2025 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium review

Mazda? Yes Mazda. That’s what the new TV ads ask and answer.

Their message is to remind buyers that Mazda is a seriously good option that they may have forgotten about. There was a time when Mazda was grouped among Toyota, Honda, and Nissan as the major Japanese imports challenging US brands.

A lack of national advertising and a compact vehicle lineup in the past may have helped buyers memories fade of the maker of the iconic Miata sports car along with many fine cars, crossovers, and SUVs.

Yet its compact crossover, the CX-5, has been a good seller for years, in fact, Mazda’s best seller. So, in 2023 Mazda decided to build on its success by introducing the CX-50, a slightly bigger version with somewhat enhanced off-road chops.

Confusing, maybe, that the two are so similar and CX-50 and CX-5 are a zero away from being twin nameplates. But hey, marketing folks know what they’re doing, right?

This week’s test of the current CX-5 will not sound much different from my last review of the sporty crossover which has seen little design change since its intro in 2017. However, all that will be changing shortly as a new CX-5, that naturally will be bigger and include a huge info screen is set for 2026. Can’t wait.

Lucky for me I got to drive the 2025 CX-5 all the way to St. Louis to watch an 11-year-old grandson compete in a hockey tournament (finished second).

Let’s start with the amazing stuff, the acceleration and handling, plus gas mileage as this is not a hybrid, yet. A hybrid is rumored to be coming for 2027.

Over my trek I managed 28.7 mpg with two of us aboard, plus luggage. Granted a lot of the trip was across pancake-flat Illinois corn fields, but at least in St. Louis there are hills and Chicago-like highway traffic careening at 80+ mph. So, the mpg was a win and even beat the EPA estimates of 22 mpg city and 27 highway.

Amazingly the Mazda, yes Mazda, cranks out up to 256 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque when gassed up with premium, high-octane fuel. Otherwise, it’s 227 horses, still stellar for a compact crossover.

1 of 7 — CX-5 nose.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 7 — CX-5 overall.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 7 — CX-5 profile.jpg Mark Savage 4 of 7 — CX-5 left profile.jpg Mark Savage 5 of 7 — CX-5 tail.jpg Mark Savage 6 of 7 — CX-5 left rear.jpg Mark Savage 7 of 7 — CX-5 hatch.jpg Mark Savage

The CX-5 continues to use Mazda’s 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G I4 turbo, the turbo being what gives it its juice. Lower level CX-5s without the turbo deliver187 horses. The turbo is coupled with a sporty shifting 6-speed automatic and power is near instant and peppy from the initial accelerator tap.

Naturally there’s a toggle on the console for Normal, Sport, or Off-Road drive modes. Sport is what you’ll want when zipping onto a freeway, but otherwise Comfort will do.

This power easily reflects the days when Zoom-Zoom was Mazda’s mojo motto, as does the responsive CX-5 steering. There’s a precise feel to the wheel and the crossover corners well at high speeds, really griping in the long sweeping curves that a highway can offer. AWD is standard on all CX-5s, so even at the low end that’s helping it feel connected to the road, no matter what’s under foot, er tire.

Note that while not really an off-roader, this has decent ground clearance at 7.9 inches.

Ride was firmer than I remember from past drives as there seemed to be more thump delivered to the rump especially on cement highways with all their expansion joints.

The seating didn’t help either. CX-5’s seats were firm and after about 2 hours a tailbone burn started to set in. Otherwise, the seat provided good lateral support and the driver’s was powered, as was the front passenger’s seat. My advice, take a driving break every two to three hours depending on your tushie’s comfort.

That’s already touching on the Mazda’s interior, but let’s not forget it’s sporty exterior with that beak-like nose with the hood overhanging the headlights. Sharp and distinctive!

The tested near top-end CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium was bathed in what it calls Platinum Quartz Metallic, a sparkling champagne, sort of between cream and tan, although it can look grayish at times too.

1 of 5 — CX-5 dash.jpg Mark Savage 2 of 5 — CX-5 interior2.jpg Mark Savage 3 of 5 — CX-5 interior.jpg Mark Savage 4 of 5 — CX-5 rear seat.jpg Mark Savage 5 of 5 — CX-5 door panel.jpg Mark Savage

I like Mazda’s styling, and the interior is near luxury in look, feel, and design. All surfaces are soft from the black leather seats to the door panels, door tops and dash. This Premium trim adds red stitching to the seats, shifter sleave, and steering wheel, but not the armrests, which are stitched in gray. The feel and look are high-end, but why not red on the armrests too, run out of thread?

Couple that with fake carbon fiber dash trim and chrome on the air vents, door releases and steering wheel hub. While the console top is gloss black as are the door panel tops where the power window buttons are located.

Dash design is good too, but Mazda still uses a smallish info screen, but that’s to be upgraded in the 2026 model. I’m praying that’s a touchscreen too as this model continues with the awkward adjustment knob on the console. Clunky at best and all other manufacturers have moved away from it in favor of pure touchscreens.

However, this model added onboard navigation for $450, a plus as it’s so much easier to see than the nav on one’s phone. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on Carbon trim models. All models now have USB-C inputs for the front seats and a wireless phone charger, although that would turn itself off from time to time. My phone felt extremely hot when fetched from the charger, so wonder if that may trigger the system to turn off.

Mazda includes knobs for setting the dual climate controls for temperature, and buttons under the screen for the heated/cooled front seats and heated steering wheel. Rear seats also are heated with controls inside the rear’s fold-down center armrest.

There’s also a fine Bose sound system, power rear hatch and a well-designed cargo cover that stays attached to the hatch when opened, but well out of the way of loading. That’s a $250 option, but worth it.

Overhead is a tiny sunroof. Most crossovers and SUVs now feature panoramic roofs, again, maybe in the 2026 models.

Safety is well covered though from the 360-degree camera to smart cruise control along with lane departure, lane keeping and cross traffic alerts. Plus, parking sensors are standard now.

Just one addition needed, and should be optional, a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Good news on pricing, which Mazda has kept virtually stable since 2023, my last test. The base S model starts at $30,265 (yes, with AWD) and extends up to the Turbo Signature model at $42,295. The tested Premium lists at $39,495 with delivery. Adding just a few options it ended at an even $41,000.

Note the Mazda is still made in Hiroshima, Japan, so tariffs could soon impact pricing. Plus, the 2026 model being a redesign is expected to result in a price increase.

For now, the CX-5 is one of the best compact crossover bargains, while the 2025s are still available. If you’re considering one of the many competitors, you may want to think Mazda, yes Mazda, for a low-cost sporty crossover. … but spring $595 for the awesome Soul Red Crystal paint job.

FAST STATS: 2025 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium

Hits: Stylish inside and out, excellent turbo power, responsive handling, plus AWD standard. Interior feels luxurious for price, sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, dual climate controls, 360-camera, smart cruise and solid safety systems, Bose stereo, power hatch, and wireless charger.

Misses: Awkward console-controlled info screen, hard seats, firm ride, smallish screen. Still could use flat-bottom steering wheel.

Made in: Hiroshima, Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G I4, turbo, 227 hp (256 hp/310 torque w/premium gas)

Transmission: SkyActiv-drive 6-speed, automatic w/Sport mode

Weight: 3,871 lbs.

Wheelbase: 106.2 in.

Length: 180.1 in.

Ground clearance: 7.9 in.

Cargo: 31-59.3 cu.ft.

Tow: 2,000 lbs.

MPG: 22/27

MPG: 28.7 (tested, mostly highway)

Base Price: $39,495 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $38,545

Options:

Floor mats, $170

Illuminated door sill plates, $500

Mazda navigation system, $450

Rear bumper guard, $135

Retractable cargo cover, $250

Test vehicle: $41,000

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com

Photos: Mark Savage

