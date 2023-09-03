2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus review

Credit Mazda with creating its first plug-in hybrid, the stylish three-row CX-90 SUV, which takes the place of its CX-9 for 2024.

Mazda is moving mostly to double digits after its CX label for all its crossovers and SUVs, so CX-30, CX-50, CX-70, CX-90, oh, and there’s still the CX-5, its top-seller. Mazda also continues to push its vehicles more upscale, both inside and out, to make it more appealing as a near luxury brand, a mostly successful move.

CX-9 was becoming a bit dated in automotive terms, so it was primed for restyling and updating as it was being renamed the CX-90. There’s a turbo 6-cylinder model that I haven’t tested yet, and this plug-in (PHEV) model, both sharing the same chassis and bodywork.

1 of 5 — mazda cx-90 nose and side.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus nose and side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — mazda cx-90 profile.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — mazda cx-90 nose.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — mazda cx-90 right rear side.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus rear side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — mazda cx-90 tail.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

As with other Mazda designs, this one looks fresh and well within Mazda’s styling parameters, long hood, short angular rear-end. Gone is the beak-like hood overhang and nose that I loved, but that probably won’t deter many buyers.

Yet it’s the hybridization that garners the headlines here. I mean there are plenty of 3-row SUVs in the world, but only a few plug-in hybrid models.

The CX-90 rewards an overnight plug-in with 26 miles of full electric range. That means the SUV runs on electric power primarily for the first 26 miles, although if one accelerates hard enough the 2.5-liter e-SkyActiv I4 kicks in to augment power. And there’s plenty of that, 323 horses and 369 pound-feet of torque if one is filling the tank with premium fuel.

That’s recommended, but not necessary. Yet the pony power will drop to more rational numbers on regular fuel. With premium petrol, the Mazda CX-90 will do 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds says Mazda. And it does feel quick if you pound down the accelerator. It even sounds racy.

But it’s the hybrid system that pumps up its overall power and delivers what the EPA says is the equivalent of 56 mpge when running with the full charge and gas also contributing power. Just running on gas nets a 25 mpg rating, about what one would figure for a mid-size to large SUV.

I managed a slightly better 27.8 mpg with just mild charging. That’s because I had some difficulty charging. Every time I plugged into my garage’s 110-volt outlet it tripped the circuit breaker. Odd! Never had that happen with any other vehicle, hybrid or full electric. But I charged the SUV at a friend’s house and it worked just fine, yet I couldn’t leave it overnight so just got a mild charge.

Plug-ins make sense for folks commuting less than 30 miles a day, or retirees who just need to run local errands daily. That means running on electric most of the time and likely using only a few gallons of fuel a week, maybe none! Also great for those of us who have garages with electrical outlets, but not so super for folks living in apartments.

So, how’s it drive?

Already told you it’s plenty fast. And peppy is a Mazda trait, along with precise handling that borders on sporty. This has some of that, although due to its size (201.6-inches long) and heft (5,243 pounds, about 800 more than the gas model) I’m not sure sporty applies. Still, this is easy to control on the highway even when not employing all the smart cruise and lane control features standard here.

Note that Mazda also adds something it calls Kinematic Posture Control that subtly brakes the inner rear wheel in turns to cut down on body roll. That helps add to highway speed stability in turns and AWD is standard too, so traction in winter slop should be fine.

However, the ride was far too stiff with serious enough jolts on highway expansion joints and potholes that the CX-90 delivered a much more minivan-like ride with some jarring of riders. That was surprising as the wheelbase grew about 7.5 inches from the former CX-9, which had a pleasant ride. Normally, a longer wheelbase smooths the ride.

Inside, the move toward luxury is apparent.

1 of 2 — mazda cx-90 interior.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — mazda cx-90 dash.jpg 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The Artisan Red, a dark plum-like metallic red that costs $595 extra, featured a black Nappa leather interior with soft texture dash and doors. Seats are perforated black leather with a brown center stripe for a touch of style, plus brown stitching on seats, door arm rests and the dash. Mazda says the stitching is inspired by Japanese book binding, but I admit I can see no difference between it and other makes’ leather stitching. You may want to take it to your local antique book dealer for an expert opinion.

Trim is mostly satin chrome by the air vents and dash, but there’s a metallic herringbone pattern atop the console and on the door panels. Yet, it’s plastic, so smooth, not textured. The upside is that it looks high-end while obviously not adding to the cost as much as authentic metal trim.

Family friendly features include that third row with reasonable legroom which is not always so with even larger SUVs. Second-row seats slide easily forward for third-row access and if those second rows are positioned about midway back, then the foot and legroom is generous. All the way back, and only small kids’ legs will likely be comfy.

The third-row splits and folds flat manually and the headrests fold down automatically to make that easy. Cargo room behind the third row is good too and the charger cable will store beneath the cargo floor. The CX-90’s rear hatch is powered and can be actuated via a foot wave under the rear bumper, but be careful. I was unloading something from the rear when it thought I wanted that hatch closed and started beeping and lowering. A quick push against the hatch stopped my being squished.

Mazda offers three trim levels. The base Preferred model delivers seating for eight while the Premium and Premium Plus model I tested come with second row captain’s chairs with arm rests and only seat seven. In the Plus model, those second row seats feature heated cushions. These are comfy as are the front seats which are mildly contoured and are both heated and cooled. The steering wheel also is heated.

The second row also has manual sunshades for the side windows.

Naturally, the dash, console and info screen are extremely important and they look quite nice, the screen being 12.3 inches on this model, but 10.25 in the base trim. Everything functions well and I appreciate the clearly marked buttons below the screen for climate controls, heated/cooled seats, etc. Temps are controlled via large toggles, which is easy.

Yet Mazda insists on maintaining a console knob for adjusting the radio, making it darned difficult to adjust on the fly, so when driving. Once you’ve set your favorites a driver will be able to choose from those more quickly, but one wonders why Mazda has not yet figured out how to create a simple system like most makes offer.

The CX-90 also features a small shift knob with an unusual shift pattern. Instead of a Park button or straight up location for Park, this one requires a push forward to Reverse, then a left slide over to Park. Annoying!

One other whine, and that’s the over sensitive cross-traffic chime that sounds whenever a turn signal is engaged, or if a vehicle is moving in front of the SUV, such as at a stoplight. It does not sound when the SUV isn’t moving, but if you’re creeping up to an intersection with cars going by it’ll drive you nuts. It even sounded when I was turning left and there were cars parked on the other side of the street or in driveways. Too much!

One more thing, the CX-90 locks itself in about 3 seconds after the driver exits. That too is annoying.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus sunroofs

On the brighter side, there’s wireless charging at the console’s front and a huge panoramic sunroof overhead. I liked the head-up display here, too. Plus, for the digitally addicted family there are two USB-C ports for all three rows, oh, and the radio itself sounds fine.

Still, there aren’t many plug-in hybrid 3-row SUVs just yet. The main competition is the Kia Sorento plug-in and the Mitsubishi Outlander (not related to Jamie or Claire). Both are smaller than the CX-90 with the Kia pricing just below it and the Mitsubishi a bargain at around $40,000 to start.

The Preferred CX-90 starts at about $50,000 with delivery while the Premium lists about $55,500 and this top-line Premium Plus at $58,325. The tester only added the snazzy paint job, to end at $58,920.

That’s luxury level pricing at the top of the trim levels. However, if you’re fine with gas-only power one can save some up-front expense. Those CX-90s (8 trim levels) start at an economical $40,970 with a 280 horsepower V6. Or you can go up to the more powerful CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus at $61,325, which matches or exceeds the PHEV version’s pricing.

Also, consider other gas-powered 3-row SUVs like the recently tested Hyundai Palisade (even more luxurious and near perfect), its sister the Kia Telluride, or the Honda Pilot or new Toyota Grand Highlander, to name a few.

FAST STATS: 2024 Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus

Hits: Stylish, good power, nice handling and plug-in hybrid fuel economy, plus AWD. Power hatch, 3 rows of seats, wireless charger, comfy heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof, smart cruise and full menu of safety devices, large climate buttons and info screen. Good color too.

Misses: Console-controlled info screen remains clumsy, awkward shifter pattern, touchy rear hatch sensor, over-firm ride, chime warning of cross traffic too sensitive often wrong and annoying.

Made in: Hofu, Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter e-SkyActiv PHEV I4, 323 hp/ 369 torque (93 octane gas)

Transmission: SkyActiv-drive 6-speed, automatic w/Sport mode

Weight: 5,243 lbs.

Wheelbase: 122.8 in.

Length: 201.6 in.

Cargo: 14/9-74.2 cu.ft.

MPG: 56 (gas/elect.)/25 (gas only)

MPG: 27.8 (tested)

Range: 26 miles (solely electric)

Base Price: $58,325 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $256,946

Options:

Artisan red paint, $595

Test vehicle: $58,920

Sources: Mazda, www.kbb.com