2025 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD review

Smooth as silk, smooth as a baby’s behind, smooth as satin, smooth as glass, smooth as a pool table, smooth as an iPad screen, or even smooth as a breeze, but slick as a whistle. That’s the Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan.

Smooth, and quiet, and comfy the Lexus flagship LS 500 coddles, pampers and wraps its occupants in luxury that is stylish, yet restrained. The LS 500 defines elegance. Nothing garish here, nope, just soft lavish leather on virtually every touchable interior service, except the full-size touchscreen.

While some luxury brands try to impress with carbon fiber trim, fancy futuristic controls that require a master’s in physics or computer science, or with bright brothel-inspired interiors, Lexus remains understated, serene. And that feeling extends to the driver and passengers.

OK, so maybe a Rolls Royce or Bentley is quieter inside, but those push a half a mil for cost while the Lexus will set a buyer back less than $100k in this tested F Sport trim. If you want a hybrid version (tested in 2023), that’ll push the price to $116,560, but that’s probably OK with many big shots that shop the luxury sedan marketplace.

lexus dash, lexus interior, lexus rear seat, lexus sunroofs, lexus door panel

For instance, a comparable luxury sedan like the BMW 7 Series starts at $101k.

This spectacularly reflective Silver Illusion ($3,100 extra) LS 500 F Sport listed at $88,275 with delivery and added enough options, including that fancy paint job and a $1,940 Mark Levinson premium audio system to hit $94,990. Why quibble, let’s call it $95k.

For that price, naturally one expects premium looks, performance and feel. Lexus delivers the trifecta.

Outside the LS 500’s profile is sleek and trim, appearing to slip through the air like a jet through a cloud. And be forewarned if you order the special Silver Illusion paint scheme. You’ll need to wear sunglasses as you approach the car on a sunny day. In fact, folks who live in sunnier climates than ours in Wisconsin, may want to choose a less luminescent color.

Lexus delivers generous power with this non-hybrid version, the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 delivering 416 horses along with 442 pound-feet of torque. Under all but the Sport and Sport+ drive modes that power feels strong but refined. The sportier modes make the 10-speed automatic inject a livelier feel to shifts and there’s at least some engine growl present as the sedan leaps away from a stoplight or onto the freeway. Both modes firm steering effort too.

Yet Lexus knows its CEO-type buyers rank driving ease and comfort above rocket ship launches, so the F Sport’s adaptive suspension, especially in Comfort mode, effectively smooths the Midwest’s lunar-scape road surfaces as well as is humanly possible. Ride is well controlled and borderline relaxing. Steering effort always light and easy, so even parking this long (206 inches, or a smidge over 17 feet) luxury liner is slick.

Oh, and this trim features AWD, so great traction year-round. All models offer AWD as an option, except the hybrid where it’s standard.

Even if for some reason one isn’t enthralled with the exterior design, the LS 500’s interior is so easy to use and so soft and cuddly that you’d have to despise puppies to not love it.

Leather is first class soft with seats in the tested F Sport being black and white as were the door panels where they are mostly black but feature white armrests with matte black top surfaces. The dash is black and the power tilt/telescope steering wheel black leather. The doors stitching is gray in the black areas, but white otherwise. A patterned metal trim plate further spiffs the door panel.

To further enhance the dash’s look, Lexus features thin metal bands that create an elegant design spreading across the dash while fanning out sort of like thin sword blades. Sharp!

LS 500’s center console is white with a gloss black top and includes a wireless phone charger at the front edge of the storage box.

The mid-dash 12.3-inch info screen and driver’s digital instrument pod are easy to see and adjust. Lexus also includes a head-up display that can be turned on or off depending on the driver’s preference.

Gone, as of a few years ago, is that nasty center console touchpad. Plus, the test car included the optional Mark Levinson premium audio system with its 23 speakers that fill the quiet interior with beautiful sounds, whether rock or classic. Even NPR sounds rich on this system.

Aging buyers will especially appreciate the well-formed heated and cooled front seats while passengers will be thankful for heated rear seats. Support is strong for the lower back and kidneys, while the lower front cushion can be extended for long-legged drivers. All these seats lack is a massaging function, which the more expensive hybrid model included when tested.

There is a heated steering wheel though and the controls for that are atop the console, along with the seat climate controls. Dual climate temps are adjusted via convenient roller balls on each side of the dash.

Overhead instead of one giant panoramic roof are two smaller sunroofs with separate inner shades. That allows front or rear seat folks to block the sun while the other folks enjoy it. An ultrasuede headliner is standard on the F Sport too, further quieting the interior. Then there’sa power rear sun shield on the rear window to help keep rear seat occupants comfy in summer. Incidentally, it automatically retracts when backing up, then redeploys.

Safety is well represented with all the now expected electronic safety devices, smart cruise and sensors. The F Sport also adds upgraded 6-piston front and 4-piston rear brake calipers for superb stopping ability.

No vehicle is perfect, although the LS comes close. But like most SUVs and pickups the A-pillars are huge here so partially obstruct the side view. Thank goodness for all those sensors and safety devices.

The luxury sedan also drinks premium fuel, not cool when it comes fill-up time, which is still fairly often as the turbo V6 drinks pretty heavily.

The EPA rates it at 17 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. I find that upper figure a bit optimistic as I managed just 18.8 mpg in a week’s drive, including a fair amount of highway cruising. For reference, I got a much better 24.1 mpg with the hybrid LS 500h.

Know too that this model is made in Japan, so may be impacted by tariffs. Most of its competitors are in the same boat.

Bottom line? If you want understated prestige but overstated comfort for less than six figures this LS checks all the boxes. It’s a smooth operator!

FAST STATS : 2025 Lexus LS 500 F Sport AWD

Hits: Elegant inside and out, strong engine, easy handling, awesome ride, plus AWD. Comfortable and stylish interior with well-formed heated/cooled front seats and heated rear, 6 drive modes, big screen, heated power tilt/telescope wheel, twin sunroofs, HUD, power rear sun shield, full bevy of safety aids, super stereo. Cue Sade for a little Smooth Operator!

Misses: Price, but not compared with competition. Giant A-pillars obstruct side views, prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.4-liter V6, 416 horsepower/442 torque

Transmission: Automatic 10-speed

Weight: 4,839 lbs.

Length: 206.1in.

Wheelbase: 123.0 in.

Cargo: 17.0 cu.ft.

MPG: 17/27

MPG: 18.8 (tested)

Base Price: $88,275 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $81,321

Major Options:

Silver illusion paint, $3,100

Mark Levinson premium audio, $1,940

Rear bumper applique, $95

Panoramic glass roof, $1,000

Illuminated door sills, $450

Carpeted trunk mat, $130

Test vehicle: $94,990

Sources: Lexus, kbb.com

