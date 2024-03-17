2024 Ford Maverick XLT FWD review

Just two years ago, both Ford, the leader in truck sales, and Hyundai, now No. 4 in the US, smartly introduced compact pickups, recreating a market that boomed here for years.

That was before pickups grew into monster trucks that dueled with each other like muscle cars did in the 1960s and early 1970s with each getting bigger and offering more power. That seems to always be the US market’s trend.

Well, Ford’s entry was the Maverick with a hybrid powerplant that looked like absolute genius for timing and function. It still is, but there’s been a twist.

While a 2.5-liter I4 hybrid system was standard on Maverick when launched, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 was optional for about $1,000, that has switched. Now the gas-only engine is standard (it offers more power) while the hybrid powerplant is a $1,500 option. Hmm!

A cynic might say that Ford marketers decided they could charge extra for the popular hybrid system, so they did.

The upside is that KBB (Kelley Blue Book) figures the hybrid saves an owner roughly $50 on average for fuel each month, meaning that it will pay for itself within about three years. If gas prices rise again, as they are prone, it would be a quicker payoff.

As it is, I got 36.3 miles per gallon with this dandy compact pickup in a fair mix of city and highway driving. The highest I saw was 39 mpg. And for reference, I’d managed just 31.8 mpg in my previous test, which also was the loaded hybrid version Lariat edition. The EPA rates the hybrid at 42 mpg city and 33 highway.

This was the mid-level XLT trim, which starts at the modest list price of $27,910, including delivery. A base XL starts at $25,410 and comes standard with the Ecoboost I4 that delivers a peppy 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The good news is one can tow up to 4,000 pounds with the gas-only I4 while the hybrid will tow just 2,000 pounds.

For the more monied small pickup buyer, there’s the Lariat model listing at $35,730 and for the off-road intending compact truck buyer there’s an XL Tremor edition starting at $34,275 and an upscale Lariat Tremor for $39,945. That’s still below the mid-size Ranger and way less than the giant F-150.

This front-drive XLT’s hybrid power was mild and acceleration likewise. For the record it touts 191 horsepower and a 155 torque rating. The transmission is a CVT to aid gas savings, but it hurts low-end acceleration.

This is the truck you want if you lean more toward city driving and just running to Fleet Farm or Steins for lawn and garden materials, or to the landfill with recycling.

Maverick handles well with light easy steering and good turn-in on curves and when parking. If you’ve ever banked a full-size pickup into a parking lot space between two parked vehicles, you’ll love how easy this is to slot into a spot.

It rides well on the highway too and if loaded, the ride smooths further as the weight is more evenly distributed. The ride on city streets is a bit bumpy, but not severe enough to discourage a purchase. Also, Maverick, like Hyundai’s compact Santa Cruz, is a crew cab, so will seat four or five, depending on their girth.

The Ford’s interior is basic, but functional with a little styling flair thanks to orange-trimmed air vents and open storage boxes below the center stack. The door and dash trim is hard plastic, but the black cloth seats include gray inserts and orange stitching to match the hard storage bin colors.

Those seats are fairly flat but comfortable for a day’s drive and the driver’s seat here was powered while the passenger’s seat up front is not. Front seats also offer three levels of heat and the steering wheel is heated which is pretty much unheard of at this price point. That rear seat also folds up to accommodate additional interior storage. Bravo!

While the center touchscreen is small, just 8 inches, it’s simple to use, but does not include a navigation system, helping keep costs down. Plus, it accommodates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so one could easily use their phone for navigation purposes.

A couple other pluses here, and they may seem minor. First, the driver’s instrument gauges are old-school analog with bright turquoise dials that are easy to see, day or night. Second, the door pulls are open on the front end so simple to grasp to pull shut. Surprised no one else has copied this design yet.

Step-up height is like any crossover so no big deal and my tester was a handsome Atlas Blue Metallic, a medium metallic blue, which did not cost any extra as it would on most luxury makes or Jeeps.

One AWOL item? A wireless charger. Also note the Maverick is still started with a key, a switchblade style that flips open from the key fob. Old-school, but effective and again, a cost saver.

In back, this one included a hard black plastic bedliner to protect it when hauling sharp objects. That’s part of a $2,275 luxury package that includes aluminum wheels and a trailer hitch receiver. The XLT trim also adds a power tailgate lock. The gate itself is easy to lower but doesn’t offer multi-directional openings as pricier pickups tend to now. The load height is a pleasant 30 inches and the bed is 4.5 feet deep.

XLT also ups Maverick’s game with cruise control standard along with power mirrors and aluminum wheels.

Standard safety features include a pre-collision assist system with emergency automatic braking and blind-spot warning.

Four-wheel drive? Of course it’s an option, but adds about $5,700 to the price tag. That’s a lot. Note too that if you wanted a Maverick, it might have been smart to buy one in 2022 when it launched, although supply was limited. This year’s models are about $4,000 more than 2022 models.

Wisely the tester didn’t load up on options, just that luxury package, a floor liner without carpet mats for $135, and Co-pilot 360, a 360-degree view aid, for $650. That put the Maverick at $32,470, a true bargain in today’s pickup market.

Kudos to Ford for so aptly filling this compact pickup market, again a reason why it is No. 1 in trucks.

FAST STATS: 2024 Ford Maverick XLT FWD

Hits: Right-sized pickup with excellent handling and solid MPG due to hybrid system. Comfy interior, low step-in height, lined bed, easy dash function, colorful interior, power driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel. Good value for city-based pickup.

Misses: Power just OK and hybrid now costs extra, ride can be bouncy at times, no w ireless phone charger, and 4WD costs much more.

Made in: Hermosillo, Mexico

Engine: 2.5-liter I4 hybrid, 191 hp/155 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,720 lbs.

Wheelbase: 121.1 in.

Length: 199.7 in.

Payload: 1,500 lbs.

Tow: 2,000 lbs.

MPG: 42/33

MPG: 36.3 (tested)

Base Price: $27,910 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $27,383

Major Options:

2.5-liter hybrid engine, $1,500

Floor liner without carpet mats, $135

XLT Luxury pkg. (trailer hitch receiver, power 8-way driver’s seat, hard bedliner), $2,275

Co-pilot 360, $650

Test vehicle: $32,470

Sources: Ford, www.kbb.com