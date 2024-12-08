2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT review

Snow was pelting down in Wisconsin, covering the roads during a drive through near-standstill traffic in Chicago and continuing along the Indiana Toll Road all the way to South Bend, Indiana.

It was the perfect weather to test the latest Subaru Outback.

The Cosmic Blue Pearl (dark metallic blue) Outback I drove was the top-level Touring XT, equipped with every gadget and safety feature imaginable. Its luxury interior could rival those of some high-end brands.

1 of 6 — outback left front.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — outback profile.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — outback nose.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — outback left rear.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — outback rear.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — outback hatch.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But is it a wagon or a crossover? Why quibble?

To me, Subaru’s Outback has always been an AWD wagon, but its design certainly planted the seed for many other automakers to create crossovers as wagons’ popularity dwindled. Its slim lines and ride height make it a top-notch people carrier, especially for mature adults who appreciate its standard AWD traction, spacious interior for hauling passengers and luggage, and budget-friendly pricing.

I should know—I own one that’s nearly 8 years old. And while the Outback is updated each year with more tech and performance, there’s less price creep than with many other brands. For instance, this Touring XT is only $125 more than the same model I tested about a year ago. In fact, I could still buy a 2025 model for about what I paid for my 2017 Outback, though not at the same trim level.

A base Outback starts at $31,710, including delivery, and that’s with standard AWD. Subaru’s AWD system is among the best for off-road and poor-road performance. On a recent trip to Indiana, the only issues were caused by crash-prone drivers in Chicago, which delayed the trip by a couple of hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage. Traction, however, wasn’t an issue.

The Outback’s grip is superior, steady, and reliable, with no need to push buttons when it’s snowing, sleeting, or drizzling. There’s an X-Mode function for off-road adventures, which helps in thicker mud or slop. Plus, with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Outback can go where only a few better-equipped crossovers dare venture—like last week’s Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.

The big news for Touring XT or Outback Wilderness edition buyers is they get a power boost that makes the Subaru fun. How so? These two models add a smooth 2.4-liter Boxer 4 that’s turbocharged to jack horsepower to 260 and torque to 277 pound-feet. That compares with a modest 182 horses and 176 pound-feet of torque with the other 7 trims’ 2.5-liter boxer 4.

The turbo means this Outback will rip up to highway speeds with more authority and a lot less engine growl than my car, or those other trim levels. Oh sure, the non-turbo will do just fine, but in XT or Wilderness power is surprisingly instant, smooth, and quiet too. Obviously more sound deadening material being used here too.

My wife immediately noticed how much quieter the interior is on the 2025 Outback saying it sounded like an entirely different car than ours. It does. That translates to a near luxury feel to the interior, augmented by the Outback’s handsome design touches, including two-tone black over dark brown dash along with dark brown perforated Nappa leather seats.

1 of 3 — outback dash.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — outback door panel.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — outback interior.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The door panels are similarly decked out while also including gloss black inserts backing the chrome door releases. There’s also satin chrome trim on the doors and dash air vents, instrument panel surround, and around the 11.6-inch vertical info screen.

Everything looks and feels great, but I’d be remiss to not mention that screen’s overwhelming functional circus. Nearly everything a driver wants to control is accessed there, from radio station selection, navigation (standard), heated and cooled front seats, all climate controls, and a host of safety and interior settings. Just too much to click through and find on the busy screen. One plus, there are radio tuning and volume knobs for the Harman Kardon audio system.

At least the heated steering wheel control is easily found on a button just below the leather-covered steering wheel’s hub.

Plenty of room in the rear seat (heated too) for adults and oodles of cargo space behind the split folding rear seat. There are manual releases for those seats in the cargo area too, plus a thick rubber cargo mat, just $141 extra. A power hatch is standard as is a rear window wiper, great in winter.

Overhead is a small sunroof, but it needs to be smallish as there’s a sturdy roof rail system atop the long roof. That’ll hold kayaks, a canoe or other outdoor gear if it won’t fit in that cargo hold.

Yep, Outback XT’s interior features are primo for the price.

1 of 2 — outback rear seat.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT rear seat Mark Savage On Wheels / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — outback screen.jpg 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But standard on all Outbacks is EyeSight, Subaru’s fine safety system that includes the likes of emergency automatic steering, reverse automatic braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, front-view monitor (press a button on the big screen), and driver distraction detection. It’s a little touchy, but most are.

Handling is nimble and easy for parking or highway cruising. The wagon turns into corners well with no body lean and ride is much improved from earlier models too. It’s a pleasant ride even on crumbling Midwest roads.

Then there’s the great sightlines to the side that Subaru provides in all its models, designing space between the roof’s A-pillar and side mirrors so one can see oncoming traffic to each side. Many crossovers and SUVs now have such thick A-pillar/mirror blockages that one cannot see much to the front sides.

While I admit to being an Outback fan, I’m realistic enough to recognize there are a few issues that could be improved.

First, that info screen needs simplification, but nearly as important, there’s still no wireless charger. In fact, the awkward storage hole under the big screen isn’t real useful. Most vehicles now offer a place to sit the phone upright so it can be viewed AND charged at the same time. There are power outlets in that cubby, but wireless is the way to go.

I also found Outback’s seats a bit hard on the long highway drive. After about two hours there was serious tailbone burn, something I didn’t have, for instance, in the recently tested Rogue.

I hate to be repetitive, but the annoying rear seat warning chime is unneeded, yet all car makers are now installing it. That’s to warn you that something MAY be in the rear seat, lawyers are certain you may have forgotten a kid or pet. Really!

Gas mileage impressed me but hadn’t in my test a year ago. Then I got 21 mpg with this horsier turbo engine. Here I got 29 and 29.4 mpg, the first in stop-and-go Chicago slow poke traffic coupled with low-speed highway miles due to snow and slow traffic. The other was pure highway. That would indicate EPA’s highway estimate of 29 mpg is right on. It rates city driving at 22 mpg. Regular unleaded is the gas if choice.

Pricing ranges from that low of about $32k for the base to $44,215 for the tested Touring XT. Just adding the cargo mat this one was $44,356.

Again, there are 9 trims available including the Wilderness with a bit more ground clearance, off-road tires and upgraded X-Drive functionality for more serious off-roaders. The Wilderness lists at $42,775 and includes the turbo engine.

You could spend a lot more for a fancy crossover or SUV, but Subaru knows the long-term buyers are theirs as its return buyer figures are excellent. Plus, Subaru says 97% of its Outbacks sold 10 years ago are still on the road. Bingo!

FAST STATS: 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT

Hits: Good turbo power, nimble handling, refined ride plus standard AWD. Quieter interior w/luxury look, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, good cargo space and safety equipment. Big touchscreen, good side sightlines, rear wiper, power hatch and solid roof rails.

Misses: No wireless charger, sunroof is small, hard seat leaves tailbone aching after 2 hours, heated seats accessed through screen, screen has too many functions hidden, also reflective on sunny days, annoying rear seat warning chime.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-boxer, 260 hp /277 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic w/8-speed manual mode

Weight: 3,946 lbs.

Wheelbase: 108.1 in.

Length: 191.1 in.

Cargo: 33-75.6 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 22/29

MPG: 29-29.4 (tested)

Base Price: $44,215 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $41,942

Major Options:

All-weather floor mats, $141

Test vehicle: $44,356

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com