2026 Toyota Prius Nightshade PHEV review

Can a car be too stylish for its own image? Maybe.

I offer for your consideration the 2026 Toyota Prius Nightshade, the latest plug-in hybrid in the all-hybrid Prius lineup. No longer saddled with its fuddy-duddy looks, the Prius was restyled for 2023 to resemble a sleek, sporty hatchback. But despite its spiffy (some might say sexy) new looks, the current aero Prius is tough for folks to identify as, well, a Prius.

Friends and neighbors were unsure of the bright electric mustard (Toyota calls it Karashi, Japanese for mustard) slinky hot rod in my driveway, at church and the grocery store. “What is it?” they asked. Some were sure it was Italian. Toyota designers must be blushing.

1 of 4 — prius nose.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 4 — prius tail.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 4 — prius hatch.jpg Mark Savage 4 of 4 — prius charger.jpg Mark Savage

Nope, it’s a Prius to be sure, and now this plug-in version, along with its flashy looks, gives it more reason for your love. Why?

Because now a 4-hour charge on a 240-volt charger gives the Prius a full charge, creating 44 miles of EV driving. Heck, even on my garage’s puny 120-volt plug, I had a 100% charge overnight, every night. The result? I needed no gas for my week’s driving of more than 200 miles because all my day trips were within that 44-mile range. OK, all but one, and that one I ran over by just a few miles. I didn’t even notice the switch to gas power for such a short time.

That’s what PHEVs have going for them. They are great for commuting to work and home or running daily errands, and then recharging for another burst of instant power and torque for the next outing.

Unlike full EVs, there’s no range anxiety necessary, as the Toyota’s 2.0-liter I4 hybrid will take over for longer trips, say, Madison. This is just like a regular Prius hybrid, where hybrid power is used for startups and low-speed driving and to extend fuel range and efficiency once it has switched to gas power. But with the PHEV, one also gets the daily commute on EV only. Wonderful!

For practical purposes, this checks all the boxes. Plus, acceleration is smooth, and in Sport mode, one of four drive modes, it’s peppy. For the record, the hybrid system delivers 220 horsepower, but just 139 pound-feet of torque. Still, Sport mode feels peppier.

Handling is light and easy, parking a breeze.

Ride is just OK, a little stiff, but certainly fine on the highway, and even railroad tracks are not jarring. This easily beat the Mazda CX-5 I recently tested, as the seats are way more comfortable here.

1 of 3 — prius dash.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 3 — prius interior.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 3 — prius rear seat sunroofs.jpg Mark Savage

Speaking of which, Toyota uses black SofTex, a fake leather material, on the seats and for door panels and the dash so they feel soft and help create a quiet interior. It’s quiet by nature with the electric power, just some electric motor whine when coasting, but that’s a sign it’s recharging the batteries.

These are well-shaped, very supportive seats, with good lower back and kidney support. Just be forewarned if you’re a senior citizen, as climbing in and out of the Prius requires some agility because it’s a car, not a crossover, so seating is a bit lower.

While on seating, the Prius will easily hold four adults, but again, a little heads up. The rear door handles are neatly hidden in the upper rear edge door frames. Finding them takes a little hunt until you know where they are. Headroom is also a bit tight in the rear seat due to the sloping roof angle that makes the Prius look so sleek.

Beyond the handsome and heated fake leather seats, there’s black textured finish on the door panels, some fake carbon fiber dash trim, satin chrome door releases, and a black leather-wrapped steering wheel. It should be flat-bottomed but is not. It is heated, though.

Toyota goes with a gloss black console top and gray roof liner. Speaking of which, there are two small manual sunroofs here, one for front and one for rear passengers. They feature separate sunshades but do not open, as the solid glass roof overhead is a $1,000 option.

Plenty of electrical hookups front and in the center console storage box, six USB-C ports to be exact. An 8-inch info screen is standard, but the $610 optional 12-incher is even easier to see. Simple to use, too. Note, though, that the driver’s instrument cluster, while easy to use, can have its view partially blocked by the tilt/telescope steering wheel, depending on driver height and the wheel’s angle.

Also, there is a wireless phone charger in the console, but it’s somewhat awkward as it’s vertical. That makes it easy to slide a phone in, a little less so to retract it while driving.

Safety features are well represented with smart cruise control, front and rear park assist with automatic braking, blind spot monitor, cross-traffic alert, and safe-exit alert. There’s also a touchy driver attention alert. I found it liked to beep as I was coasting to a stop at an intersection but was checking left and right for cars running stoplights. One must always be looking forward, it thinks.

Sightlines are not perfect here either, first because you are sitting lower in a car and most vehicles around are SUVs, pickups and large crossovers. Looking out the rear was somewhat limited, and the Prius features thick A-pillars, so side views could be challenging. Stylishness has its costs.

Prius offers decent cargo space under its manual hatch, and the rear seats do split and fold flat.

So, a PHEV Prius is estimated to deliver 52 mpg in combined gas and electric driving, but that would most likely be for a driver doing 50-plus miles a day. I needed to add no gas in a week’s drive, and the trip computer listed that at 100 mpg. Score!

Other pluses include a 5-star crash rating and a 5-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, plus price.

The tested Nightshade model listed at $38,990 and, as the name implies, features a lot of black trim, including wheels, shark-fin antenna, exterior badges and door handles, plus bumper trim. With options, this hit $41,304.

A base Prius SE PHEV, formerly Prius Prime, starts at $34,510. The next level XSE lists at $37,760, and the XSE Premium at $41,205. All are 2025 prices.

So far, there are no AWD Prius PHEV models, but the standard hybrid Prius models do offer AWD.

The base LE begins at $29,485, while the XLE lists at $32,930, the Nightshade at $33,695 and top-end Limited at $36,500. Adding AWD to any of those trims adds $1,400. Again, all these are 2025 prices.

Note this is the 25th anniversary of Prius sales in the U.S., and the Nightshade is new this year, with the exclusive Karashi color, or Wind Chill White Pearl or Midnight Black Metallic, which seems to fit the Nightshade mold.

Fast Stats: 2026 Toyota Prius Nightshade PHEV

Hits: Sexy and sleek aero look, 44-mile electric range, quick charging, smooth acceleration, stellar MPG, easy handling. A comfy sedan for four. Good standard safety features, big and easy info screen, heated front seats and steering wheel, smart cruise, comfy seats, twin sunroofs, wireless charger.

Misses: No AWD available, thick A-pillar, limited rear sight lines, awkward phone charger, limited rear headroom, touchy driver alert device.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Engine: 2.0-liter I4, plug-in hybrid, 220 hp/139 torque

Electric range: 44 miles

Transmission: eCVT automatic

Weight: 3,461 lbs.

Wheelbase: 108.3 in.

Length: 181.1 in.

Cargo: 20.3-26.7 cu.ft.

MPG: 48 (52 combo)

MPGe: 114

MPG (tested) 100 (minimal gas use for week)

Base Price: $38,990 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $39,602 (2025 XSE edition)

Major Options:

Digital key capable, $275

Fixed glass roof, $1,000

12.3-inch multimedia display, $610

Key fob gloves, $20

Alloy wheel locks, $90

Carpet floor/cargo mats, $319

Test vehicle: $41,304

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage