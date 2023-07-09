2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus review

There’s a buzz swarming around Dodge as it launches a new compact crossover and it has nothing to do with Hellcat, Hemi or SRT — it’s about Hornet.

This new small crossover is a honey (sorry) of a new entry for Dodge, known primarily of late for massive horsepower from giant gas-powered engines. But the transition is underway at Dodge, as with all automakers, as it moves toward hybrids and electrics. Consider Hornet the last of the gas-powered and first of the hybrids for Dodge, although its sister brand, Jeep, already offers hybrids.

Hornet is a hoot and a half, thanks in part to being based on Alfa Romeo’s nimble Tonale crossover. It costs more by the way.

For the unfamiliar, Stellantis is the fourth largest automaker worldwide and is a combo of automakers Chrysler, Fiat and PSA, offering Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands. For the record, the top three automakers now are Toyota, VW and Hyundai.

Hornet smartly broadens Dodge’s portfolio giving it a low- to mid-market entry point and a sharp one at that.

First, Hornet looks like a Dodge with its nose, hood and taillights assuring that buyers will recognize its lineage. The grille and headlights along with the two hood scoops deliver the message that this is not your typical tame compact crossover. Indeed, the turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 under its hood delivers a potent 268 horsepower with a torque rating of 295. Coupled to a silky nine-speed automatic transmission, the Hornet is a rip to drive.

1 of 4 — hornet profile.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — hornet nose and left side.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus nose and left side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — hornet nose.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus nose and grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — hornet tail and side.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus tail and side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

There’s plenty of power for charging down a highway entry ramp or scooting by a left-lane dawdler on the highway. As one might expect with a Dodge, the Hornet is the most powerful small crossover on the market.

Oh, and AWD is standard across the four trim levels. So, even in the base GT model you’ll get premium traction. That GT starts at $32,330, including delivery, so high value!

My gorgeous bright metallic blue (Blu Bayou, a $495 option) tester was the next level up GT Plus that starts at $37,330 and includes a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch aluminum wheels, rain-sensing wipers, a dual-zone climate control system, black leather interior with red stitching on the dash and doors, plus a 14-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo along with a wireless phone charger.

Premium content at a family-friendly price — it’s been a while since that’s been a thing among traditional U.S. brands.

Yet if this were just a high-horse hot rod you’d say this is just another Dodge. But it’s more than that. The handling is more precise than most U.S.-made crossovers and cars. (Remember those?) There’s a distinctly European flavor and feel to Hornet. The steering effort is on the heavier side and more precise than we’ve grown accustomed to among entry-level to mid-level vehicles in particular.

Hornet is fun to sling around winding roads and quick to turn into corners at any speed, city or highway. I romped down I-65 to Louisville for the weekend with a buddy and we were impressed with the calm and controlled nature of the small crossover, especially in a couple monsoon-like downpours. The handling was great and the traction likewise, even when the 90-mph monster pickups rushed past.

This is an easy cruiser at 75 mph and the ride on its multi-link suspensions is firm and well-controlled without being annoyingly stiff. Again, something the European designers figured out a couple decades back.

How much of this is because of the Hornet’s Alfa platform? Not sure, but it played a role.

Inside, the Hornet feels modern and sporty without being over-the-top trendy and chic. Seats are black leather and perforated while the dash is black with red stitching that extends to the door panels. Door handles are matte chrome as is steering wheel trim. Hornet’s console has a matte black top so not a reflection risk, and that’s trimmed in matte silver.

1 of 2 — hornet interior.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — hornet dash.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The seats are heated and cooled up front and the steering wheel, a sporty flat-bottom style, also is heated. Good side bolsters top and bottom make the seats comfy for a long drive, but not overly snug. The driver also gets three memory settings, making it easy for several family members to pre-set their prime driving positions.

Dash gauges are easy to see and adjust and the 10-inch info screen works well for radio tuning, etc. However, as with more and more vehicles, the heated and cooled seats and heated wheel are adjusted via the screen, not console or steering wheel hub buttons. Yet, these are very small buttons on the screen, making them hard to adjust while driving.

One also can adjust some climate functions that way, but wisely the Dodge designers insisted on toggles below the screen for temperature and other adjustments for the dual climate control system. The heating and cooling were fine, although I found the center air vents a little hard to adjust to get cool air to the driver’s face. The side vent was better for that.

1 of 2 — hornet screen and console.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — hornet open hatch.jpg 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus open hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Good news too that the GT Plus comes with a great stereo system that mostly could overcome the mild road noise in the cabin.

The cargo room is good behind the rear seat, which is fairly roomy for two adults. There’s also a power hatch and the rear seats split and fold down to extend cargo room.

This early Hornet model did not have a sunroof, and there was a $615 credit for that on the sticker. One presumes a sunroof will be included in future GT Plus models, which are made in Italy in keeping with the international nature of Stellantis.

However, the test crossover did add a worthwhile $2,245 tech package with smart cruise control, active driving assist, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and drowsy driver detection system. Standard are blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition and park sensors.

For looks it also tacked on a $1,995 Blacktop package to black out the Hornet and GT badges, window moldings and mirror caps. The package also upgraded to 18-inch all-season tires and special finish wheels. That’s a matter of taste but opting out of that is an easy way to save $2,000.

That would have brought the test Hornet down to about $39,450, but as it was the crossover listed at $41,450 as equipped. Note that the average new car price is approaching $50,000.

Note too that this is the second of four trims, the R/T and R/T Plus models have more power as they add a plug-in hybrid system that features a smaller 1.3-liter turbocharged I4 mated to a hybrid electric system. That generates 288 horsepower and the plug-in hybrid delivers about 30 miles of range. That’s great for city driving if one has a garage for safe and easy charging. The R/T and R/T Plus both feature a six-speed automatic transmission.

I took a brief spin in the hybrid version at our annual spring Midwest Automotive Media Association rally at Road America. While there’s a power gain, it’s the smoothness of operation, extended range and better fuel economy that makes R/T and its Plus stand out.

I’d prefer that hybrid system to allow me to tool about on daily errands without adding to air pollution, but the R/T sells at a bit of a premium, listing at $41,590 with the Plus at $46,590.

Yet for less than $40,000, Hornet is a zippy and satisfying family vehicle with the safety of AWD and other standard and optional safety features. Plus, Hornet delivers excellent fuel economy, even with its turbo gas engine.

The EPA rates Hornet at 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. I did even better averaging between 31 and 33 mpg on my drive to Louisville and back.

One final note on Hornet for folks feeling a bit of déjà vu when hearing the name. Indeed, AMC offered a Hornet model in the 1970s and its predecessor, Hudson, sold a Hornet during the 1950s. So, Dodge dug into its naming convention vault for this, but the logo is modern (look for it on T-shirts and hats soon), as is the crossover it denotes.

FAST STATS: 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus

Hits: Dodge looks, power, precise handling, a firm well-controlled ride along with AWD and good mpg. Heated/cooled seats, heated wheel, power hatch, 3-memory driver’s seat, good stereo, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, flat-bottom wheel and comfy seats.

Misses: No sunroof, tiny on-screen controls for heated/cooled seats and heated wheel.

Made in: Naples, Italy

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo I4, 268 hp/295 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 3,715 lbs.

Wheelbase: 103.8 in.

Length: 178 in.

Cargo: 27-55 cu.ft.

MPG: 21/29

MPG: 31-33 (tested)

Base Price: $37,330 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $36,615

Major Options:

Technology package (smart cruise control, active driving assist, surround-view camera, drowsy driver detection, parking assist), $2,245

Blacktop package (gloss black mirror caps, black Hornet and GT badges, gloss black window moldings, 18-inch Abyss Finish wheels and R18 all-season tires), $1,995

Blu Bayou paint, $495

Sunroof delete credit, -$615

Test vehicle: $41,450

Sources: Dodge, www.kbb.com