Chevy Trax and Hyundai Sonata highlight the 2025 Zoomies: Savage’s Top 13 vehicles of the year

OK, so call it a writer’s prerogative to fudge the boundaries of selectivity in a Top 10 year-end roundup of Best of Awards.

I’m sticking with a baker’s dozen this year for my annual Zoomies, because, well, I can.

It’s not easy selecting just 10 best vehicles from the 50 or so I drive each year, but that’s because automakers just keep upping the ante, although if I selected solely on design, well, I could probably whittle the list to no more than five but that’s another story.

I’ve been selecting Zoomies since 1990 and always with an eye to style and value, but to be honest, some of the luxury brands deserve mention, too. So, there’s a mix of pricey and family-affordable models this year. The good news, for those of us on a limited budget is that the low-end selections for families have shown a lot of promise this year.

So here goes, in no particular order, except the finale being my top Zoomie Car and Crossover of the Year. OK, I fudged on that too, picking one of each.

Let’s start on the truck and SUV end of the market.

Honda Ridgeline

Pickups are the best-selling vehicles in the United States, most oversized and mucho macho in styling and function. Nothing wrong with that, certainly that sells. But Honda has citified its mid-size Ridgeline, so it drives and rides more like a sedan. Since most pickup owners are mainly hauling kids about, along with occasional yard and household loads, this makes sense. Ridgeline is quiet inside, has plenty of power with 280 horses worth of 3.5-liter V6 and offers a superb multi-function tailgate for easy loading. It’s handsome and loaded runs about $46,000, about the average new car price these days. But the key here, it’s about $10 grand less than the average pickup. If family edges out your ego, you’ll love a Ridgeline.

Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid

and Lexus TX PHEV

Bigger families often want, or need, a three-row SUV. None of these come cheap, but this year Toyota added about a foot to Highlander, creating the Grand Highlander. Likewise, its Lexus cousin, the TX, comes with three rows, and is 2 inches longer than the Toyota. While their prices are both luxury level, they offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options that will aid fuel economy, much needed in these big boys.

Both are roomy, comfortable, and able to tow.

Grand Highlander starts about $48,000 and can run up to about $60,000. The hybrid I tested got 23.5 mpg and is rated up to 27 mpg. That’s with a 362-horsepower 2.4-liter turbo and near luxury interior. The TX was even more impressive with its PHEV system and a 3.5-liter turbo V6. With 33 miles of plug-in range this still cranks 404 horsepower, yet I got 35.4 mpg due to running on electric mostly around town. But you need a bigger checkbook here, the hybrid starting about $69,000, and the PHEV at $78,000. A gas version is still available too, listing at $56,000, but offering only 275 hp.

Not to confuse maters too much, but Lexus also offers a GX 550 PHEV that’s a 3-row SUV and is awfully nice.

Volvo V60 T8 AWD Polestar Engineered PHEV

Traditionalists may appreciate a wagon like this sporty lean-looking Volvo PHEV. It’ll carry five folks in comfort, offers excellent fuel economy and roars with up to 455 horsepower and massive torque thanks to its plug-in electric power coupled with a 312-horsepower gas engine it’ll darn near fly. An overnight charge nets 41 miles of electric power and combined with some highway runs, I got 40.8 mpg. Looks, power, and economy means the V60 hits for the cycle, well, almost. It lists at $72,345.

Volvo S90 AWD PHEV

Might as well stick with Volvo since it offers yet another sensuous, sophisticated, sleek sedan that would win on looks if not that it also is a PHEV with the same massive 455 horsepower, but in lighter car form. This was my mileage champ for 2024 getting (hold on now) 169.4 mpg. You read that right. Because I could get 50 miles of plug-in range every night, I barely used any gas all week, less than $6 worth. All that due to battery power linked with a turbo/supercharged 2.0-liter I4. Wow! Entry price for the tester was $66,745. Luxury and the advantage of a PHEV, so no range anxiety.

Nissan Ariya EV

While on plug-ins, consider a full-on electric (EV) Nissan’s luxurious looking Ariya with a 267-mile range and listing for $55,500. Yes, electrics cost more, but if you drive them long enough, you’ll make much, but likely not all, back on fuel economy. Still, I have to say Ariya took Nissan to a whole new level of interior design and comfort. This is a great riding and driving crossover with unique looks outside too. Power is a plus with 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. You might smile once you’re inside, but you’ll laugh out loud after you press the accelerator.

Genesis GV80

Probably should be no surprise that I include a Genesis for another Zoomie. This crossover/SUV is as classy looking as anything from a German or Italian exotic car maker. Beautiful and timeless exterior and cool contemporary interior. I haven’t found a more comfortable or easy-driving vehicle all year and with 375 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 5.7 seconds it’s fast enough to satisfy those demanding speed. This beauty will also tow up to 6,000 pounds and if one can do with less than the top-end version a GV80 starts at $59,000. Although the tester was a high-ender at $81,300. Still, people will notice when you pull into the country club lot where the valets will fight for your key fob.

Subaru Outback Touring XT

Let’s circle back closer to earth, but without sacrificing power. What, you see Subaru and smirk when I mention power? Indeed, a turbocharged boxer four-cylinder can kick this nimble wagony crossover in the keister. The top-level Outback boasts 260 horsepower and a 277-torque rating. Not only will it move, but its ride has been improved and enough sound deadening added to make one question if that’s truly a noisy boxer under the hood. Big gains inside two with a more luxurious two-tone leather interior, and of course there’s always a sophisticated AWD system. While lower trims can still be had for $35k, this one edges up to $44,000 about the average new car price.

Chevrolet Equinox RS

Next up is a worthy competitor to the Subaru Outback, but a bit taller and boxier, yet still attractive, the new Chevy Equinox. This is the gas-powered model with a turbo 1.5-liter I4 that makes 175 horsepower and 201 pound-feet of torque all wrapped in handsome new looks. The crossover handles well and rides great too, but it’s the spiffy looking interior that puts this near the top of my Zoomie list. Red trim on the seats and dash, plus red rocket-engine shaped air ducts. Chevy is breaking out of its fuddy-duddy mode for its family haulers. Plus loaded, and with optional AWD, the tester was an incredibly affordable $38,000. The base is an almost unbelievable $31k. Note an electric version is available too, but is substantially different, so we’ll withhold judgement until a test drive.

Nissan Rogue Rock Creek

This is one of the most surprising drives of the year, the off-road targeted Rock Creek edition of Rogue. Nissan’s top-seller always has been a quiet, comfortable, and capable compact crossover/SUV, but as with other Nissan Rock Creek models, this adds some helpful off-road goodies, and special trim. Most important is an off-road setting dialed in on the console that enables an upgraded traction system. It even adjusts if one wheel is elevated off the ground. Add to that Hill Descent to help the Rock Creek smoothly execute steep downhill crawls along with an Intelligent Around-View monitor to show the view below and beside the Rogue’s nose for better trail maneuvering. Steering also has been upgraded to be more responsive. Amazingly the turbo three-cylinder engine also cranks 201 horsepower with a 225-torque rating yet gets excellent gas mileage. Pricing is $36,000 to $38,000 for this special model that’s easily as at home on the highway as off-road, another high-value family crossover.

Kia Seltos SX Turbo

I know I put a lot of emphasis on low cost, but Kia’s Seltos is also an awfully cute subcompact crossover with a shoot-load of power for its size. Yep, 195 horses here in a swept-back roofline styled crossover perfect for couples or young families with small children. That rear lightbar looks fresh and the chrome trim between the rear windows adds some panache too. Add to that a contrasting color roof and this two-tone crossover competes for cute styling with a MINI. Horsepower is a still ok at 146 horses in the base model that starts at just $25,000. This faster, more desirable, SX goes for $31k and I got 28.8 mpg. Efficient, fun and inexpensive. Winner!

Mustang GT

Ok, Ok I haven’t forgotten or ignored performance cars. I’m not That old, yet. The redesigned Mustang may be the best-looking car made in America, and the GT model rocks as it always has. This long-hooded monster is a beautiful beast cracking out 480 horsepower from its growling and throbbing 5.0-liter V8. Mustang is a street-legal racer (IMHO) and still available with a 6-speed manual and perfectly formed, super supportive Recaro seats. Muscle car power and looks will cost you though, about $50,000 for the GT.

Finally, let’s look at the

Zoomie Car and Crossover of the Year

Hyundai Sonata Limited hybrid

2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited review The Sonata Hybrid is amazingly comfy and stylish, something the family will appreciate!

Toyota’s Camry and Honda’s Accord still sell more, but easily Hyundai’s Sonata is the most stylish and eye-catching sedan in the meat of the car market. From its crisp, sleek and sexy profile to that nose-encompassing lightbar its style suggests you’re in a special car. Sonata rocks both exterior and interior design.

Like other Hyundai and Kia models there’s the combined dual screen that wraps smoothly across the dash and simple controls and buttons so a driver can easily tune the fancy Bose radio along with climate controls while driving. The tested hybrid model managed 41.1 mpg, although is rated up to 44 mpg, from its 192-horsepower I4. And in Limited trim, the top-level model with leather trimmed seats, heated steering wheel and heated and cooled front seats, still hit only $38,500. Get this, a base gas-only model still starts just below $30 grand. Don’t care so much about hybrid power but prefer oomph? The N Line lists at $36,000 and packs a 290-horse turbo 2.5-liter I4. All are gorgeous and economical. What else do you want?

Chevy Trax 2RS

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS I was ready to be underwhelmed by the 2024 Trax. I’m here to tell you I was wrong, so very wrong. I like Trax and you will too!

Well, you might want a crossover, and if you’re wanting the least expensive and best looking one on the market, shop for Chevrolet’s new Trax. The old Trax was dowdy looking, and I’m being kind. This one is borderline cute but reflects the overall handsome Chevy SUV styling that has developed over the past few years. Trax looks and drives classier than its price and includes a spiffy upgraded interior.

Trax starts at $21,500 and stretches up to a still modest $25,000, but without AWD. To get that one must move up to the slightly smaller Trailblazer, a similar model that begins about $27,000. Still, it seems to me that young people and folks on a low, low budget will be impressed with any Trax model, especially this top-end 2RS with heated seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, plus an 11-inch info screen. Its 3-cylinder turbo engine is tiny at 1.2 liters, but reasonable to accelerate away from a stop with 137 horsepower, but a better 162 torque rating.

Trax is light and lively so fun to drive, but Chevy also has managed to tame its ride, so no bum busting as in many small crossovers. It’s efficient too. I managed 29 mpg and it’s rated to 32 mpg on the highway. Finally, if you can afford the $395 extra, opt for the sparkling Cayenne Orange paint scheme. It’ll wow even great grandma Ethel.

There you have it, the 2025 Zoomies with a lot of great choices, an especially strong year for low-budget, high-value, family-oriented choices.