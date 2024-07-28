2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus review

Years ago, GM was famous for marketing the same basic car under three or four brand names; think early 1970s Oldsmobile Cutlass and Pontiac LeMans, or Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle and Buick Skylark.

Heck, Cadillac even sold a barely modified Chevy Cavalier as a Caddy Cimarron for a bit, but not many buyers were fooled.

Now, VW and Mazda are adopting this economical way to market slightly different versions of a vehicle to extend their somewhat limited product lineups. VW in the last year introduced the Atlas Cross Sport to compete with, or augment sales of its own Atlas 3-row SUV. The Cross Sport is five inches shorter and offers no third-row seating.

1 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 overall.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 profile.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 nose.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 right rear.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 tail.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — Mazda CX-70 tailgate.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Now, Mazda has introduced the CX-70, basically the same SUV as its new CX-90 introduced last year as a 3-row entry-level luxury SUV. Guess what? The CX-70 has just two rows of seats. So, the main difference is seating for up to 8 vs. seating for up to 5 adults. The benefit of the latter is all that extra space behind row two creates a huge cargo space, more than 75 cubic feet.

The other news here is that both CX-90 and CX-70 are plug-in hybrids, so attack a fast-growing market segment. In theory both PHEVs get about 26 miles of electric charge overnight, or in just more than an hour on a 240-volt outlet. That will help the CXs get roughly 56 mpg when the charge is fully used along with the vehicle’s gas power.

I got 26.3 mpg, but that’s because I ran this solely as a hybrid, meaning I got some low-end electric power, below about 25 mph, then the 2.5-liter turbo I4 took over. Why didn’t I get the benefit of pure electrons?

Sadly, I suffered the same issue with the CX-70 that I’d had with an earlier CX-90, it wouldn’t charge in my garage on a 110-volt outlet. That’s not to say it never will charge that way. It should, but just be slower to charge than on a 240-volt line, meaning mainly an overnight charge. For some reason though, Mazda’s 3-prong plug-in charger pops my circuit breaker in each of my garage outlets, so no charging.

I point this out because I’m not alone in this situation. Looking online, I found a number of owners complaining about either this sort of problem, or that they could not get the charger to deliver a full charge. Seems there may be an issue with the three-pronged charger cord. That needs speedy attention from the Mazda higher ups.

I know my circuits work with every other make I’ve had, including a Volvo S90 sedan just two weeks earlier. Got a 52-mile charge overnight with it.

That issue (and it’s a major concern) aside, the CX-70 behaves much as the 3-row CX-90.

Power from the small turbo when combined with the hybrid power is impressive, much as one expects from performance-oriented Mazda. Officially, the CX’s deliver 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque via a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The power is certainly there, but the transmission seemed to hesitate, especially when asking for major power from a start or at low speeds. We used to call that hunting, as in the transmission was hunting for the proper gear.

Possible if I’d had a full electric charge the transitions between the shifts might have been smoother. Hope I can test that next time.

Handling is fairly precise for a large SUV, so easy turn-in for corners and the AWD system seems to offer good grip when corner on a wet street. It does feel a bit bulky when parking in a grocery lot, sort of like a minivan. But there is a 360-degree camera for guidance in tight spots.

Ride is overly stiff for such a long vehicle. CX-70 features a 122.8-inch wheelbase. That ride is due to Mazda’s aim for sporty performance. Likewise, there are four drive modes easily accessed via a toggle on the console. Sport naturally ups the power, steering firmness, and ride.

1 of 2 — Mazda CX-70 dash.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Mazda CX-70 interior.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Certainly, inside Mazda pulls its weight by creating a luxury-level interior of fine dark red leather seats that are powered, heated and cooled up front and heated in row two. The steering wheel also is heated.

These look and feel great and are easy to adjust. The red seats include a black center stripe on each to add some styling flair. While the dash top is black, there’s a red front trim to match the seat surfaces and that is also featured in the door panels. Most trim is pewter finished which helps avoid unnecessary glares.

One styling note that some may question, the stitching on dash, doors, and steering wheels is more a purple than the rosy dark red found in the seats. Not a big deal, but for OCD folks who demand everything match this could be an issue.

Mazda continues with a large info screen controlled by console knob that I still find clumsy. Touchscreens are so much easier. I’ve figured out the radio controls, finally, but this remains more work than most will enjoy, especially while driving. Best to make info screen adjustments while the SUV is parked.

Otherwise, Mazda’s dash design is fine, appreciated are the large climate control buttons below the info screen. There’s also a wireless charger under there and a power hatch release on the dash’s far left.

1 of 2 — Mazda CX-70 rear seat.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Mazda CX-70 door trim.jpg 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus door trim Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

In back under that hatch are power buttons to lower the second-row seats, too. Some luxury makes offer this for row two and three, but this is the first I recall of power row two seatbacks when there are just two rows. There are plenty of phone and electrical outlet plugs all around too, including beneath the hatch.

Manual side window sunshades are standard, too, along with a panoramic sunroof.

This model was a bright Rhodium White, costing $595 extra. Note that dark (could it be anything else?) Jet Black is the only standard no-charge color. All others are $450 to $595. My wallet would be open for the Soul Red Crystal, Mazda’s best color.

Safety is well addressed with all the expected safety warnings and chimes, plus smart cruise control. One chime that could be desensitized a bit is for cross-traffic as one sits at an intersection. This beeps as cars zip by, but you’re sitting at a red light, so should not go anyway.

I’m also not a fan of the shift pattern, which is different than any other I’ve tested. Here, one must slide the shifter to the right to get out of Park, then pull it back to other gears. Not hard, but the odd part is instead of one shift forward to Park when exiting, there’s still a need to slide the shifter to the left. Awkward!

Finally there’s price, much the same as with the CX-90. A base Premium edition lists at $55,855 with delivery and the tested Premium Plus at $58,905. Not many options on this one, so the final was $59,825. Let’s call it $60 grand.

If choosing between the CX-70 and CX-90 remember the main consideration is seating. How many do you need regularly? Oh, and if the charger will work in your garage.

FAST STATS: 2025 Mazda CX-70 Premium Plus

Hits: Stylish, good power, nice handling and plug-in hybrid fuel economy, plus AWD. Power hatch, huge cargo area, roomy vehicle, wireless charger, comfy heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, smart cruise and solid safety devices, large climate buttons and info screen. 4 easy toggle drive modes.

Misses: 3-pronged plug-in hybrid cable wouldn’t charge, sometimes hesitant shifting, console-controlled info screen remains clumsy, awkward shifter pattern, over-firm ride, chime warning of cross traffic too sensitive.

Made in: Hofu, Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter e-SkyActiv PHEV I4, 323 hp/ 369 torque

Transmission: SkyActiv-drive 8-speed, automatic

Weight: 5,198 lbs.

Wheelbase: 122.8 in.

Length: 200.8 in.

Cargo: 14.9-75.3 cu.ft.

MPG: 24/27 (gas only) 56 (gas/electric)

MPG: 26.3 (tested)

e-Range: 26 miles

Base Price: $58,905 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $57,469

Options:

Rhodium white paint, $595

Carpet set (floor mats, trunk mat), $325

Test vehicle: $59,825

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com