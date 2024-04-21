2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid review

Smart marketing in the auto world begins by nurturing the image and reputation of key models to ensure they survive and thrive, thereby delivering a steady stream of profits.

Perfect example, Toyota’s Corolla, which has been a stalwart entry-level sedan for Toyota since I was first buying cars. That’s been awhile. When we had our first baby we needed more space and believe it or not, that pushed us into a 1983 Corolla. It was perfect for a young family, not least of all because it was reasonably priced and way more reliable than the Chrysler K-car we also considered.

Toyota hasn’t messed with Corolla, which is still a fine sedan for a young family, but its marketing and sales folks realized the market is fast shifting to crossovers. So, guess what? Now, Toyota offers the Corolla Cross. Icing on the cake, it’s available as a hybrid with AWD.

Again, it is a perfect high-value solution for folks working their way up the economic ladder.

1 of 5 — corolla cross left front.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — corolla cross left profile.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid left profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — corolla cross nose.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — corolla cross right rear.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — corolla cross tail.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Corolla Cross debuted a couple years ago, but the tested XSE Hybrid is its best effort as AWD is standard as is stellar fuel efficiency which is still the primary reason for opting for hybrid power that links up regenerative braking and coasting to add juice to its batteries. In turn, those power the electric motors to move the CC up to about 15 mph and also help it cruise at steady speeds, allowing the gas-powered 2.0-liter I4 to rest, if you will.

I managed 38.0 mpg in a week of mixed city and highway driving, at the bottom edge of what the EPA says is a 45 mpg city and 38 mpg highway range. For the record, that compares with 29 mpg city and 32 mpg highway for the gas-only version, so about 10-12 mpg more on average.

That means fewer fill-ups and less emissions as those drop to zero when the hybrid system engages. On an around town errand-running jaunt the car’s info computer said I ran 60% on electric power.

Remember this is a Corolla, as in it’s based on the Corolla chassis with similar dimensions. It’s not a luxury crossover and certainly is no rocket. But it’s efficient and comfortable, and in its two-tone black over Barcelona Red Metallic paint scheme ($500 extra) looked sporty.

The hybrid system’s electric motors boost power too. The base gas-only CC registers just 169 horsepower while the tested hybrid jumps to 196 horses with 206 pound-feet of torque. Know that hybrids and pure electrics offer more torque or acceleration as electric power is instantaneous.

Don’t go buying a full-faced helmet or anything, but there is enough power here to get to highway speeds in a reasonable burst, although the tiny I4 becomes pretty growly until you settle at a highway speed. Then if you cruise at that speed you’ll notice the EV light on the driver’s instrument pod pops on as the Corolla Cross settles in and hybrid power takes over. Note that Toyota has been developing its industry-leading hybrid system now for more than 30 years.

There’s a button on the console to allow a driver to choose Eco, Normal, or Sport modes with that Sport setting slightly boosting acceleration as needed.

Handling resembles that of a Corolla sedan, light and easy, a low-stress comfy feel that is somewhat quicker than a few other compact crossovers. Ride too is mostly pleasant on pavement that is a reasonable facsimile of a road. Our crumbling Midwest side streets and heavily traveled byways can create what I call a chattery ride, not unpleasant, but with enough jiggle to get one’s attention.

With full-time AWD, the grip is good and I splashed around in some of our early spring rains, never spinning a wheel or losing traction. The transmission is a CVT, which aids efficiency.

Outside, there’s the two-tone paint job to help set the Corolla Cross off from many competitors, plus chrome accent trim above the side windows. Several folks asked what I was driving and complimented its shape, pretty unusual to get such input on anything that doesn’t cost a whole lot more and speak with a Bavarian or Italian accent.

1 of 2 — corolla cross interior.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — corolla cross dash.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the test Toyota featured a black fake leather interior with the seats adding some horizontal striped cloth inserts. They certainly got my attention, and others, but not sure everyone will find this look attractive.

However, and I can’t stress this enough, the Corolla Cross seats are extremely well shaped with good side bolster support making them among the best seats in any vehicle costing less than $50k. Impressive comfort and the driver’s seat is powered with a lumbar support, plus both front seats are heated.

Likewise, the gauges were simple to see and the 8-inch info screen is easy to view and use with volume and tuning knobs for the radio. There’s something to be said for simple dash layouts and functionality.

Four adults will fit comfortably in the Corolla Cross and there’s good cargo space behind the second seat, which splits and folds down to aid cargo capacity.

This one added a Convenience Package for $1,250 that included a power hatch and small sunroof. Nice, but if money is tight could certainly be skipped.

Likewise, the optional JBL premium audio system with 9 speakers, a subwoofer and amp isn’t necessary for $800. But my experience with the base sound system is that this IS much nicer. If you’re an audiophile, go with the upgrade.

The tester added a bevy of body and floor protectors such as door sill and rear bumper protectors, mudguards and floor mats. Up top, there were $330 crossbars which help if the family carries a lot of camping gear, etc. Then for safety the Corolla Cross added adaptive auto-leveling headlights for $615.

1 of 2 — corolla cross rear seat.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — corolla cross hatch.jpg 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Standard though are most of the safety items one would want such as pre-collision warnings, pedestrian recognition, smart cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park assist, road sign assist and automatic high beams.

Also standard on the XSE is a wireless phone charger and I still am pleased by Toyota’s sun visors with extenders, a little thing, but highly useful. As in Subarus, the Corolla Cross also features a small vent window that allows better side views between the A-pillar and sideview mirrors. This safety measure seems to be catching on of late.

Misses? Well, for a value-oriented car you’d expect a few, beyond the engine growl. The tiny climate control directional buttons and small radio volume knobs are difficult to use when the driver is wearing gloves. Go big or go home on buttons!.

Certainly there’s no complaint when it comes to pricing.

The base Corolla Cross S lists at $29,570 with delivery. An SE starts at $30,890 and the tested XSE at $32,755, hitting $36,707 with options. Cut back on those and a $35k Corolla Cross fits neatly into many families budget and along with it there’s AWD and the hybrid system that’ll save gas money every week. Win!

FAST STATS: 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid

Hits: Easy handling, improved power, AWD, good interior room and cargo space, plus extremely comfy supportive and heated front seats, power hatch. Value pricing, solid safety equipment, sunroof, wireless charger, 8-inch screen w/volume & tuning knobs, visors w/extenders. A hybrid now available.

Misses: Growly engine under heavy acceleration, chattery ride on rough streets, tiny climate control directional buttons, small radio volume know, stripes on seats.

Made in: Huntsville, Ala.

Engine: 2.0-liter I4 w/hybrid, 196 horsepower/206 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,430 lbs.

Length: 176.8 in.

Wheelbase: 103.9 in.

Cargo: 21.5 – 61.8 cu.ft.

MPG: 45/38

MPG: 38.0 (tested)

Base Price: $32,755 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $30,713

Major Option: Convenience pkg. (power sunroof, power hatch), $1,250

JBL premium audio w/ 9 speakers, subwoofer, amp, $800

Adaptive headlights w/auto-leveling, $615

Two-tone exterior colors (red/black), $500

Crossbars, $330

Carpet floor mats/cargo mat, $289

Door sill protectors, $179

Rear bumper protector, $89

Mudguards, $150

Test vehicle: $36,707

Sources: Toyota kbb.com