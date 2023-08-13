2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD review

Minivans may be the smartest automotive vehicle design ever for families.

Nothing is more comfortable or accommodating for packing in the offspring, grandparents and all for around-towning or a cross-country outing. For that Toyota’s Sienna Platinum AWD is the most luxurious and yet practical conveyance I’ve yet tested, despite its $50+ grand price.

Considering its strong family orientation, a friend suggests it might compete for the Breeders’ Cup.

Sienna too is in an elite group that offers both AWD and a hybrid system to provide wintertime safety and year-round great gas mileage.

2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD exterior views

Let’s start right there.

Chrysler’s Pacifica offers a plug-in hybrid, but Toyota prefers a standard hybrid that helps all the time, not just when fully charged. That’s because you don’t need to charge a Toyota hybrid. Nope, the regenerative braking and coasting functions help replenish the batteries charge so that when you first accelerate, or cruise at a consistent speed, the hybrid system kicks in to extend gas mileage.

Plus, Toyota’s hybrid system works with a modest 2.5-liter I4 to create power while not sucking a lot of gas to begin with. EPA ratings are 35 mpg city and 36 mpg highway for the AWD models and one more mpg for city driving in front-drive Siennas. I got an amazing 37.6 mpg in a week’s worth of driving, more than 400 miles, all on one tank of petrol. The van’s range is 533 miles on a tank of gas. Talk about family-trip friendly.

The upshot is modest acceleration (just 176 pound-feet of torque) to create that performance. Oh, there is a Sport drive mode toggle to firm steering and boost acceleration if needed, say for highway entry. That’s the only time I used it. Note too that the engine groans quite a bit on heavy acceleration, but that’s short-lived. Once up to highway speeds, the Sienna cruises like a champ.

The steering is light and easy, and lane maintenance is simple. Of course there’s lane departure and all the other safety goodies one now expects, even road sign assist that reads them for you.

The ride is pleasant and the AWD seamless, although mainly of worth in winter. Seems the more folks and luggage one puts in the Sienna the better it feels trundling down the freeway.

We had some family in town during this drive and they were in awe over the comfort and roominess of the van, and they previously owned a competitor’s minivan. This wowed them.

Of course, this was the top-end Platinum trim starting at $52,940 with delivery.

A base LE runs about $37,000 and the next up XLE offers seating for eight, while all other trims seat seven. An XSE model adds a sportier suspension, although why you’d want that on a minivan is hard to fathom.

For 2023, Toyota adds a new XLE Woodland Edition with AWD standard, plus more ground clearance for folks who off-road with their van. And this is the 25th anniversary for Sienna, so there’s a model celebrating that too with a sport suspension, special badging, dark 20-inch wheels, and either a dark blue or bright white paint scheme.

As for the tested Platinum, it added a few options to create an out-the-door price of $56,193, which pretty much guarantees a six-year loan or multi-year lease to get payments in check with a family budget.

What comes with the Platinum trim? What doesn’t?

Well, a rear-seat entertainment system is $1,415 extra and includes an 11.5-inch screen that folds down from the roof. That’s great for row two and three occupants to see, although just two wireless headsets are included. The problem with this system vs. individual screens in the back of row one headrests is that the screen substantially blocks the driver’s rear view.

A couple power inverter plugs are extra too, adding $300 to the cost and the test van added a $935 trailer tow hitch. Sienna will tow up to 3,500 pounds. Other add-ons were basically trim items like door sill protectors and mudguards.

Luckily, the Platinum doesn’t charge extra for the stunning Cypress Green paint scheme that got mostly raves from observers and gas station commentators. This is a dark metallic green that really sparkles on a sunny day, a rare green that many found spectacular.

2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD interior and dashboard

Inside, well, Sienna looks and feels high-end with brown leather seats, steering wheel and lower dash and door trim, including padded armrests and console armrests. Mid-level dash and doors are a cream color creating a ritzy two-tone look.

That console and the dash’s shelf, that also included a wireless phone charger, is a fake wood printed pattern that looked much sharper than most fake wood that tries too hard to appear real. This was more a visual representation of wood’s pattern.

Platinum includes second row captain’s chairs with fold-down armrests and there’s oodles of space for second or third row occupants. In fact, if the third row is down the second-row seats actually slide about three feet to create extraordinary space for row two, or dramatically increase cargo room behind that row if snugged forward.

Toyota creates a handsome and simple to use dash with big center info screen and a fine JBL sound system, all easy to use and understand. Buttons and knobs are all reasonably sized for simple use too. There’s also a large head-up display (HUD).

Other pluses include a steering wheel that powers up and away and a driver’s seat that powers back for easier driver exits once the ignition is off. The side doors are powered and open and close with the touch of a button, inside and out.

2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD rear rows, second row, and cargo area

Row two and three windows also include manual sunshades and there’s a small sunroof over the front seats. Two seat memory buttons are on the driver’s door and a button there allows the driver to fold the side mirrors flat to the van’s side, a boon in tight parking spots, as are those sliding side doors.

The front seats are heated and cooled while the second row seats are simply heated, as is the steering wheel. The giant center console also consists of two layers, as several do now. That means the controls are all easy to get at, but there’s a huge hole for storage under the console, perfect for purses, hats or electronics.

The third-row splits and folds fairly easily into the giant cargo hold in the van’s floor. That creates a flat area for storage behind row two. Kia’s Carnival system however is a bit easier and more elegant.

As with most new vehicles, Sienna likes to warn you that there may be something in the rear seat with an on-screen warning when the ignition is switched off. And there are dings when windows are left down. So, the lawyers continue to win the annoyance battle to avoid legal woes when junior is left behind in the car or thieves get in through the windows you left open to avoid a heat stroke when you return to the van in summer.

Small annoyances indeed, but still!

Those smartly searching for a minivan only have four choices these days, but all are quite good. Sienna is a smart choice because of its dependability ratings, plus when loaded up there’s nothing nicer.

Kia’s Carnival is plush too, has more power and includes a super interior while costing a bit less, but no hybrid or AWD available. Others to consider include Honda’s Odyssey and Chrysler’s Pacifica. FAST STATS: 2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD

Hits: Great hybrid gas mileage, plus AWD, roomy, dependable, comfortable ride, smooth operation. Loaded with safety equipment, front sunroof, heated/cooled front seats, heated row 2 seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding side doors, huge storage under console, third row folds into deep cargo floor, video screen for rear seats, row 2 & 3 sunshades, wireless charger, big easy functioning info screen, HUD.

Misses: Moderate power, engine groan under heavy acceleration, tiny rearview mirror to see kids, unnecessary Sport mode, fold-down entertainment screen blocks driver’s rear view.

Made in: Princeton, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter I4, hybrid, 245hp/ 176 torque

Transmission: CVT

Weight: 4,725 lbs.

Wheelbase: 120 in.

Length: 203.7 in.

Cargo: 33.5-101 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 35/36

MPG: 37.6 (tested)

Base Price: $52,940 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $50,192

Major Options:

Rear seat entertainment system (HD entertainment center w/11.6-inch screen, remote, two wireless headphones), $1,415

1500W inverter w/two 120V outlets, $300

All-weather floor liners, $260

Tow hitch, $935

Door sill protectors, $40

Rear bumper applique, $69

Mudguards, $149

Crossbars, $210

Credit: Temp. spare deletes 2nd row ottomans, -$125

Test vehicle: $56,193

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com