,000 Tesla charging stations nationwide. Download the Tesla app first.

Hyundai is working with seven other manufacturers forming the Ionna rechargery (now a word) network, working to install convenient chargers nationwide as the government has cut funding to install chargers at highway rest stops, etc. Ionna stations will resemble gas stations with food also available. Wisconsinites think Kwik Trip.

That’s the scoop on looks and EV stats, but those who yearn for performance details, well, hold on brothers and sisters!

This 6,000-pound SUV will do 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds say our friends at Car and Driver magazine. Old muscle cars would blow a gasket and spread oil all over the dragstrip even thinking of such launch power.

The Hyundai’s two electric motors deliver 442 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque via a variable one-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, a console toggle offers four drive modes, Eco, Normal, Sport, and MyDrive which can be personalized to reflect your lead or feather foot fetish.

Naturally there’s regenerative braking to help slow the vehicle quickly while helping recharge the SUV’s lithium ion batteries. AWD also is standard on this penultimate Performance Calligraphy edition.

Ride is a bit minivan-esque, so some bounce on uneven pavement. Yet ride is pleasant as there are no sharp jabs or jolts. Steering feel is moderate unless in firming Sport mode and the SUV handles well on the highway with its low center of gravity. Parking is easy too, plus there’s a surround view monitor to help guide into tight spots.

Likewise, Hyundai includes a full complement of safety features, such as blind-spot warning, parking sensors, lane-keeping, front collision avoidance, and smart cruise control.

Hyundai pulls out all the stops (old organ-playing saying) inside, both for style and function. This green Ioniq 9 came with black fake leather (H-Tex) seats and door panels with gray leather-like tops and soft gray dash top. Satin silver plastic trims the dash, island console top, and a storage bin below the center stack. A silvery camo dash panel fills the space in front of the passenger’s seat. Not wild about that look, but not a deal breaker.

1 of 3 — Ioniq9 interior.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 3 — Ioniq9 row2 footrest.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 3 — Ioniq9 row3.jpg

Overhead is a black suede headliner and panoramic sunroof. That suede and the leather seating, coupled with the EV system makes for an interior as quiet as Bradford Beach in February, but much warmer.

That’s because heated and cooled front and second row seats are standard in this trim, plus a heated power tilt/telescope steering wheel. Oh, and the driver’s seat also has a massaging function.

Other pluses include an island center console with wireless phone charger. The console will slide back for row 2 occupants to access its rear portion. Row 2 and 3 seats also are powered so can be lowered from the cargo area once the power hatch is opened. For the record, there’s more cargo space back there too than in Hyundai’s popular Palisade, its 3-row gas-powered SUV, and even a bit more than the Ioniq 9’s cousin, the Kia EV9.

As with other Hyundai vehicles the SUV features combined dual 12.3-inch digital screens, one for driver instrumentation and the other an info touchscreen. Simple to use and adjust, and the Bose sound system is a winner.

Three points to ponder, the first applies to us shorter drivers, say 5-6 or less. Even though the steering wheel powers up and the driver’s seat powers back once the ignition is off, there’s tight headroom when entering the SUV. That’s due to the slope of the roof’s A-pillar. I found myself ducking considerably when boarding the Ioniq 9.

Also, some may find the ignition button inconvenient. It’s on the side of the shift lever that extends as a stalk on the steering wheel’s right side. Rotate the lever up for drive, down for reverse. But finding the ignition button can be a challenge at times. One bonus feature on an EV, a frunk. The Ioniq 9 frunk will hold all the charging cables and adapters, freeing up the area under the cargo floor for hidden treasures.

Note there are six trims of Ioniq 9, starting with the S model with front-wheel drive and just 215 horsepower, yet 335 miles of EV range. That lists at $60,555 including delivery. Move up to the SE and SEL with 303 horsepower and a 320-mile range and pricing moves to $64,365 and $67,920, respectively.

The Performance, tested Performance Calligraphy, and Performance Calligraphy Design trims come with the 442-horsepower oomph and still 300+ miles of range. I saw 305 in my drive, just short of a full charge. Those trims list at $72,850, $76,590, and $79,090, respectively definitely luxury EV territory. The tested Georgia-built Ioniq 9 added two minor options to tip the scales at $77,040.

Competition for the Ioniq 9 includes the mentioned Kia EV9, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Honda Prologue, and Jeep Wagoneer S. There are others too, but most cost even more and most are mild hybrids or solely powered by gasoline.

As for the future, Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 looks the part while delivering the goods.

FAST STATS: 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance Calligraphy

Hits: Futuristic looking EV SUV, super power plus AWD, 4 drive modes, and full complement of safety features. Extremely quiet interior and loaded with Bose stereo, superior center stack/console design, big screens, heated power tilt/telescope steering wheel, heated/cooled front and row 2 seats, massaging driver’s seat, turn-signal cameras, power hatch, pano sunroof, useful third row seats, wireless charger. Power lower rear two rows of seats.

Misses: Ride can be a bit bouncy, tight headroom when entering due to A-pillar slope, start button on shift lever, no hybrid model, and price.

Made in: Ellebell, Georgia

Power: 2 electric motors, 422hp/516 torque

Transmission: Automatic

Weight: 6,008 lbs.

Wheelbase: 123.2 in.

Length: 199.2 in.

Cargo: 21.9-46.7-86.9 cu.ft.

Tow: 5,000 lbs.

Range: 300+ miles

Base Price: $76,590 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $75,839

Major Options:

Carpeted floor mats, $230

Vehicle load adapter, $220

Test vehicle: $77,040

Sources: Hyundai, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage

