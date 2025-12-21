2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition review

Let’s put this right up front, I’ve always liked Mazdas, how they look and especially how responsive they handle.

That applies to its cars, crossovers, and even now its SUVs.

Yet I feel Mazda is slicing its market paper thin with its two compact crossovers, the original CX-5 and now its six-inch longer CX-50. Certainly, their marketing department has its work cut out for it.

In the past year, I’ve tested both compact crossovers, including its new hybrid CX-50 and the turbo enlivened CX-5, which is smaller enough to feel lighter and sportier than most competitors, including its CX-50 cousin.

Now, though Mazda slices that market thinner by going full-on off-roading with its Meridian Edition of the CX-50, complete with the 2.5-liter twin-turbo I4, a delightful tail-kicker that makes either compact crossover a hoot that scoots. Note that all CX-50s come with AWD standard and a six-speed automatic.

So, what’s Meridian got that a standard turbo-equipped CX-50 lacks?

1 of 8 — cx-50 left front.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — cx-50 overall.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — cx-50 profile.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — cx-50 hood.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition hood Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — cx-50 nose.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — cx-50 left rear.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — cx-50 rear.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — cx-50 hatch.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Start with 18-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in Falken all-terrain rubber for starters, and let’s be honest, those are the only additions that will help if you go sloppy terrain tromping.

The other off-road extras are visuals, including a matte black hood with CX-50 graphics, black grille and headlight/rocker panel garnishes, black emblems and roof rails, and then a sharply decorated interior with terracotta colored leather trimmed seats with a black accent racing stripe, unique terracotta stitching in the black door trim along with heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, which should be a flat-bottom, but is not.

All that’s fine for looks, plus this one slapped on a gray metallic paint job for $595 extra and bolted on a giant camping/hauling platform (Apex package) on the roof for another $1,235. That also adds rear splash guards to keep some mud from caking under its rear wheel wells.

For buyers wanting to camp atop the roof, or carry heavier canoes, etc., the Apex package makes sense. Otherwise, it adds weight and creates a lot of wind noise at highway speeds, likely reducing gas mileage, which already is just so-so. Had this one during a major Wisconsin snow and that rack was excellent at hauling a lot of snow on the roof as you can only brush off so much unless you’re tall (I’m not) or enlist a stepladder.

Speaking of MPG, I got just 20.1 in a week’s drive, down from 22.6 in a previous turbo CX-50 drive and way below the 32.4 mpg I’d witnessed earlier this year with the hybrid version. Regular fuel is fine, but premium will unleash a prodigious among of power.

The turbo engine delivers 227 horses and 310 pound-feet of torque on regular, but 256 horses and 320 pound-feet of torque with 93 octane fuel. Maybe save that for summer.

Acceleration is plenty strong as it is in Normal mode, but a console-mounted toggle allows a quick tap into Sport that’ll boost the Mazda’s launch. There also are Tow and Off-Road modes.

Beyond the extra ponies that turbo delivers the handling and ride and braking remain the same as a standard CX-50. That’s to say light responsive handling, a firm ride and excellent braking from 12.8-inch vented front disc brakes and solid rear discs.

Performance is a Mazda hallmark still.

1 of 2 — cx-50 dash.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — cx-50 interior.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the CX-50 punches above its weight for design and richness of materials. The special terracotta seats are trimmed in leather and as sporty looking as something you’d find in many coupes or pricy two-seaters. These are powered and the backs are particularly well-shaped and comfy, although lower cushions remain firm and fairly flat. I’ve witnessed tailbone burn in longer drives.

Dash design and trim is classy too with terracotta door armrests and matching stitching in the black upper portions and along the dash. The console is trimmed in matte black, but features a glossy piano black top. Air vents are matte silver as is a trim line that runs across the dash and into door panels.

The steering wheel is clad in black-leather, but no terracotta stitching there. The wheel’s spokes trimmed in chrome.

Mazda continues with its 10.2-inch info screen tucked into a slot atop the dash. Sadly, it’s still not a touchscreen, Mazda sticking with its awkward console-mounted tuning knob. This model did feature a nice Bose 12-speaker audio system. That’s a bump up from 8-speakers in lower trims.

I like the climate and heated/cooled seat buttons on the dash, good one needn’t play with the info screen to find those, a win for driver ease of control. The Meridian trim comes with dual climate controls too.

Overhead is a panoramic sunroof with power shade. This gray model having a cream-colored headliner that helped brighten the interior.

Rear seat legroom is fine if front seat folks aren’t taller than average and there’s decent cargo space under the power rear hatch. As mentioned earlier, this model includes heated rear seats, a plus in Wisconsin.

1 of 2 — cx-50 rear seat sunroofs.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition rear and sunroofs Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — cx-50 door panel.jpg 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Mazda loads up the CX-50 with plentiful safety equipment from blind-spot alert and driver attention alert to smart cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, vehicle exit warning, and front and rear parking sensors.

A wireless phone charger is standard too but be aware it’s awkwardly located being tucked under the front of the split-opening console storage box/armrest. It’s not so hard to slip a phone in, but tougher to retrieve quickly without opening both sides of that storage box.

The tested Meridian trim listed at $41,895 including delivery and added enough options to end up at $44,675. A base Select trim packing just 187 horsepower, but still featuring AWD, lists at $31,395, a bargain.

Yet there are five other trims, two with the turbo power, topping out at $44,395 for a Turbo Premium Plus. Tariffs a concern? Probably not here as the CX-50 is made at an Alabama plant.

Competitors? Look at the Mazda CX-5 first, as it’s just a bit smaller and peppier still with the turbo. Other options include the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, VW Tiguan and Ford’s Bronco Sport.

Remember too there’s a hybrid CX-50 if superior gas mileage is a top priority.

FAST STATS: 2026 Mazda CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition

Hits: Stylish, excellent turbo power, responsive handling, multiple drive modes, plus AWD standard. Interior feels luxurious and roomy, good screen, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, dual climate controls w/good buttons, smart cruise and good safety equipment, decent cargo space, Bose stereo, comfy supportive seat backs, power hatch, wireless charger.

Misses: No touchscreen, awkward console-controlled info screen. Ride firm, but well-controlled, lower seat cushions hard and modest MPG. This needs flat-bottom steering wheel and wireless phone charger is awkwardly located. Big overhead rack creates major wind noise.

Made in: Madison, Alabama

Engine: 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G I4, turbo, 227 hp/310 torque (256 hp/320 torque, w/93 octane gas)

Transmission: SkyActiv-drive 6-speed, automatic w/Sport mode

Weight: 3,915 lbs.

Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

Length: 185.8 in.

Cargo: 31.4-56.3 cu.ft.

MPG: 23/29

MPG: 20.1 (tested)

Base Price: $41,895 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $40,885

Options:

Polymetal Gray Metallic paint, $595

Trailer hitch & wiring harness, $560

Weather pkg. (cargo liner/seatback protection, all-weather floor mats, roadside assistance kit), $390

Apex pkg. (black crossbars, roof platform, front/rear splash guards), $1,235

Test vehicle: $44,675

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com