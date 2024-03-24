2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness review

Wilderness. The term sends your mind deep into a forest, a rocky desert landscape or a swampy area with critters running all about and the mud caking up on your hiking boots or bike tires.

Subaru knows all that which is why it’s added Wilderness trims to the top of most model lineups. Its top-selling Crosstrek gets it for 2024.

Only a few months back I tested the updated 2024 Crosstrek, a compact crossover that may be the new more affordable Jeep option because of its stellar all-wheel-drive system. In fact, the tested Geyser Blue Crosstrek Wilderness is even sportier looking than the other trims, and way more off-road worthy.

Here’s why!

First, Subaru raised it 0.6 inches for a ground clearance of 9.3 inches, which is more than many bigger SUVs, and nearly all crossovers.

Second, it slapped serious off-roading rubber to its snazzy matte black 17-inch alloy wheels in the form of Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires.

Third, to help it crawl in and out of serious muck and over dips and trenches it altered the approach and departure angles front and rear by 2 and 2.9 degrees respectively so it’s less likely to get stuck.

1 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness left profile.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness left front.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness front left Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness right profile.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness left rear.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness tail.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — crosstrek wilderness hatch.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Then there’s the upgraded suspension system and advanced dual-function X-Mode, its off-road system that controls the AWD when you trundle off pavement into the wild. That black side cladding also is bigger over the wheel arches for 2024 and there are two tow points front and rear, one assumes for you to help others get out of a Big Stuck, since your Subie will be just fine.

All this is on top of a couple major improvements to all Crosstreks for 2024 including a chassis that’s 10% stiffer for safety and suspension tuning to create a better ride. Still a bit of jiggle but no sharp blows on this short wheelbase crossover.

Likewise Subaru improved its once fairly hard seats with additional padding and better side bolster shape for a more comfy and refined feel, particularly nice on long highway jaunts.

Then there’s better sound deadening along with an insulated windshield to give Crosstrek a quieter interior than one might expect in a low-cost off-roader that a family will fit in.

Power is another area where Wilderness has a leg up on lower trim Crosstreks. It packs the more muscular 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine with 182 horsepower and a 178 torque rating. That’s up from the base boxer that only delivers 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

Not only will the Wilderness power up to highway speeds easier (still some engine noise, but improved from past models) but it will pull more if you want to tow a small camper or boat. This one tows 3,500 pounds, about double the smaller engine’s pulling power.

Both use an improved Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) for putting that power to the four wheels and it feels more refined than earlier models. Handling is quick and precise as Subaru has added the dual-pinion electronic power steering used in its racy WRX boy-toy drifter Subie. That perks up steering response for a more nimble feel.

Haven’t even touched on the visual improvements.

Wilderness spiffs its exterior with anodized copper-finished accents on its unique front and rear bumpers, plus on the Crosstrek badge in the black cladding on each side, and on the brackets holding the two roof rails. It’s a difference like sporting brightly colored shoe laces, or not, and it works.

Plus there’s a Wilderness badge with the copper color on each door and the accents are carried inside with part of the steering wheel hub so colored along with copper stitching in the black and gray StarTex water-repellant seat upholstery. Fake black carbon fiber trims also grace the dash and doors.

Rubber mats cover all the floor slots and trunk, and naturally, most carry the Wilderness logo. These mats are thick and easy to clean so when you track in dirt or mud from your off-road romp a quick hose down cleans them up.

1 of 2 — crosstrek wilderness interior.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — crosstrek wilderness dash.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Other standard interior features include two-level heated seats (controls easily found on the console), a wireless charger under the center stack and a giant 11.6-inch touchscreen with real volume and tuning knobs.

That screen, while large, can become quite reflective on sunny days though and includes too many visual entities that makes it rather distracting at times. Screen simplicity is better and angling it toward the driver or putting a bit of a hood over it could curtail the reflection some.

This Wilderness added just one option package, costing $2,270 and including a small power sunroof and shade, 432-watt amp and 10-speaker Harman-Kardon stereo, and maybe more important, a 10-way power driver’s seat. The front passenger seat is manually adjusted.

Other pluses include good cargo room behind the split-and-fold rear seat, a rear window wiper, and smart cruise control along with EyeSight. That’s Subaru’s electronic safety package that includes rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, lane change assist and reverse automatic braking if an object is detected in your path.

A less noted safety features is Subaru’s continuing design practice of providing visual space between the roof’s A-pillar and the side rear-view mirrors so a driver or passenger can more easily see to the side. That’s helpful at many intersections.

1 of 2 — crosstrek wilderness rear seat.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — crosstrek wilderness screen.jpg 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

A few misses as the engine sometimes hesitates briefly when one gets quickly on the accelerator and that EyeSight black box that holds all its electronics is quite large behind the interior rear-view mirror. Some passengers, especially taller ones, complain they feel it partially blocks their view out the windshield. Additionally on this test car the passenger’s seatback rattled when the Wilderness trod over bumps and cracked pavement. Probably just a test car problem.

Then there’s the lawyer-required warning that chimes every time you turn off the ignition to alert the driver to check the rear seat for items such as dogs, groceries, or kids. Unneeded!

The EPA says to expect reasonable gas mileage, 25 mpg city and 29 highway. I fell way short of that at 22.2 in a mix, but had managed 29.1 with the Premium model and its less powerful engine that I tested earlier.

I can’t help but believe that Subaru keeps missing the mark here by not adding a hybrid system to boost mileage and better reflect its outdoorsy image that’s national park- and dog-friendly. A hybrid system is needed, like yesterday, and in all Subies.

On a brighter, note Crosstrek’s pricing starts at an incredible $26,540, that with the smaller engine, but still standard AWD. There are five trim levels with the Wilderness being the top dog (sorry) at a base price of $33,290, including delivery. With the one option the tested off-roader was $35,560, or about $10k under the average new car/crossover price.

That makes this an off-roading, or on-roading, bargain. Consider that a two-door Jeep Wrangler goes for $33,890 before options and a more comparable four-door for $38,490, and wouldn’t be as comfy or refined. Just sayin’!

FAST STATS: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

Hits: Sporty looking hatchback with good power, nimble handling, fairly refined ride plus standard AWD and improved off-road ability. Quiet interior, comfy waterproof seats and rubber mats, heated seats, sunroof, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen with volume/tuning knobs, wireless charger, fancy radio, smart cruise, good side sightlines, and rear wiper.

Misses: Some engine hesitation, big black EyeSight box behind rearview mirror imposes on passenger’s view, big screen has too many visible entities making it distracting while driving and also is reflective, annoying chime reminder to check rear seat, and passenger’s seat back rattled.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer, 182 hp /178 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,417 lbs.

Wheelbase: 104.9 in.

Length: 176.4 in.

Ground clearance: 9.3 in.

Cargo: 20 – 54.9 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 25/29

MPG: 22.2 (tested)

Base Price: $33,290 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $31,638

Major Options:

Option pkg. (sunroof w/shade, 10-way power driver’s seat, 432 watt amp, Harman-Kardon stereo w/10 speakers), $2,270

Test vehicle: $35,560

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com