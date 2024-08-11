2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD review

Internet sites tell us that Ariya is a name that means Noble as in the tenets of Buddhism, or if you prefer, in Hebrew is means Lioness.

For Nissan, Ariya means its first fully electric SUV that’ll carry a family of five and offers substantial range. One could argue it’s a noble effort.

1 of 5 — ariya right front.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD right front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 5 — ariya profile.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 5 — ariya nose.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 5 — ariya left rear.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 5 — ariya tail.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Outside it looks much like any other midsize SUV, long on passenger and cargo room with a sloping rear roofline, but a somewhat stubby nose. Like other electrics, there’s no grille, just a solid panel up front with a round Nissan logo front and center.

Inside though, Nissan has pulled out the design stops to create a minimalist’s dream interior with nary a knob or free-standing button in sight. OK, I exaggerate, but not much. There’s a black ignition button and a radio volume knob just below the info screen. But otherwise, nada.

More on that snazzy interior in just a sec.

Range and power are what electric buyers seem most concerned with and Ariya meets those needs nicely.

The tested top-level Platinum+ e4orce AWD is rated at 267 miles of range and is powered by two electric motors to drive all four wheels. Front-drive only models also are available, but power is lower, as is range.

A base front-drive Ariya Engage uses smaller batteries so only delivers a 216-mile range. Move up to the Venture+ and range grows to 304 miles while FWD versions of the Evolve, Empower, and Premium models offer 289 miles of range.

A Tesla Model Y would have a bit more range than most of those, but other competitors, such as Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq5 or Kia EV6 are in this same ballpark. Mustang will reach the 300+ mile range but requires a $7,000 long-range battery. Ouch!

Nissan’s good news is that the Ariya can be charged on any sort of outlet, from 110- and 220-volt home lines to fast chargers, although, reportedly it doesn’t charge quite as fast as Hyundai or Kia models. Nissan says a 10% to 90% charge takes about 40 minutes. Nissan also plans soon to supply owners with a Tesla-style adaptor to increase recharging availability and for 2025 models the Ariya is expected to have the Tesla-style outlet standard.

Power is also impressive with Ariya, the test trim kicking out 389 horsepower with 442 pound-feet of torque. Car & Driver magazine says that’ll blast the Ariya from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat. From a feel standpoint, this will push a driver back in his or her seat when Ariya is in Sport mode, one of four easily engaged via a haptic touch button on the console. More on all the haptic buttons in a bit too.

Ariya is just a couple inches shorter than a Mustang Mach-E, but rides on an 8-inch shorter wheelbase, so ride is less luxury oriented, more on the sporty or firm side. It’s still well-controlled, but there’s a heavy feel with all those batteries below the floor.

That weight is noticeable when cornering, but as with other electrics, it keeps the SUV well planted so cornering at speed is no problem. But the steering feel is heavier than many mid-size SUVs, so it takes some getting used to. Yet the Ariya corners well and steering feels fairly quick.

Inside, where we all spend so much time, Nissan has created its snazziest interior to date.

1 of 3 — ariya interior.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — ariya seats, console.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD seats and console Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — ariya screens.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD screens Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

First, it’s quiet, and the dark blue test SUV, which added a black roof (2-tone costs $350 extra), bathed its well-formed Zero-Gravity seats in dark blue perforated Nappa leather. Nice!

That’s not unusual, but it’s the trim and minimalist design that distinguishes Ariya. Nissan uses blue suede on the doors and across the dash, plus a gray open-pore wood, all slim and sleek. Down low on the doors and mid-floor level under the dash are diamond-patterned lighted trim panels that provide a warm glow to the cockpit.

Then there’s the dash, featuring two conjoined 12.3-inch screens for the driver’s instrument panel and infotainment screens. The info touchscreen is simple to use and both are easy to see and read. But if you’re looking for climate controls, heated and cooled seat controls, heated steering wheel controls, radio controls, well those are all in the info screen, except for the volume knob mid-dash under the screen.

That means they are haptic touch buttons and there are more on the console for drive mode and the e-Step function, a one-pedal drive mode that allows the vehicle to coast or brake more aggressively to charge the batteries when the driver lets off the accelerator. Basically, one can drive using just one pedal. I love this feature in any electric as it tends to increase driving range by aiding battery charge even while driving.

All the haptics worked just fine, but I find them somewhat awkward for adjusting things like temperature and fan speed while driving. And (not here) often they require several taps to get them to activate. Maybe we’re getting beyond that issue now, at least Nissan seems to have figured out haptics.

Well-formed seats make for a pleasant long-distance ride, plus fronts are heated and cooled while rear seats are simply heated. The steering wheel, too, is heated and is a flat-bottom model, which Nissan seems fond of, as am I. Think, more knee room.

Ariya also touts a giant tinted sunroof, a power hatch, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger in the console’s storage box/armrest. Cool too, the console itself can be powered back and forth about a foot so tall or short drivers can get it to be perfectly aligned to their reach. Bravo!

Cargo space is generous behind the rear seat, even moreso when one or both row two seats are folded flat. Rear row down the cargo space equals the slightly larger Mustang Mach-E’s cargo bed. Its advantage is a small frunk, or front trunk, something Ariya does not offer.

1 of 3 — ariya rear seat n sunroof.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — ariya console n shifter.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD console and shifter Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — ariya hatch.jpg 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Standard though is a good suite of safety devices, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking and cross-traffic alert and an around view mirror.

Hands-free cruise control is optional.

Other than the two-tone paint here, just floor mats ($260) and exterior ground lighting ($750) were added to the base price of $55,580, including delivery. That brought the test Ariya to $56,940. No federal tax rebates apply though, just if the vehicle is leased, not purchased.

If one wants the base front-drive Ariya Engage, it lists at $40,980 with delivery while the Venture+ lists at $42,580, the Evolve+ at $45,580, the Engage+ at $46,580 and the Empower+ at $49,080.

Be sure to check the range for each and decide if FWD or AWD is what you’ll need. Also know there are solid competitors, including the Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq5, Kia EV6, and VW ID.4.

FAST STATS: 2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e4orce AWD

Hits: Good power (4 modes), fairly quick handling, well-controlled ride, comfy, quiet, and roomy for 5 adults plus good cargo space. Giant tinted sunroof, big touchscreen, heated front/rear seats and steering wheel (flat bottom), cooled front seats, wireless charger, power hatch, power tilt/telescope wheel, power moveable console, and good package of safety features.

Misses: Feels heavy, steering is heavy, too many haptic controls, no frunk.

Made in: Tochigi, Japan

Engine: 87 kW electric battery/dual electric motors, 389 hp/442 torque

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Weight: 4,318 lbs.

Wheelbase: 109.3 in.

Length: 182.9 in.

Cargo: 23-60 cu.ft.

Range: 267 mi.

MPGe: 93 city/87 highway

Base Price: $55,580 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

Carpeted floor mats, $260

Exterior ground lighting w/logo, $750

Two-tone paint, $350

Test vehicle: $56,940

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com