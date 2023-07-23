2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD review

The fascination with dark exteriors and trim began a few years back as an alternative to the fifty shades of gray that had taken over as the color of choice. Now both Nissan and Toyota offer special blacked-out editions, for the tested Nissan Rogue it’s the Midnight Edition, while for Toyota the dark models are known as Nightshade editions.

There are even black lower front and rear fascia inserts. And the interior? Black of course with leatherette (fake leather) seats. The package costs $1,535.

In any color though Rogue is a family-friendly high-value vehicle with the added benefit of offering AWD and a modern exterior and stylish interior. Not only is Rogue functional and attractive, it’s a gold bargain.

Get ready for some reverse sticker shock. The base front-drive Rogue S starts at $29,095 or just $30,595 for AWD. The tested SV with AWD lists at $32,285, and that includes delivery fees.

Oh sure, you can go higher, all the way up to a Platinum model that starts at $40,175 including AWD. But there’s no reason, beyond vanity, to press the envelope.

Rogue has long been a stellar seller for Nissan. In fact, it’s the brand’s No. 1 mover and while value pricing plays a role, it’s the sheer functionality and predictable, pleasant driving nature that wins the day.

My two-tone beauty ($745 extra) was an impressive step up from the last SV version I’d driven about four years back. Now, the SUV has bumped up its power while also increasing its gas mileage, not an easy task.

1 of 4 — nissan rogue profile.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — nissan rogue grille.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — nissan rogue tail and left side.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD tail and left side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — nissan rogue tail.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Gone is the 2.5-liter I4 that made just 170 horsepower, Rogue is now powered by a 1.5-liter turbo I4 that creates 201 horsepower. That 31 hp gain also comes with more torque, thanks to the turbo. That number jumps 53 pound-feet to a 225 torque rating. The kick this turbo gives Rogue is noticeable, and while still no neck strainer, the Rogue more easily runs up to highway speeds smoothly.

A CVT (continuously variable transmission) is one reason for the smooth power curve, but it also serves to help gas mileage. Rogue is now rated at 28 mpg city and 35 mpg highway which is up 3 mpg on both figures compared to the earlier power plant. I managed an impressive 32.8 mpg in mostly around town driving — up from the 29.4 mpg I’d managed with the earlier model.

Complimenting that increased power is a light and nimble steering feel that seems improved from past models. Light was always a key driving ingredient, but now the Rogue seems more responsive to steering inputs, especially at lower speeds. That makes Rogue easy to maneuver in city traffic and also slip into parking slots between giant pickups and larger SUVs.

The ride is fine too. This one seemed to handle our rutted roads and crumbling streets a bit smoother than the past drive. There’s still some jiggle, but the ride is never harsh and benefits any family, especially on a long summer trip. Naturally, the AWD is a benefit when winter slop arrives too or when towing that rowboat to the lake via unpaved roads. Rogue will tow 1,500 pounds, up 150 from the earlier model.

Inside, the Rogue is roomy and comfy, again sometime a growing family will appreciate. We loaded four adults and one teen into this one along with luggage for a trip to Chicago and all were cozy, but comfy.

The SV (super value?) comes with a few extras that most folks would appreciate and add value. Standard on this trim is a power driver’s seat, dual climate-control system, Wi-Fi hot spot, 18-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera and Nissan’s Pro-Pilot semi-autonomous driving system including smart cruise control. Rogue also features a bevy of standard safety devices, such as blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure, high-beam assist and intelligent forward collision warning among others.

1 of 2 — nissan rogue dash.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — nissan rogue interior.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The dark fake-leather seats with gray stitching that carries over to the dash and door panels look stylish and feel great, the seats offering good hip and lower back support. This model also had brown dash and door panel tops to accent the dark seat cushions.

Rogue’s center console has a black textured top that avoids nasty reflections often found in models with chrome console trim. All buttons and gauges are easy to see and use with a large digital driver’s instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment screen. That may seem a bit small these days, but it’s easy to read. Even some of the larger screens become too cluttered with split function views.

One disadvantage is the lack of a navigation system, although these may start fading away as more folks use their phones for that function. However, there’s also no wireless charger here, something that should now be standard in all vehicles.

Yet there is a power hatch in back, and the cargo room is generous behind the second row seat. Split and fold those down as you please if hauling cargo. There’s plenty of space for hefty hauling.

1 of 2 — nissan rogue seats down.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD seats down Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — nissan rogue sunroof.jpg 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD sunroofs Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Nissan is after my heart with a flat-bottomed steering wheel too. This one is heated, as are the front seats, both part of a $2,660 Premium package that also includes that power hatch and panoramic sunroof along with manual side window shades for the rear doors.

Add in a few other minor options and the test SUV went from its super value $32,285 up to $37,420. That’s still quite modest in today’s market where $40 grand is the norm for most family budget-oriented vehicles. And yet this has plenty of the features most families want, including AWD and good cargo room.

Yet this is a crowded market with other winners such as Toyota’s RAV4, Honda’s CR-V, Subaru’s Forester, Mazda’s CX-50 or CX-5, Hyundai’s Tucson, Kia’s Sportage, and Chevy’s Equinox.

But for a blend of wanted features, reliability, and family friendly performance and efficiency the SV version of Nissan’s Rogue is a pleasing choice.

FAST STATS: 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD

Hits: High value family SUV/crossover with AWD, good power, easy handling, and OK ride. Excellent MPG, power hatch, smart cruise control and solid safety equipment. Roomy cargo area, easy to see 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 9-inch info screen, heated front seats and steering wheel, flat-bottom steering wheel, 5 drive modes, and a 360 camera.

Misses: No wireless charger or nav system.

Made in: Smyrna, Tenn.

Engine: 1.5-liter Turbo I4, 201 hp / 225 torque

Transmission: Xtronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,715 lbs.*

Wheelbase: 106.5 in.

Length: 183 in.

Cargo: 31.6-74.1 cu.ft.

Tow: 1,500 lbs.

MPG: 28/35

MPG: 32.8 (tested)

Base Price: $32,285 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

Splash guards, $210

Two-tone premium paint, $745

Midnight Edition Pkg. (Midnight edition TailorFit leatherette seats, black V-Motion grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black badging, Midnight Edition emblem, black lower front and rear fascia inserts), $1,535

Premium Pkg. (PrimaTex leatherette seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, second row sunshades, power liftgate, power panoramic sunroof, roof rails, rear personal lights), $2,660

Floor mats, 1-piece cargo arear protector, seatback protector, first aid kit, $425

Test vehicle: $37,420

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com, *Car & Driver