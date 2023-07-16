2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor review

Apparently, Ford didn’t think there were enough F-150 choices and trims, hence the new Tremor pickup.

To be clear, there are dozens of F-150 choices from the base with a standard cab to crew cabs to SuperCrew cabs. There also are off-roading and on-roading choices, along with multiple hot-rodding versions too, called Raptor and Raptor R because Raptor (450 horsepower) wasn’t enough.

Tremor, Ford says, is aimed at the off-roading segment, those who regularly race and stomp about the rocks and woods in their pickups, like Jeep and Land Rover owners with spare change that allows for off-roading damage repairs and such.

So, the light gray (Avalanche) test Tremor was a SuperCrew version, meaning it has a full rear seat and four doors (don’t nearly all pickups now?). But it packs in an old-school 5.0-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque in case you want to pull a few boulders along behind, apparently.

1 of 5 — ford tremor nose and left side.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — ford tremor overview.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor overview Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — ford tremor profile.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — ford tremor grille.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor grille Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — ford tremor tail and side.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor tail and side Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Heck, Tremor can haul up to 2,335 pounds in its 5-foot-5 bed or tow up to 14,800 pounds, not while traversing rocks and ditches one presumes.

Tremor also loads up the F-150 with skid plates to protect its fuel tank, transfer case, and front differential, while going with monotube shocks up front and twin-tubes in the rear to soften the blow from low-speed trail obstacles. Oh, and Tremor’s tires are 275/70 R18 Generals made for all-terrain outings. So deeeeeep treads to push the mud and muck aside. But also, a bit noisy on pavement.

A few other numbers if your eyes haven’t glazed over just yet.

The step-up height to Tremor is 25 inches, which would preclude some of us from even mounting this steed. But thankfully an open-slotted running board is standard to ease the entrance stretch.

Then there’s the bed height, which is 38 inches with the bumper 32 from the ground but with rubber atop it so one might climb into the bed. Yet an earlier test hybrid Lariat F-150 had a fold-out step in the tailgate, a much easier way to clamor aboard. This needs one.

Finally, I was curious about top of tire to bottom of wheel well metal and took a ruler to both front and rear. There’s a full foot of space between rear tire and the well surround, and 7.5 inches up front. So, when crushing the off-roading you’ve got plenty of wheel play.

On city streets? Well, that IS where trucks are mostly driven, even when heading to off-roading venues. The Tremor, like all pickups, has a bouncy ride, such that on our uneven Midwestern roads there’s always a bit of jiggle going on. If you’re talking during a particularly rough stretch your voice can sound as if you’re speaking into a fan’s turning blade.

The jostle is never severe, but still, it gets old when driving on roads that aren’t smooth asphalt, so most roads.

The handling is big pickup vague, meaning there is lane wander. Lucky there’s a lane-keeping feature, along with the usual safety features such as reverse sensing, post-collision braking, and pre-collision assist.

The $7,525 Tremor package includes the off-road shocks, and a 360-degree camera, plus LED side-mirror spotlights, a power sliding rear window, and wireless phone charger. So, some safety and convenience added there.

Fitting the 231.7-inch vehicle into a grocery store lot though is a challenge. I tried to find spots where I could pull through because the tail always extended a couple feet out into the oncoming traffic when nose to nose with another vehicle in the lot.

If you plan to tow though, the Pro Trailer system aids in hooking up a trailer, which of course then means your vehicles are much longer for highway towing and require several lateral parking spots when you stop for lunch.

Power, as alluded to with the payload and towing capacity, is generous from that big V8. And the truck virtually jumps away from stoplights if you’re even a little generous with your accelerator pressure. Hitting highway speeds happens quickly, Car and Driver saying zero-60 mph comes in just 5.5 seconds. That’s pretty quick for a roughly 5,000-pound vehicle that’s as streamlined as a brick cutting through the air.

1 of 2 — ford tremor interior.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — ford tremor dash.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Naturally there’s a dial and push buttons on the dash to engage 4-wheel-drive modes and the F-150’s 10-speed automatic transmission shifts easily and efficiently too. So, performance is smooth as in a luxury SUV.

Inside? Well, Ford does its usual fine job with seats and upscale appearances while still oozing macho. The gray truck had black leather seats with copper-colored piping and Tremor logos emblazoned on the front seats upper backs. The dash featured copper trim and a metallic finish on parts, along with dark gray console with flat black top.

The Front seats are powered and have three memory settings for the driver, plus the seats are heated and cooled. These seats are nicely shaped with mild back and hip support, so very comfy.

The screen is a big one, roughly 12 inches. But Ford gets a bit button and knob happy below that. Still, I found it all simple to understand and use, even while driving, and that’s a rarity. The driver’s digital instrument cluster also is full of useful info and easy to read.

1 of 2 — ford tremor sunroofs.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor sunroofs Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — ford tremor tailgate.jpg 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

A few other goodies here include a huge twin-panel sunroof ($1,495 extra), power tilt/telescope wheel and power brake and accelerator pedal adjustments. Oddly there is no heated steering wheel, for which the buyer of this truck would get a $140 credit.

I also like the easy-drop tailgate. Once unlatched, it slowly lowers without that big bang often heard when a tailgate flops fully open. There is no power up feature though.

Another plus in back is the spray-in black bedliner ($595 extra) that’ll keep the bed from nasty scrapes and gouges, plus Ford added its Pro Power built-in generator ($995 extra) to the bed’s left sidewall. That can be used to charge or run equipment, including vehicles, or even your house during the next power outage. Nice!

Gas mileage is what you’d expect in a V8-powered monster truck, just 15 mpg city and 20 highway claims the EPA. I managed just 16.5 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. By comparison, I tested hybrid F-150s twice in the last 18 months and one managed 17 mpg and the other 20.9, better reflecting the hybrid system’s efficiency. The hybrid is rated at 24 mpg both city and highway.

For the record, hybrid models start about $53,000 and this high-horse Tremor began at $63,005. After adding $11,035 in options the test truck tipped the bank account scales at $74,040.

A base F-150 starts at $33,695, but the average transaction price for trucks is now about $60,000, so about where Tremor starts. And if you wish to spend more, well, there’s always the Raptor and Raptor R. Pricing? Don’t ask!

FAST STATS: 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Tremor

Hits: Big truck with luxury interior and comfy seats that are heated and cooled. Spray-in bedliner plus built-in generator in the bed. Huge info screen and instrument gauges, large sunroof, power pedals and steering adjustment, easy lower tailgate, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, power sliding rear window, and sturdy running boards. Excellent towing power and acceleration, and Pro Trailer system to help when trailering.

Misses: Big truck bouncy ride, vague steering, difficult parking in tight lots, an overabundance of buttons and knobs on dash. No heated steering wheel or fold-down step in tailgate.

Made in: Dearborn, Mich.

Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 400 hp/410 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 4,912 lbs.

Wheelbase: 145.4 in.

Length: 231.7 in.

Cargo bed: 62.3 cu.ft.

Payload: 2,335 lbs.

Tow: 14,800 lbs.

MPG: 15/20

MPG: 16.5 (tested)

Base Price: $63,005 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $58,905

Major Options:

Tremor pkg. 402A (Tremor series, 360-degree camera, LED side mirror spotlights, power sliding rear window, wireless charger), $7.525

Twin-panel moonroof, $1,495

Liner tray style carpet mat, $200

Pro Power onboard, $995

Interior work surface, $195

Trailer tow package, $445

Spray-in bedliner, $595

Delete credits, -$415

Test vehicle: $74,040

Sources: Ford, www.kbb.com