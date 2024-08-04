2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD review

Success breeds trim expansion.

Say what? Hang with me here. In the car world, the more successful a vehicle is, the less likely it’ll be changed much during a long product lifecycle. But what will happen is new trims will appear.

In the snowmobiling world I used to work in we called it BNG — Bold New Graphics — in other words, minor changes.

Autos are much the same. For instance, the Toyota RAV4 is one of the top-selling vehicles each year, finishing just behind the big three pickups in sales. So, why change much?

That said, Toyota did revamp the RAV4 in 2019, updating the interior while restyling the outside to look more like a Jeep, or one might argue a vintage Toyota FJ Cruiser. Body edges were squared off to look more muscular, taking the suburban trolling RAV4 visually more into the outdoorsy SUV market.

OK, that was fine, and the look continues, along with the same powertrain, although now hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are offered. More on that later.

1 of 6 — Rav4 TRD left front.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — Rav4 TRD profile.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — Rav4 TRD overall.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — Rav4 TRD nose.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — Rav4 TRD left rear.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — Rav4 TRD rear.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

What has changed since 2019, though, is that now there are six trim levels, this year’s newbie, the tested TRD Off-Road. It’s the new top-level model, one up from Limited, the former top, and two-up from Adventure AWD, which was a new trim a couple years back.

As with so many SUVs, the highest trim means you black out the logos, grille and wheels. Even the black plastic trim over the fenders is larger. TRD also offers raised roof rails, a power hatch, and a leather steering wheel and shifter. Naturally, AWD is standard on the TRD Off-Road and ground clearance is a reasonable 8.6 inches.

This trim also adds torque-vectoring AWD for more efficient off-roading along with a specially tuned suspension to better absorb major rock drops, and crevice challenges.

For spiff there’s a rearview monitor ($625) that can replace the rearview mirror so one can always see what’s out back without rear seat passenger heads blocking the view. Another add-on is an 11-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer that’s part of a $1,390 TRD Off-Road premium audio package that also adds a panoramic view monitor, and 12.3-inch color LCD multi-info display.

Note that moving up to this top-level TRD (Toyota Racing Development) model pushes entry pricing to $39,645, magically still below $40,000. But it starts to move the RAV4 well beyond the entry-level compact SUV pricing where it was positioned when introduced 30 years ago.

Sadly too, the off-roading version of the RAV4 isn’t nearly as comfy to drive on city streets as previous, and lower trim levels not aimed at crushing rugged terrain. Instead, the ride is bumpy and more Jeeplike than a family might enjoy when driving from soccer meet to gymnastics events.

Its 2.5-liter dual-VVT-I 4-cylinder engine feels underpowered too, which I noted in my review five years ago. This four-banger is rated at 203 horsepower with 184 pound-feet of torque. That sounds sufficient, and it’s even more than some competitors. Yet, press the gas pedal and there’s hesitation and to get up to 40 mph or more one must really mash the pedal.

One might ask if I was in Eco mode when I noticed this. No, I was in the Comfort/Normal mode mostly, but did try Sport mode (all easily adjusted on the console), but it barely helped, if at all. The eight-speed automatic transmission here simply doesn’t seem to favor low-end power, at all.

It did allow for decent fuel economy though. I got 28.9 mpg in a mix of highway and city driving and 29.6 in a pure highway drive with three of us aboard. The EPA rates the RAV4 at 25 mpg city and 32 highway, and it runs on regular fuel.

Handling is typical compact SUV, fairly light and easy to manage. RAV4 also really turns into corners well and is simple to slip into tight parking spots. Naturally, the AWD will help in snow and mud as there are settings for each on the console, another TRD standard feature.

The tested Army (dull) Green RAV4 is a color that some folks seem to love, while others find it, well too Army-ish. Boomers may feel they’re watching a M*A*S*H episode. Still, at least there was no up-charge for the color, one of five that don’t cost extra. Four other colors range from $425 to $500.

1 of 2 — Rav4 TRD dash.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Rav4 TRD interior.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Inside, the RAV4 remains roomy and comfortable with good safety equipment and instrumentation.

The large touchscreen is easy to use as Toyota’s Entune info system remains an industry leader. Climate controls also are simple with two large temperature setting knobs.

Seats were a gray faux leather that feels much like the real deal, with red stitching to make it more attractive to younger and trendier buyers. Likewise, the cubbies on each side of the dash wore rubberized orange trim, as did part of the wireless recharging station ($640) under the dash’s center stack and trim around the console’s cup holders.

TRD logos on the floor mats and seat headrests were an orange/red color, adding a further bit of style.

Seats are well-formed and comfortable, and the driver’s seat was powered, but not the passenger’s seat. Front seats were heated and cooled, part of a $1,015 option package that also added a heated steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers with a deicer function. That package seems well worth its cost for Wisconsin drivers.

Rear seat room is generous and there’s a lot of cargo space behind the second-row seats, which will split and fold flat. There’s even a spare tire under the cargo floor, which is nice and low for easy loading.

Oddly, the tester added running boards, a $620 option that is totally unneeded on any RAV4. In fact, they sort of get in the way when climbing in and out.

There were a few other modestly priced options on this tester, such as $199 for door sill protectors, $150 for mudguards, and $375 for an integrated dash camera. Not needed.

1 of 2 — Rav4 TRD rear seat.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — Rav4 TRD hatch.jpg 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

All told, those added to the TRD’s base price of about $40,000 to end up at $44,644. Seems high to me as a base front-drive LE lists at just $30,025. Adding AWD to it, and to three other trims costs $1,400.

The XLE and XLE Premium models are probably the best deals for equipment and value pricing, listing at $31,535 and $34,425, respectively.

The Adventure AWD model is the only other trim that includes AWD and it lists at $36,220 and also is available in Army Green.

For those needing luxury type equipment at a reasonable price, the Limited lists at $38,330. Again, AWD is extra.

Remember, too, there is a hybrid RAV4 and a Prime plug-in (PHEV) version. The hybrid is rated up to 39 mpg combined and costs anywhere from the LE at $33,120 up to the Limited at $41,425. The PHEVs are called Prime models, the SE listing at $45,085 and XSE at $38,955. They have a 42-mile electric range to boost mileage, IF you plug it in each night.

If one wants a compact SUV for mostly city or highway driving and not off-roading the Limited or XLE Premium are the best choices. Those wanting more efficiency need to consider a hybrid or PHEV model. Be aware the Subaru Forester and Mazda CX-5 are more nimble and fun drives with better ride comfort too.

This is a packed market segment, a few others to consider include Honda’s CR-V, Kia’s Sportage, Ford’s Bronco Sport, Hyundai’s Tucson, and VW’s Tiguan.

FAST STATS: 2024 Toyota RAV4 TRD OFF-ROAD

Hits: Rugged almost Jeep looks, easy handling, large easy touchscreen, power hatch, comfortable heated/cooled seats, heated wheel, sunroof, wireless recharging, snow setting for AWD. Room for five adults, dual climate controls, JBL sound system, big climate knobs, big cargo area with low entry.

Misses: Struggles for power at times, bumpy ride, unneeded running boards, high pricing for TRD with options, blah green color.

Made in: Woodstock, Ont.

Engine: 2.5-liter, dual-VVT-i I4, 203 hp/184 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 3,615lbs.

Length: 181.5 in.

Wheelbase: 105.9 in.

Cargo: 37.6-69.8 cu. ft.

Ground clearance: 8.6 in.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 25/32

MPG: 28.9 – 29.6 (tested)

Base Price: $39,645 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $37,154

Major Options:

TRD Off-Road tech pkg. (front/rear park assist w/auto. braking, smartphone wireless charging), $640

TRD Off-Road weather pkg. (heat/cool front seats, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers w/de-icer), $1,015

Digital rearview mirror w/HomeLink, $625

TRD Off-Road premium audio pkg. (JBL amp & speakers, subwoofer, panoramic view monitor, 12.3-in. color LCD multi-info display), $1,390

Door sill protector, $199

Black chrome exhaust tip, $120

Mudguard, $150

Running boards, $620

Integrated dash cam, $375

Blacked out emblems, $65

Test vehicle: $44,644

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com