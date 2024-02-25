2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT review

Full discloser, I’m a Subaru owner, in fact, a Subaru Outback owner, albeit my Subie is not real new, fast approaching double digits in years.

But that’s a primary benefit that keeps me, and many other Subie owners, coming back. They last, and they’re reasonably priced. Bonus, for our northern clime, they also have standard all-wheel drive, which means running to and fro in winter slop and really any sort of muck is no problem.

Now I know a lot of AWD vehicles can do the same or similar. But to be honest, most cost more, ride higher so require a step up, or simply look boxier. Meanwhile the 2024 Outback Touring XT, the fancy top-level Outback, still looks like a fairly sleek wagon, not a bus or truck, and costs well shy of $50 grand.

Last year Subaru tweaked the exterior and interior a bit (gained 1.4 inches of rear legroom). But for 2024, it’s much the same, so no need for prices to skyrocket either.

1 of 6 — subaru outback nose n side.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT nose and side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — subaru outback left front.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — subaru outback overview.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — subaru outback left rear.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — subaru outback profile.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — subaru outback cargo.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT cargo space Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Let’s start there. A base Outback, which comes standard with AWD and oodles of passenger and cargo capacity, starts at (I’m hearing a drum roll) $30,190 and that Includes delivery fees, which are climbing for all brands.

Pop your jaw back into place. Today’s average car or crossover now trundles out the dealership doors at $45,000 or more, an SUV or pickup at $55 grand or more. Let that sink in a second.

Now I’m not naïve enough to think most folks buy the base Outback with its mild 2.5-liter 182-horsepower boxer engine, cloth seats, and 7-inch info screen. We want, and demand, more these days. But moving up to just the Outback Premium nets a buyer a big 11.6-inch vertical info screen, heated front seats, a power driver’ seat, 4g hot spot, and additional USB ports so passengers can power up.

It lists at $32,490.

Subaru now offers nine trim levels and these are the first two. The tested Autumn Green Metallic (no extra paint fee) Touring XT is top dog and loaded with goodies including an engine upgrade that many would prefer. The powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer 4 cranks an impressive 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

The power is smoothly delivered and way more encouraging of fun than the base engine (which my car has). The turbo also is quieter than the base 4-cylinder, although still growls some when zipping up to highway speeds. You get there quickly though and the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) is well mated to the turbo, so effectively uses the power.

Subaru also has apparently put additional sound deadening in the Outback as it’s much quieter inside than earlier models, giving the car a more high-end feel.

Handling is nimble and quick for an AWD crossover or wagon, making the Outback feel more carlike than crossoverlike which is a big plus as many crossovers of any size feel almost like a minivan. Steering effort is light.

The ride, too, has improved over the years and now is quite comfortable and well-controlled, which one should expect in a car with a 108.1-inch wheelbase and a suspension that also will allow it to be taken off road. Ground clearance is 8.7 inches, beating many crossovers and small SUVs. Meanwhile, Subaru’s AWD system includes X-Mode, which involves pressing a button that directs powers to the appropriate wheels if you’re in muck or climbing rocks.

For folks wanting a more off-road capable Outback, move up to the Wilderness trim that increases ground clearance to 9.5 inches and adds skid plates to protect the wagon’s undersides, all-terrain tires, a beefier suspension, and X-Mode equipped with additional Snow and Mud settings.

The Onyx edition also comes with the upgraded X-mode and the Onyx XT is the first trim to also come standard with the more powerful turbo engine. That peppier boxer also comes in the Wilderness edition. Pricing for both is still moderate, the Onyx XT listing at $40,655 and Wilderness at $41,255.

Moving up to the tested Touring XT jumps the price to $44,090. But everything is pretty much included, so more powerful engine, a two-tone leather interior (black over brown here with brown seats), the bigger info screen and a small sunroof. That’s one item that probably should grow to keep up with the panoramic roofs on all the other crossovers and SUVs.

1 of 2 — subaru outback dash.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — subaru outback interior.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Other goodies include comfy power heated and cooled front seats and heated outboard rear seats, power hatch, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon 570-watt stereo system, heated steering wheel, and the Starlink Multimedia system for the info screen, including HD radio and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

While that vertical info screen is large it really is too busy visually. It works fine, but could be simplified some. At least there are knobs for volume and tuning. The screen also is quite reflective on sunny days. I’m not a fan of heated and cooled seat controls embedded in the screen as they are harder to engage while driving than via a console button. Designers need to realize that touchscreens are harder to use as one drives especially over our bumpy Midwest roads where you can be bouncing along quite often and unable to directly hit a tiny haptic button.

Big plus, Subaru’s EyeSight safety system is standard throughout the lineup. It includes everything from blind-spot warning to rearview cross-traffic, plus pedestrian recognition, and emergency braking. Other standard safety equipment on the test car includes smart cruise control with lane centering along with steering responsive headlights with high beam assist.

1 of 2 — subaru outback rear seat.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — subaru outback screen.jpg 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Another often overlooked safety feature is Subaru’s well-designed side sightlines. That’s aided by a sealed vent window on the door that puts visual space between the passenger-side mirror and the roof’s A-pillar. That offers a great view to the side that is mostly missing from other crossovers and all SUVs.

This is a family vehicle too, so rear seats are roomy and comfy. There’s plenty of room for the family camping gear, dogs etc. Behind the second seats is a full 33 cubic feet of cargo room and when folded flat they create 75.6 cubic feet for big loads. Some SUVs offer less.

This one was missing a wireless charger, which most vehicles now have, and it includes an annoying rear seat warning chime to remind you that you MAY have a child (or dog or cat) in the rear seat. Don’t forget!

Gas mileage also is less than stellar with the peppier turbo engine, rated 22 mpg city and 29 highway. I managed just 21.1 mpg, a bit short of what I’d witnessed in a previous model. For us penny pinchers the Outback with the 182-horse engine is rated 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. We average about 27 mpg with our 8-year-old Subie.

So many choices. Pricing from $30,190 up to $44,090, two engines to choose from and all are comfy and equipped with AWD.

Now you know why you see so many Outbacks in the neighborhood.

FAST STATS: 2024 Subaru Outback

Hits: Good turbo power, nimble handling, refined ride plus standard AWD. Quiet interior, comfy heated/cooled seats, sunroof, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen, good side sightlines, rear wiper and power hatch.

Misses: Sunroof is small, heated seat accessed through screen, screen is too busy, also reflective on sunny days, no wireless charger, annoying rear seat warning chime.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-boxer, 260 hp /277 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,946 lbs.

Wheelbase: 108.1 in.

Length: 191.1 in.

Cargo: 33 – 75.6 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 22/29

MPG: 21.1 (tested)

Base Price: $44,090 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $41,202

Major Options:

All-weather floor mats, $141

Test vehicle: $44,231

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com