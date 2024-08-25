2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium review

Imagine that your first lottery check finally arrived and you have some spare coin to inject a little fun into your automotive life, the one where you dream of being a NASCAR hot shot.

Time to visit the Ford dealer and pick up your 2024 Mustang GT Premium with its sound-enhancing Active Valve Exhaust with two pair of twin pipes, Recaro race seats, special MagnaRide damping suspension system and GT Performance package featuring red Bremby 6-piston front brake calipers and summer performance tires.

That should just about do it.

2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium left front, profile, overall, nose, left rear, tail

Wait a second, I forgot the power plant. The GT comes with the long-running Mustang muscle, a 5.0-liter, 32-valve V8 whipping up a crazy 480 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque put in motion by a six-speed manual transmission. Warning that the clutch pedal isn’t for the meek, it takes a bit of grunt to slam it to the floor.

But, oh, what fun that is, especially when one is downshifting from a highway romp. Every downshift, thanks to that Active Valve Exhaust, is controlled via whatever mode you’ve chosen from the white Mustang pony button on the dash. Normal, Sport or Track all make each downshift’s throaty response sound like you’re a pro, automatically. One needn’t make anyone the wiser.

No, this is the Mustang of all Mustangs for us semi-normal folks who might want one. There is the pricier Dark Horse edition that’s even racier (500 horsepower), and to get anything more means you’ve started your own race team.

Shifts are solid and require a bit of muscle, like the heavy steering, especially in Sport mode, adjusted via a toggle on the steering wheel. But even an amateur can handle it, just remember this is rear-drive, so when you get on the throttle the tail may want to move around a bit, although there’s traction control to help limit the tendency. That’s especially beneficial on a wet road.

There’s also a Track mode here to up all the throttle, suspension and steering responses, but it clearly lights up a message on the big digital instrument panel advising that Track mode should ONLY be used on a track. Certainly, that will stop folks from punching it on the freeway.

Power is quick and intense, handling is racer like and the ride is stiff enough. You’ll know this is a muscle car, of which one could argue there are none left now that Camaro is discontinued as is Kia’s Stinger.

All of this one would naturally expect in a Mustang GT, but the restyling makes it an even better looking Tang with thinner headlights and a concave V-shaped rear-end with the iconic triple bar taillights. There are even functional hood vents in the GT, which looks sleeker and faster than its predecessor, if one can imagine that’s possible.

2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium interior

Inside though, the cockpit is totally revamped to resemble a much more modern muscle machine, or family cruiser for that matter. Here’s where I noticed that three complaints that I had during a 2021 drive have all been addressed.

First, there are dual digital screens, now, that are large enough to see and read with ease. They also work well with the info touchscreen being simple to use. The previous Mustang still was saddled with a dinky info screen.

Add to that a wireless phone charger below the center stack and adaptive cruise control now being standard and this year’s Mustang is near perfect, if only an intact human could fit in the rear seat. OK, that’s a bit strong, but my teenage grandson declined to ride in back more than once as leg and knee room are extremely tight. He adored the car’s roar though.

Yet, the seats are spectacular, at least in front. These are Recaro racing seats ($1,650 extra) so feature extremely stout side bolsters and cushioning to fully support any sized driver. They are manually adjusted, saving weight that power would require, with a pump handle on the side allowing the driver’s seat to be raised and lowered.

Ford also wisely goes with a heated flat-bottom thick leather-wrapped steering wheel that looks great while also creating a bit of legroom that’s needed as a driver exits the car. However, being just 5-5 I found that I was so close to the wheel that it was advisable to flip the manual tilt/telescope wheel up before any exit.

The Dark Matter Gray Metallic test car featured sharp light gray leather seats with black trim and a dash accented with gray stitching and textured gray trim. Door panels include light and dark gray door inserts, and yes, there’s still a pony on the steering wheel hub. Door release pulls are chrome. Oh, and the seatbelts are red, and just $295 extra.

There’s a remote trunk release on the dash and all the usual buttons on the steering wheel hub, such as cruise control. Chrome drip rail panels are lighted and labeled Mustang, plus puddle lamps project a Mustang pony onto the ground at night, which people find pretty cool.

I’m not a fan of the giant parking brake handle on the console. Pull it up to set, or push down to release. Many manufacturers have made this a small console button that is not nearly as intrusive as this giant old school handle.

Also note there are large A-pillars to support the low-slung roof, plus small outside rearview mirrors, both somewhat limiting sight lines.

2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium dashboard, seats

For the record let’s run through the add-ons that push the GT Premium to a posh price tag.

First, there’s the GT Performance package for $4,995 that includes the high-performance Brembo brakes and summer tires, special chassis and power steering tuning, and engine compartment bracing. There’s more, including the accent stitching inside, and blacked out strut tower brace, tow hooks and grille, plus painted gray aluminum wheels.

If those wheels aren’t fancy enough, this one added the bronze appearance package with Sinister bronze painted aluminum wheels and unique badging for $995. Looks aren’t everything here but do count for a lot.

Another $2,900 package adds security equipment (don’t want this stolen), Ford’s Co-Pilot360 safety system, a voice-activated touchscreen with navigation, and the premium metallic gray exterior color and trim.

Then there’s the fancy exhaust system for $1,225 that sounds so awesome it may be worth that, or more, and the damping system for the various drive modes at $1,750.

On the practical side, which probably doesn’t count for much here, Mustang GT is rated 14 mpg city and 23 highway. I got 18.6 mpg in a mix of the two, but managed 22.3 in a 90% highway drive. Regular petrol is fine, but 93-octane delivers maximum power.

Finally, there’s price, which is higher as all Mustangs’ pricing went up with the redesign. The tested GT Premium lists at $49,575, including delivery, but rose quickly to $61,620 with all the performance and appearance add-ons.

So, gone are the affordable muscle car days?

Not really if you want the looks, but don’t care about neck-straining speed or that lovely V8 burble and growl. One can look like a hot rodder for less by opting for the Ecoboost or Ecoboost Premium trims with the less racy 2.3-liter Ecoboost turbo I4 that makes 315 horsepower and a substantial 350 pound-feet of torque. Entry level pricing is an amazing $35,110 for the base Ecoboost and $40,635 for the Ecoboost Premium.

Jump to the GT and the purse strings start to strain at $48,650 and then the roughly $50k for the tested GT Premium, without options. Those who can’t, or won’t, use a manual transmission can add a 10-speed automatic for $1,595.

Go nuts and opt for the horsier Dark Horse and you’ll part with $64,470 to start. Oh, and a convertible is still available too.

Ford’s iconic pony car still stirs the muscle car passion in looks and pure grunt. Pick your price and power range.



FAST STATS: 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium

Hits: Racy fastback looks and handling, monster power, decent ride, 6-speed manual, substantial safety equipment. Sport and Track modes, automatic downshifts along with wonderful exhaust tone, comfy supportive Recaro seats, heated flat-bottom steering wheel, big screens, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control.

Misses: Virtually no rear seat room, price.

Made in: Flat Rock, Mich.

Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 480 hp/418 torque

Top Speed: 155 mph

Transmission: 6-speed TREMEC manual

Weight: 3,947 lbs.

Wheelbase: 107 in.

Length: 189.4 in.

Cargo: 13.3 cu.ft.

MPG: 14/23

MPG: 18.6-22.3 (tested)

Base Price: $49,575 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $47,226

Major Options:

Pkg. 401 (Security pkg., Co-Pilot360, voice-activated touchscreen nav. system, premier trim w/color accents), $2,900

GT Performance pkg. (larger brake rotors w/Brembo 6-Piston front calipers, unique ABS, unique chassis tuning, accent stitched console lid, black painted front grille, K-Brace, P255/40R19 front & P275/40R19 rear summer performance tires, HD front springs, unique tuning stability control, unique electric power assist steering, black strut tower brace, front tow hooks & carbonized gray painted aluminum wheels), $4,995

Bronze appearance pkg. (unique badging & Sinister bronze painted aluminum wheels), $995

Premium floor liners, carpeted mats, $200

Active valve exhaust, $1,225

Recaro seats, $1,650

Red seat belts, $295

MagnaRide damping system, $1,750

Test vehicle: $61,620

Sources: Ford, Car & Driver, www.kbb.com