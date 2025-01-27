2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus

Smaller automakers like Mazda and Subaru are joining forces with bigger companies—such as Toyota, in both cases—to broaden their lineups.

Automotive news followers will note that Nissan recently announced plans to merge with Honda, but that’s a separate and much bigger story. The smaller automakers are simply collaborating on specific models, sharing an engine here or a hybrid system there.

Mazda has recognized that the market prefers hybrids over electrics, so it’s adopting Toyota’s hybrid system to upgrade its CX-50 crossover, which was introduced last year.

In fact, Mazda is using the Toyota RAV4’s engine and hybrid system in full to improve fuel economy for the CX-50—and it does so impressively.

I averaged 32.4 miles per gallon over a week of mixed city and highway driving. The EPA estimates suggest you could achieve 39 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, which seems plausible. For comparison, I recorded just 22 mpg last year with the turbocharged I4 version of the CX-50.

The RAV4’s 2.5-liter I4 engine, combined with three electric motors, creates an efficient hybrid system that delivers 219 horsepower. While the turbocharged gas engine offers more torque, hybrid buyers are likely prioritizing fuel efficiency over acceleration from a stoplight.

That’s not to say the hybrid CX-50 lacks power. It performs well, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.6 seconds, according to Car and Driver. That’s about a second slower than the gas-only turbo model, but still respectable. The main difference is that the hybrid’s engine is noticeably louder during acceleration, a result of both the hybrid system and the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). While CVTs are often noisier than standard 6- to 9-speed automatics, they tend to be more efficient—a key focus for the hybrid CX-50.

As a reminder, Mazda labels all its crossovers and SUVs with the CX designation, ranging from the CX-30 to the CX-90. However, the CX-5 remains an exception, carrying over from Mazda’s previous naming convention. The CX-5 is built on a shorter wheelbase, making it slightly smaller. While I find the CX-5 more fun to drive, it’s not offered as a hybrid.

Remarkably, Mazda has managed to integrate Toyota’s hybrid system and batteries into the CX-50 platform with minimal dimensional changes. Rear seat legroom is reduced slightly—by about an inch or two—but it’s unlikely to be noticeable unless you’re transporting taller passengers. The hybrid version also rides slightly higher, but cargo space remains unchanged, keeping the CX-50 practical for hauling.

Mazda’s reputation for sporty driving dynamics remains intact with this hybrid. It’s still nimble and enjoyable on winding roads, though it leans more toward sufficient performance than outright sportiness. That said, it’s a solid balance of efficiency, practicality, and fun.

There are three drive modes too, one being Sport that mildly increase low-end power. A Trail, off-roading, setting also can help improve traction in snow and on loose gravel and such.

Ride, though, remains a bugaboo for me in the CX-50 lineup. While I find the CX-5 much smoother for city driving, the CX-50, which is aimed more at off-road flexibility, seems too stiff and jittery to me. I’d urge a test drive in both models to see what your hinder prefers.

If your bum is happy then you’ll also like the Mazda’s near luxury level interior. This is another brand identity thing. Mazda likes to over-deliver on interior quality, feel and look.

So here, for example, there are dark red (close to maroon) and black leather seats and door panels. Everything is soft to the touch from the black dash to those door inserts giving the interior both a sophisticated look and comforting feel.

Air vents are trimmed in chrome as is much of the tilt-telescope steering wheel hub. Chrome trims the black gloss console top with side trim a flat black.

Mazda’s seats are powered up front and offer plenty of side and lower back support, although the bottom cushions tend to be on the hard side. Front seats also are heated and cooled in this Premium Plus model. Head and legroom are good both front and rear and there’s a power hatch in back and twin-pane panoramic sunroof overhead.

No issues with the info screen size at more than 10 inches, but Mazda continues with its awkward info screen function, all control running through a dial on the console. Other automakers who tried this, including BMW, have abandoned it as touchscreens are the way to go. There’s simply no easy way to switch radio stations on the fine Bose sound system while driving.

I’d also prefer a flat-bottom wheel for its sportier looks and because it would free up some knee space when entering and exiting the crossover.

On the plus side, there are easy climate controls and a dual control system so the front seat passenger can be as hot or chill as they desire. A wireless charger also is standard.

Standard safety equipment also is well represented, including lane control, smart cruise, blind-spot warning, and cross-traffic alert among others.

One other thing, Mazda’s are darned good looking as they all feature a longish hood with beak like nose that gives them a racy, more aggressive road presence than most crossovers and SUVs. It’s such a fine look that several other brands have begun copying the look.

The tester was the top-level trim and featured a medium to dark metallic gray paint job that added $595 to the sticker. I’d prefer a real color if paying extra, but if gray is your thing, well, this one looks deep and rich.

Bigger news is that the base Preferred trim CX-50 hybrid lists at $35,350 and the Premium model at $38,820. Premium models get the panoramic sunroof, black roof rails and traffic sign recognition software. Plus, one can order that spiffy red leather interior that’s standard in the Premium Plus trim.

The tested top-end model starts at $41,470, with delivery. It settled at $42,065, only adding the special paint. That’s still a relative bargain for a hybrid and a full $3,000 below the average new car price. Why pay more?

However, for the record, Toyota does offer its own RAV4 hybrid in various trims, starting at $33,295 for the LE, up to $41,600 for the Limited. The Mazda is better looking though. Note too that Toyota also offers a plug-in hybrid version with a 42-mile range and 302 horsepower. Those start at $45,260 for the SE and go up to $49,130 for the XSE trim.

Other popular hybrid competitors include the Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, and Hyundai Tucson.

FAST STATS: 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus

Hits: Stylish interior and exterior with good power and responsive handling, plus AWD standard. Interior feels and looks luxurious, wide screen, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, dual climate controls, smart cruise and good safety equipment and cargo space, Bose stereo, supportive seats, power hatch, wireless charger.

Misses: Console-controlled info screen still a pain, needs touchscreen. Ride is firm and jittery, could use a flat-bottom steering wheel and seat bottom cushions seems hard.

Made in: Madison, Alabama

Engine: 2.5-liter hybrid I4, 219 hp

Transmission: Automatic CVT

Weight: 4,008 lbs.

Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

Length: 186.1 in.

Cargo: 29-56 cu.ft.

MPG: 39/37

MPG: 32.4 (tested)

Base Price: $41,470 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $40,469

Option: Machine Gray Metallic paint, $595

Test vehicle: $42,065

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com