2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige review

Sometimes things don’t change all that much within a couple years of a car being refreshed, as the Genesis G70 was in 2022.

So, this 2024 model has all the benefits of that model, a few improvements, but a few issues that still may limit its appeal, especially to a family with tall passengers expected in the rear seat.

But on its lovely face, the G70 remains a topflight entry-level luxury sport sedan. There’s a peppy twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 in this tested Sport Prestige model, along with precise handling and dashing good looks, among the best of luxury sedans to date.

What it lacks, mainly, is legroom in the rear seats, especially if the driver or front-seat passenger is average height or beyond. Whereas last week’s roomier (and way pricier) Volvo S90 had 40 inches of rear legroom, the G70 feels about half that, plus tight foot wells.

Yet that’s because it’s roughly the size of a Toyota Camry, a superb family sedan. The G70 is not a luxury limo, Genesis saves that for its G80 and G90 models, two excellent luxury choices that are longer, hence roomier.

So, if this fits your size requirements, the G70 rocks.

1 of 6 — G70 left front.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — G70 profile.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — G70 nose.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — G70 right profile.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — G70 right rear.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — G70 tail.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Both its handling and power punch above their weight in class. The V6 delivers 365 horsepower with a torque rating of 376. Turn the simple drive model selector on the console and slip into either Sport or Sport+ and hang on. Immediately, the twin-turbo jacks up the revs and what was a smooth comfy luxury sedan evolves into a racer.

Car & Driver says the G70 will do 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, and I can attest that blasting up to highway speeds, and well beyond, flashes by pretty quickly. Plus, there’s a nice throaty exhaust note burbling from the G70’s dual exhausts.

Both Sport and Sport+ also firm the steering and suspension so if you’re racing (really?) you’ll be set to clip off apexes with just the smallest steering input. All-wheel drive further adds to driver confidence.

I found Comfort mode perfect for everyday driving with the 8-speed automatic delivering crisp and timely shifts. Must admit I turned to Sport for every highway entrance ramp, though. Exhilarating!

The ride is well controlled and smooth on reasonable pavement, but you feel the car’s sporty stiffness when the roads turn crumbly. I know I’ve said it before, but ride is firm yet not severe. There’s always some cushion to the ride and I feel the seats have been improved to help cushion that.

Last review, they felt extremely hard. I didn’t notice that this time in the light gray, almost off-white G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige test car. Several folks really liked this Vanta Gray as it is sparkly, not flat, or dull battleship gray like other makes are marketing right now.

1 of 2 — G70 dash.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — G70 interior.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the classy lines of the exterior (love the twin bar head and taillights) are carried over to the dash and door designs.

To enliven this interior the seats were a perforated red Nappa leather, part of the $4,400 Sport Prestige package that also included a microfiber headliner and roof pillars inside that helped quiet the interior and give it a softer overall feel.

The package also includes a limited slip differential, electronically controlled suspension via those drive modes, a head-up display, surround view monitor, blind-spot monitor and a power trunk lid.

Along with the fine heated and cooled front seats is a power adjustment system to tighten the side bolsters, although they automatically snug up some in Sport and Sport+ modes. Additionally, the bottom driver’s seat cushion can be extended with the touch of a button to help provide more leg support for taller drivers.

Yet, it’s the leather seats that provide basic comfort and they are now quilted along with the leather door panel trim for a luxury look and feel. Likewise, there’s black piping on the seats and the G70’s black dash includes red accent stitching. All trim, toggles and buttons are a pewter-look, so not a lot of reflective chrome to blind a driver on a sunny day.

Genesis also sticks with its 10.25-inch info screen, which functions well, not going larger as some makes now have. There can be too much of a good thing and this screen seems plenty large.

Other pluses include a heated steering wheel, which ,like the seats, are controlled via the info screen, but with large enough buttons one can see and easily tap while driving. Some makes now use micro buttons on screens, which are often hard to engage.

Genesis has large climate controls too, a power tilt/telescope steering wheel, wireless charger, and head-up display, all simple to use. There’s a sunroof too, but it’s small, not the usual panoramic that one now expects in luxury vehicles.

That trunk, despite its power release, is smaller too than in many family-style sedans at just less than 11 cubic feet. One set of golf clubs will fit, or several suitcases.

1 of 2 — G70 rear seat.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — G70 door panel.jpg 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Gas mileage also is a bit disappointing, but that’s the price one pays for such impressive power. I managed just 20 mpg in a week’s drive mixing city with highway jaunts. The EPA rates this G70 at 17 mpg city and 26 highway, which is up 1 mpg for the highway compared with the previous model. The Genesis prefers premium fuel.

All G70s come with a solid list of safety equipment, and are covered by a great warranty, that’s a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, plus three years or 36,000 miles of free maintenance (so oil changes and the like). There’s also a free towing service, connected Genesis device services and map upgrades for that period.

Pricing is mid-market luxury with the base rear-drive 2.5 model with its 2.5-liter I4 going for $42,700 with delivery, and the AWD version for $44,850. The G70 2.5 delivers a strong 300 horsepower, up 48 horses from the previous model, and also gets better fuel economy at 21/29 says the EPA.

Move up to the rear-drive 3.3T Sport Advanced trim and pricing jumps to $51,200 or $53,300 for the tested top-level AWD Sport Prestige. With options, this settled at $57,700 and note its color did not cost extra. There are several colors though that will add $650 to the sticker.

One final note, and it’s not a deal breaker for me, but Genesis seems to be obsessed with its cars playing funny little tunes when one opens the doors and enters or turns off the engine to depart. They are pleasant enough, but totally unnecessary.

What is necessary is good power, handling and looks for a sports luxury sedan, and G70 aces that.

FAST STATS: 2024 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Sport Prestige

Hits: Fast, sporty handling, classy inside and out, plus AWD. Sharp interior with sunroof, wireless charger, heated/cooled seats with power side bolsters heated wheel, solid safety equipment, great warranty, big climate knobs, power tilt/telescope wheel, power trunk, plus 5 drive modes.

Misses: Firm ride, small sunroof and trunk, rear seat is short of legroom, and car plays funny tune once doors opened or engine is off.

Made in: Ulsan, So. Korea

Engine: 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, 365 hp/376 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 4,050 lbs.

Wheelbase: 111.6 in.

Length: 184.4 in.

Cargo: 10.5 cu.ft.

MPG: 17/26

MPG: 20.0 (tested)

Base Price: $53,300 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $50,958

Major Options: Sport Prestige pkg. (limited slip differential, electronically controlled suspension, head-up display, Nappa leather seats, surround view monitor, microfiber headliner/pillars, blind-spot monitor, power trunk), $4,400

Test vehicle: $57,700

Sources: Genesis, www.kbb.com